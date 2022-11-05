Read full article on original website
First Permanent Kroger Closing of 2023 AnnouncedJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
Southern Crescent Women In Business Funds Fifth Woman-Owned Business in Yearly Funding Pitch on October 26thSouthern Crescent WomenStockbridge, GA
Two Kroger Locations Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergDecatur, GA
Kroger Closes Another Two Locations In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Southern Crescent Women In Business to Host Their Funding Pitch with V103’s Maria BoyntonSouthern Crescent WomenStockbridge, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their really tasty food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Monroe Local News
Old paint collection opportunity in Walton County Saturday for America Recycles Day
America Recycles Day® is a Keep America Beautiful® national initiative and is the only nationally-recognized day dedicated to promoting and celebrating recycling in the United States. Each year, on or around this time, thousands of communities across the country participate by promoting environmental citizenship and taking action to increase and improve recycling in America – and this includes Walton County.
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County Solicitor-General supports metal detectors in public schools
Gwinnett County Solicitor-General Brian Whiteside supports the use of metal detectors as a risk-reduction tool in Gwinnett County Public Schools. “The first method of protecting lives is perimeter defense,” Whiteside said in a press release. “We must take the necessary steps to prioritize the safety and security of all students and staff within our public school system,”
thecitymenus.com
Numerous Food Court Style Options Coming to Hemrick’s Grocery in Newnan
Several months ago we noticed “coming soon” flyers posted on the windows of Hemrick’s Grocery at 10 Franklin Road in Newnan. We waited for things to start becoming more clear until deciding to publish a little article about this. It’s really exciting seeing two particular brands make...
Monroe Local News
LiHeap funds now available for water and/or heating assistance to qualified residence
LIHEAP Funds became available starting Nov. 1, 2022, through local non-profit for FY 2023 Energy Season to residents of DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties of available funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide assistance with water bills through the Low- Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). A portion of the funds are from the Public Service Commission. Those that are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time water assistance payment of $200 or $300 to help with the high cost of water bills.
WJCL
Georgia Election Results: Appling County, Bulloch County, Bryan County, Effingham County
There are several seats up for grabs in the 2022 midterm impacting Effingham, Appling, Bulloch and Bryan counties. Georgia state seats: Secretary of State, etc. In addition to Effingham and Bulloch County Commissioner seats and Bryan County Board of Education seats, voters will be able to vote on measures affecting sales tax and alcohol sales.
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Georgia is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as good as the infamous Cobb Antique Mall in Marietta. Keep reading to learn more.
UNG breaks ground on campus expansion
Thursday was a groundbreaking day for the University of North Georgia, with UNG marking the ceremonial start of work on what will be a 27,300 square foot expansion to the University campus in Cumming. The work comes with a price tag of more than $12 million. It is expected to be completed by the fall of 2024.
thecitymenus.com
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Eyes Newnan and Peachtree City for Expansion
A ten unit development deal was recently inked for Daddy’s Chicken Shack with Newnan and Peachtree City as two of their target expansion cities in Georgia, specifically. The fast casual restaurant started with a small stand at a Los Angeles, California weekly food festival. Soon thereafter Daddy’s Chicken Shack opened their first location in Pasadena, California.
Local leaders and voters react to over 1,000 Cobb County absentee ballots never mailed
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Millions of Georgians have already voted, and many more will vote on Tuesday. However, more than 1,000 Cobb County voters never got that chance because the absentee ballots they ordered were never sent out. Saturday, Channel 2′s Larry Spruill spoke with community leaders who expressed...
wgac.com
What Georgia Town Made The List Of Most Festive For Christmas In America?
I came home to my wife watching a Christmas Movie earlier this week. It was one of the Lifetime Channel holiday movies, A Taste of Christmas. The towns are always fully decorated, it almost always snows, and someone is usually going to fall in love. After realizing that I wasn’t...
wabe.org
East Point city councilmember pitches hospital authority to bring emergency room back to south Fulton County
In April, Wellstar announced Atlanta Medical Center South would be converted into an urgent care and rehabilitation clinic, leaving residents across much of metro Atlanta’s southside without an emergency room. Since then, that East Point-based clinic is now expected to fully close while another AMC location in Atlanta’s Old...
Tech Watch: Forsyth County could become home to one of Georgia’s first ‘Smart Cities”
Forsyth County could become home to one of Georgia’s first ‘Smart Cities”(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) On Thursday, October 27, several elected officials from Georgia, Forsyth County and the City of Alpharetta gathered at Digital Ignition to celebrate the official naming of “The Technology Corridor.”
wgxa.tv
Over 1K absentee ballots never mailed to some Georgia voters
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia county's election official has admitted failing to mail more than 1,000 absentee ballots to voters who asked for them. Most of the Cobb County voters who weren’t sent their ballots will now have to vote in person on Election Day if they want to vote. The county is mailing ballots by overnight delivery to out-of-state voters, but ballots will only be counted if the county election's office receives them before polls close at 7 p.m., according to state law.
wabe.org
Dental Town’s ‘Day of Caring’ to provide free dental, eye care in Cumming
On this edition of “Closer Look,” pediatric dentist Dr. Michael Hansen talks about the return of Dental Town’s tenth-annual Day of Caring event to provide free dental care to underserved community members. This year’s Day of Caring will be held on Nov. 12 at The Collection at...
WJCL
Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams stops by Coastal Georgia, talks priorities if elected
STATESBORO, Ga. — The most recent poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows Georgia's incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, with a 7% lead over Stacey Abrams, but that's not discouraging the democratic candidate. Abrams stopped by Savannah and Statesboro on Friday in the hopes of securing more support. "We can win...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia nursing home residents say their absentee ballots haven't arrived
ATLANTA - The Georgia Secretary of State's Office is investigating after several seniors at a south Atlanta nursing home claimed they requested absentee ballots that never came. Senior advocate Miriam Miller spent all day Thursday carrying residents from Bontanna Nursing Home off Cleveland Avenue to the polls in her personal...
In Georgia’s midterms, a slow-burning health care crisis takes a back seat to the economy
Georgia Democrats are trying to motivate voters on health care after a spate of hospital closures, GOP policies limiting Medicaid, abortion restrictions and rising medical costs. But even reliable Democratic voters with pressing medical needs are still grappling with economic worries, raising questions about how far health care issues can go in turning out the base or in driving independents and nonvoters toward Democrats.
fox5atlanta.com
FOX 5 I-Team: Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill files to receive retirement benefits
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill has notified the Sheriffs' Retirement Fund of Georgia he wants to begin receiving his retirement benefits, FOX 5 News has learned. The Georgia Sheriffs' Association tells FOX 5 I-Team reporter Randy Travis that Hill is eligible for $170 a month...
A 55 mph school zone? That's the case in Coweta County
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Hundreds of private school parents in Coweta County are sounding the alarm about a school zone that posts a speed limit way over the standard 25 mph. No one at Trinity Christian School in Sharpsburg can make sense of a 55 mph school zone. Many of the staff and parents have hounded officials before, but nothing has happened.
