The Colorado Buffaloes may not have a head coach, or more than one win, but RECRUITING NEVER STOPS, BABY. Mike Sanford has done a good job capturing the hearts of the CU fandom, despite the lack of on-field success. That connection has extended to the recruiting trail, where young guns across the country are responding to his energy. This is especially true for California, Sanford’s home state, after CU reeled in a commitment from a top California recruit.

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO