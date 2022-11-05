The Trojans moved up once again in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll on Sunday, sliding up one spot to No. 8 in the nation. Three teams in the top 10 ahead of USC lost over the weekend: No. 1 Tennessee, No. 4 Clemson and No. 6 Alabama. Clemson and Alabama slid below the Trojans, but they gained only one spot as LSU jumped up eight spots after defeating the Crimson Tide. USC was ranked No. 8 in the USA Today Coaches' Poll.

