34 Years Ago, A Man Disappeared From His HomeStill Unsolved
Seven Best Pumpkin Pies For Thanksgiving in LA (And Two Cheesecakes)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Keeping Your Dog Safe From Canine InfluenzaSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
On 100th birthday, holocaust survivor Joseph Alexander to speak at Los Angeles museum about ordeal in 12 Nazi campsD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
College football rankings: USC moves up to No. 8 in AP Top 25 Poll
USC was frustrated with its defensive performance in Saturday's 41-35 win over Cal - but the college football poll voters didn't seem to notice. The Trojans moved up to No. 8 in the country in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, released Sunday. USC racked up over 500 yards of offense against Cal, and Caleb ...
Video/quotes: ASU players on UCLA loss
TEMPE — Here is what Arizona State players had to say following the team's 50-36 loss to UCLA Saturday. Bourguet on the stadium emptying so quickly despite the close game in the second half:. “You know, I thought at the beginning of the game, that crowd was rocking. It...
uclabruins.com
UCLA's Contest at Oregon State Canceled
CORVALLIS, Ore. – UCLA's Sunday game at Oregon State, originally scheduled for a 2:00 p.m. start, has been canceled due to poor field conditions caused by sustained heavy rain in the area. The contest will not be rescheduled. The Bruins now have one game remaining on their regular season...
azdesertswarm.com
ASU ends Arizona soccer’s five-game unbeaten streak
TEMPE—The superstitions didn’t work. Arizona soccer players spent all week refusing to use forks, but they weren’t able to stop Arizona State on Friday evening. The Sun Devils ended a seven-year drought by defeating the Wildcats 3-2. In the process, they also ended Arizona’s five-game unbeaten streak and put its NCAA Tournament hopes in jeopardy.
Excerpt: Chip Kelly on Arizona State QB Trenton Bourguet
In this excerpt, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly discusses Arizona State quarterback Trenton Bourguet and what he brings to the Sun Devils’ offense. For the full video interview, GO HERE.
ralphiereport.com
Top California Recruits Joins the Buffs
The Colorado Buffaloes may not have a head coach, or more than one win, but RECRUITING NEVER STOPS, BABY. Mike Sanford has done a good job capturing the hearts of the CU fandom, despite the lack of on-field success. That connection has extended to the recruiting trail, where young guns across the country are responding to his energy. This is especially true for California, Sanford’s home state, after CU reeled in a commitment from a top California recruit.
fox10phoenix.com
Sibling rivalry: Brothers face off in Brophy vs. Chaparral football game
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - An otherwise normal high school football game took on some extra meaning for one Phoenix area family, as two brothers face each other on the gridiron, in opposing teams. "I'm primarily watching my two boys play against each other," said David Almaraz. Almaraz's older boy, Jude, is...
Partisan mailer poses as Catholic newspaper in Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — Nicole Leonardi initially thought a new newspaper had arrived in her mailbox this week. But a closer look at the “Arizona Catholic Tribune” revealed a different story. While it had all the attributes of a traditional print newspaper, including a tagline that read “Real...
AZFamily
CBS Correspondent Steve Hartman surprises Arizona teacher
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A special surprise this week as CBS News correspondent Steve Hartman stopped by Alhambra Traditional School in Phoenix, where one teacher’s been using his stories as part of their daily curriculum for the last 15 years. We got to sit down with Hartman to...
RSV numbers continue to rise in Arizona
RSV cases are skyrocketing here in the state, up another 30%. Maricopa County saw more than 1,000 cases in just October.
AZFamily
Winning numbers drawn for $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s time to check your tickets! The winning numbers for the largest Powerball jackpot have been selected!. The numbers are: 28 45 53 56 69 with a Powerball of 20. The Powerball jackpot reached a record estimated high of $1.6 billion leading many to buy...
This Is The Best Sandwich In Arizona
Food & Wine compiled a list of the best sandwiches in each state.
fox10phoenix.com
$1M lottery ticket sold in Arizona; Powerball jackpot 'approaching world record'
PHOENIX - First, the bad news – there were no winners Wednesday night in the Powerball jackpot drawing, which is now "approaching world record territory" at an estimated $1.5 billion after no one matched all six numbers. The good news – someone in Arizona is holding onto a $1...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Chandler, AZ
The city of Chandler in Maricopa County, Arizona, is more than a charming downtown and attractions. It has a bustling culinary scene that values local fare. So, it would be excellent not to miss the food scene in this city, located on the outskirts of Phoenix. It's a terrific destination...
12news.com
First lady Jill Biden is headed to Phoenix on Saturday. Here are her plans
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during Jill Biden's previous visit to the Valley in March. First lady Jill Biden will be visiting the Valley on Nov. 5, the White House announced Thursday. Biden will be stopping by Arizona for a series of political events in Phoenix,...
phoenixmag.com
PHOENIX City Guide to Dining in the West Valley
Look past the chains and you’ll find a treasure trove of ethnic eateries in the West Valley. Chef-owner Charles Schwerd has manned the grill for Mastro’s, Ruth’s Chris and, most recently, John Elway’s Denver steakhouse. While steaks occupy the front burner, there are seafood options and enough hearty appetizers and salads for eaters to craft a lighter meal. $$$
Green District salad restaurant opens first of 3 Valley stores
Green District, a private-equity-backed fast-casual restaurant concept from Louisville, Kentucky, is set to open its first location in Arizona later this month. The growing restaurant chain’s first eatery in the Valley will be in a 2,256-square-foot space in the Circle G Gateway Center near the intersection of Power and Ray roads in Gilbert. It is set to open on Nov. 10.
GOP Mesa Mayor John Giles endorses Democratic nominees, receives blowback
John Giles appeared at a Wednesday rally with Katie Hobbs, Mark Kelly and former President Barack Obama
Frontier to start new non-stop service from Phoenix Sky Harbor this weekend
Frontier Airlines is starting several new non-stop routes out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport this weekend.
Metropolis Magazine
The Dark Side of Rick Caruso’s Fantasy Worlds
The developer, now a candidate for mayor of Los Angeles, has created beloved developments that often substitute for missing public spaces. But at their heart they are anything but civic.
