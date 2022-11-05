ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Video/quotes: ASU players on UCLA loss

TEMPE — Here is what Arizona State players had to say following the team's 50-36 loss to UCLA Saturday. Bourguet on the stadium emptying so quickly despite the close game in the second half:. “You know, I thought at the beginning of the game, that crowd was rocking. It...
TEMPE, AZ
uclabruins.com

UCLA's Contest at Oregon State Canceled

CORVALLIS, Ore. – UCLA's Sunday game at Oregon State, originally scheduled for a 2:00 p.m. start, has been canceled due to poor field conditions caused by sustained heavy rain in the area. The contest will not be rescheduled. The Bruins now have one game remaining on their regular season...
LOS ANGELES, CA
azdesertswarm.com

ASU ends Arizona soccer’s five-game unbeaten streak

TEMPE—The superstitions didn’t work. Arizona soccer players spent all week refusing to use forks, but they weren’t able to stop Arizona State on Friday evening. The Sun Devils ended a seven-year drought by defeating the Wildcats 3-2. In the process, they also ended Arizona’s five-game unbeaten streak and put its NCAA Tournament hopes in jeopardy.
TEMPE, AZ
ralphiereport.com

Top California Recruits Joins the Buffs

The Colorado Buffaloes may not have a head coach, or more than one win, but RECRUITING NEVER STOPS, BABY. Mike Sanford has done a good job capturing the hearts of the CU fandom, despite the lack of on-field success. That connection has extended to the recruiting trail, where young guns across the country are responding to his energy. This is especially true for California, Sanford’s home state, after CU reeled in a commitment from a top California recruit.
BOULDER, CO
fox10phoenix.com

Sibling rivalry: Brothers face off in Brophy vs. Chaparral football game

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - An otherwise normal high school football game took on some extra meaning for one Phoenix area family, as two brothers face each other on the gridiron, in opposing teams. "I'm primarily watching my two boys play against each other," said David Almaraz. Almaraz's older boy, Jude, is...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

CBS Correspondent Steve Hartman surprises Arizona teacher

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A special surprise this week as CBS News correspondent Steve Hartman stopped by Alhambra Traditional School in Phoenix, where one teacher’s been using his stories as part of their daily curriculum for the last 15 years. We got to sit down with Hartman to...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Winning numbers drawn for $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s time to check your tickets! The winning numbers for the largest Powerball jackpot have been selected!. The numbers are: 28 45 53 56 69 with a Powerball of 20. The Powerball jackpot reached a record estimated high of $1.6 billion leading many to buy...
PHOENIX, AZ
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Chandler, AZ

The city of Chandler in Maricopa County, Arizona, is more than a charming downtown and attractions. It has a bustling culinary scene that values local fare. So, it would be excellent not to miss the food scene in this city, located on the outskirts of Phoenix. It's a terrific destination...
CHANDLER, AZ
phoenixmag.com

PHOENIX City Guide to Dining in the West Valley

Look past the chains and you’ll find a treasure trove of ethnic eateries in the West Valley. Chef-owner Charles Schwerd has manned the grill for Mastro’s, Ruth’s Chris and, most recently, John Elway’s Denver steakhouse. While steaks occupy the front burner, there are seafood options and enough hearty appetizers and salads for eaters to craft a lighter meal. $$$
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR News

Green District salad restaurant opens first of 3 Valley stores

Green District, a private-equity-backed fast-casual restaurant concept from Louisville, Kentucky, is set to open its first location in Arizona later this month. The growing restaurant chain’s first eatery in the Valley will be in a 2,256-square-foot space in the Circle G Gateway Center near the intersection of Power and Ray roads in Gilbert. It is set to open on Nov. 10.
GILBERT, AZ

