PREP FOOTBALL: Meek advances with 46-6 win over Cedar Bluff

ARLEY, Ala. – After capping off a 10-0 regular season with a road win at Oakman last week, the Meek Tigers returned home Friday night to host Cedar Bluff for the opening round of the Class 1A State Playoffs. The Tigers extended their historic winning streak to 11 games with a 46-6 win over and they’ll be back home for round two next week.

Facing fourth and two on its first possession, Meek extended its drive with a first down run by Blake Miller and a big gain by Ory Frith got the Tigers down into Cedar Bluff territory. A few plays later, Cam Deaver got Meek on the board with a 2-yard touchdown run and made it a 6-0 game with less than five minutes to play in the first quarter.

The Tiger defense forced Cedar Bluff to turn the ball over on downs on the ensuing possession and Meek took advantage of the good field position. The Tigers capped off another scoring drive with a 1-yard touchdown run and Miller punched in the two-point conversion to put the Tigers on top 14-0 midway through the second quarter. Meek was able to get the ball back after forcing another turnover on downs and after another big gain by Frith got the Tigers in scoring position, he ran it into the end zone from 6 yards out to add to Meek’s lead with less than a minute remaining in the first half. Deaver ran in the two-point conversion and the Tigers went into the locker room leading Cedar Bluff 22-0 at the break.

Meek maintained a 22-0 lead after a scoreless third quarter but extended its lead to 30-0 with another touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Cedar Bluff responded quickly to trim the lead to 30-6 but another Tigers touchdown made it a 38-6 game with just over seven minutes to play. Meek tacked on one more touchdown with just under three minutes on the clock and the Tigers held on to defeat Cedar Bluff 46-6.

Meek improves to 11-0 with the win and the Tigers will be back home next week to face Pickens County in round two.

