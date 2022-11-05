Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The haunted hotel that inspired Stephen King´s, The ShiningSara BEstes Park, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
Related
KSBW.com
High school football playoff matchups announced
SALINAS, Calif. — The Central Coast Section announced the seedings and schedule for the first round of the high school football playoffs on Sunday. Salinas High School earned the number four seed in the Division I playoffs. The Cowboys (9-1) will host Sacred Heart Prep(7) on Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m at The Pit.
csurams.com
Colorado State Suffers Second Sweep of Season Against Nevada
RENO, Nev. – For just the second time this season, the Colorado State volleyball team suffered back-to-back losses as the Rams fell 3-0 to Nevada Saturday afternoon. Coming off a Thursday night loss to San Jose State earlier this week, the Rams saw continued woes in their defensive efficiency allowing the Wolf Pack to continue their campaign for a bid in the Mountain West tournament later this month.
ralphiereport.com
Top California Recruits Joins the Buffs
The Colorado Buffaloes may not have a head coach, or more than one win, but RECRUITING NEVER STOPS, BABY. Mike Sanford has done a good job capturing the hearts of the CU fandom, despite the lack of on-field success. That connection has extended to the recruiting trail, where young guns across the country are responding to his energy. This is especially true for California, Sanford’s home state, after CU reeled in a commitment from a top California recruit.
CIF North Coast Section high school football scores: NCS live updates (11/4/22)
The final week of the 2022 regular season in CIF North Coast Section high school football has kicked off across the Northern California Coast and the San Francisco Bay Area. You can follow all of the CIF-NCS football action on SBLive Sports, including live game updates, scores, game ...
De La Salle streaks to 263, smashes surging Clayton Valley to close regular season
A 21-0 streak in second quarter leads Spartans to 42-6 win on the road
San Jose, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏈 games in San Jose. The Oak Grove High School - San Jose football team will have a game with Santa Teresa High School on November 04, 2022, 19:00:00.
The Best Steak In Colorado Can Be Found In Fort Collins
One of the finer things in life, unless you're a vegetarian then you have other ideas but I'm not so for me, it's enjoying a delicious, mouth watering steak and that's exactly what I found at Sonny Lubick Steakhouse in Fort Collins. Lubick, who was the head football coach at...
KSBW.com
High School Playbook Blitz: Week 11
SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas outruns Palma, 47-14 The Salinas Cowboys hand Palma their first league loss of the season and earn themselves a share of the Gabilan Division championship. With this outcome, Salinas, Aptos, and Palma all finish at 5-1 in league play and are co-champions. Aptos defeats Hollister,...
Autoblog
At least 50 cars crash on Denver overpass, the season's first big pileup
Winter won't officially be here for another six weeks. That didn't stop two to five inches of snow from falling in Denver, Colorado overnight as temps dropped into the mid-twenties Friday morning, the first substantial fall of the year in the mile-high city. Traffic didn't do so well with the suddenly slick roads, Denver police tweeting that 100 motorists got into a multi-car pileup on 6th Avenue between Klamath Street and Federal Boulevard. Worse, the mess shut down the heavily trafficked thoroughfare in both directions. The Weather Channel called it a 100-car pileup, but we're not sure how many vehicles were involved beyond "a lot." A thread on a Denver subreddit posted early Friday morning warned locals to "Avoid 6 eastbound," leading with a photo (above) containing about 50 cars that we could count.
Power back on after outage at San Jose International Airport
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC) experienced a power outage affecting multiple terminals, the airport announced in a tweet Saturday night. As of 8:02 p.m., the power has been restored. The airport advised travelers to check with their airlines to receive an update on flight cancellations. They announced that […]
This Denver suburb to become the first Colorado city with Google Fiber
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver suburb of Lakewood will become the first city in Colorado to receive Google Fiber's optic-based, fiber-to-the-home internet service, the company announced Thursday. Google Fiber plans to begin construction in Lakewood in 2023, and it's expected to take several years before the work is totally...
KKTV
No jackpot winner, but big Powerball winners in Colorado Springs and Denver
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Lottery is announcing there were some big Powerball winners throughout the Centennial State from Wednesday’s drawing, despite there being no jackpot winner. Colorado Lottery is reporting someone bought a $1 million winning ticket at “Winners Corner” in Pueblo. One person purchased a...
Palm Springs airport announces nonstop flights to San Jose
Southwest Airlines will launch a new year-round non-stop flight service from Palm Springs to San Jose beginning Sunday. "We've already doubled the number of daily departures and we've more than doubled the number of places with a nonstop link to the Coachella Valley," said Vice President of Network Planning for Southwest Airlines Adam Decaire. The post Palm Springs airport announces nonstop flights to San Jose appeared first on KESQ.
1310kfka.com
2 Coloradoans win $1M in latest Powerball drawing
Two people in Colorado are now millionaires. While no one hit the record-breaking Powerball Jackpot Saturday, two Coloradans had winning tickets. A second winning ticket was sold at Winners Corner in Pueblo, where someone won $1 million in Wednesday’s drawing. The other winning ticket was sold at Players Café in Edgewater. Monday’s drawing is now expected to exceed $1.9 billion.
KDVR.com
Tornadoes destroy homes in Texas
The storm that dumped snow on Colorado spawned tornadoes in Texas. Matt Mauro reports. The storm that dumped snow on Colorado spawned tornadoes in Texas. Matt Mauro reports. Election Day is this coming Tuesday, so you must move quickly and drop it off for it to be counted on election night since the deadline to mail your ballot in has passed.
Meteorologist Explains Why Denver Smells Weird Before a Snowstorm
Some people in Denver have noticed that the Mile High City smells kind of "off" right before it snows. Chris Bianchi, Meteorologist, at 9 News must have gotten this question quite a bit because he took to TikTok to explain what is going on. Why does it smell so bad...
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Seriously: CSU announces new university president after tireless searching
Editor’s Note: This is a satire piece from The Collegian’s opinion section. Real names and the events surrounding them may be used in fictitious/semi-fictitious ways. Those who do not read the editor’s notes are subject to being offended. Starting the 2022 fall semester without a university president...
KDVR.com
Analysts on governor's race, as Polis has double-digit polling lead
Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans have already turned in their ballots for the 2022 midterm election. Others are waiting until Election Day on Nov. 8 to hear the final pitches from candidates. Analysts on governor’s race, as Polis has double-digit …. Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans have already turned...
Late in life of triumph and tragedy, Denver's Les Franklin opens up
DENVER • It’s a beautiful home in a leafy, gated neighborhood. A beautiful home filled with beautiful things: South African art, sports memorabilia, safes of shiny collectibles, a garage of sleek cars, a theater and a pool that isn’t used much, not since a father swam with his son one last time 32 years ago. The walls are lined with plaques and awards and photos from a big life. They depict humble beginnings before a career of moving and shaking among businessmen, politicians and the...
Power restored to nearly 3,517 Xcel Energy customers in Boulder
High wind conditions across the region have likely contributed to a power outage in Boulder that initially impacted thousands of Xcel Energy customers.
Comments / 0