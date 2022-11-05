ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their really tasty food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Old paint collection opportunity in Walton County Saturday for America Recycles Day

America Recycles Day® is a Keep America Beautiful® national initiative and is the only nationally-recognized day dedicated to promoting and celebrating recycling in the United States. Each year, on or around this time, thousands of communities across the country participate by promoting environmental citizenship and taking action to increase and improve recycling in America – and this includes Walton County.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County Solicitor-General supports metal detectors in public schools

Gwinnett County Solicitor-General Brian Whiteside supports the use of metal detectors as a risk-reduction tool in Gwinnett County Public Schools. “The first method of protecting lives is perimeter defense,” Whiteside said in a press release. “We must take the necessary steps to prioritize the safety and security of all students and staff within our public school system,”
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
thecitymenus.com

Numerous Food Court Style Options Coming to Hemrick’s Grocery in Newnan

Several months ago we noticed “coming soon” flyers posted on the windows of Hemrick’s Grocery at 10 Franklin Road in Newnan. We waited for things to start becoming more clear until deciding to publish a little article about this. It’s really exciting seeing two particular brands make...
NEWNAN, GA
Monroe Local News

LiHeap funds now available for water and/or heating assistance to qualified residence

LIHEAP Funds became available starting Nov. 1, 2022, through local non-profit for FY 2023 Energy Season to residents of DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties of available funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide assistance with water bills through the Low- Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). A portion of the funds are from the Public Service Commission. Those that are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time water assistance payment of $200 or $300 to help with the high cost of water bills.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Travel Maven

This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Georgia is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as good as the infamous Cobb Antique Mall in Marietta. Keep reading to learn more.
MARIETTA, GA
WGAU

UNG breaks ground on campus expansion

Thursday was a groundbreaking day for the University of North Georgia, with UNG marking the ceremonial start of work on what will be a 27,300 square foot expansion to the University campus in Cumming. The work comes with a price tag of more than $12 million. It is expected to be completed by the fall of 2024.
CUMMING, GA
thecitymenus.com

Daddy’s Chicken Shack Eyes Newnan and Peachtree City for Expansion

A ten unit development deal was recently inked for Daddy’s Chicken Shack with Newnan and Peachtree City as two of their target expansion cities in Georgia, specifically. The fast casual restaurant started with a small stand at a Los Angeles, California weekly food festival. Soon thereafter Daddy’s Chicken Shack opened their first location in Pasadena, California.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
wgxa.tv

Over 1K absentee ballots never mailed to some Georgia voters

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia county's election official has admitted failing to mail more than 1,000 absentee ballots to voters who asked for them. Most of the Cobb County voters who weren’t sent their ballots will now have to vote in person on Election Day if they want to vote. The county is mailing ballots by overnight delivery to out-of-state voters, but ballots will only be counted if the county election's office receives them before polls close at 7 p.m., according to state law.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia nursing home residents say their absentee ballots haven't arrived

ATLANTA - The Georgia Secretary of State's Office is investigating after several seniors at a south Atlanta nursing home claimed they requested absentee ballots that never came. Senior advocate Miriam Miller spent all day Thursday carrying residents from Bontanna Nursing Home off Cleveland Avenue to the polls in her personal...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
NBC News

In Georgia’s midterms, a slow-burning health care crisis takes a back seat to the economy

Georgia Democrats are trying to motivate voters on health care after a spate of hospital closures, GOP policies limiting Medicaid, abortion restrictions and rising medical costs. But even reliable Democratic voters with pressing medical needs are still grappling with economic worries, raising questions about how far health care issues can go in turning out the base or in driving independents and nonvoters toward Democrats.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

A 55 mph school zone? That's the case in Coweta County

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Hundreds of private school parents in Coweta County are sounding the alarm about a school zone that posts a speed limit way over the standard 25 mph. No one at Trinity Christian School in Sharpsburg can make sense of a 55 mph school zone. Many of the staff and parents have hounded officials before, but nothing has happened.
COWETA COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy