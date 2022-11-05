Read full article on original website
1 dead in five-car crash in Gwinnett County, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police say one person is dead after a crash involving five cars. Police tweeted out early Sunday morning that the crash happened on Ronald Reagan Parkway westbound. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. One death was reported, but there...
The Citizen Online
6 boys in 2 vehicles arrested after chases from Fayetteville to Peachtree City
Vehicle chases involving two vehicles that began in Fayetteville in the early morning hours of Nov. 1 continued south of the city and resulted in six male teens from Clayton County taken into custody. Two other teens who escaped on foot were arrested after making their way into Peachtree City. All six Clayton teens were ages 15 and 16.
17-year-old dead after shooting at DeKalb County apartment, suspect in custody
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting at a Decatur apartment complex Sunday afternoon, DeKalb County police said. Police said they arrived at an apartment complex on the 600 block of Crest Drive in Decatur after receiving a call about a teen that was shot.
Man accused of public indecency at Dollar Tree in Henry County, police say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — Henry County police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man accused of public indecency at a Henry County Dollar Tree. On Aug. 19, at around 9:30 p.m., a man wearing long black sleeves is accused of committing public indecency while at the Dollar Tree located at 2824 East Atlanta Road, in Ellenwood.
Man shot, killed during investigation of stolen car in DeKalb County, GBI says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting on Friday night, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The GBI said around 11 p.m., officers received a call about a stolen car parked in a driveway of a home on the 900 block of Autumn Crest Court in Stone Mountain.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office looking for man they say is connected to murder
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say is connected to a murder that happened on Friday. Police said Harold Dakers, 34, was last seen in Villa Rica, Georgia. Deputies did not release any information about the incident that Dakers...
At least One Person Dead In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Gwinnett County (Gwinnett County, GA)
Gwinnett Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash on westbound Ronald Reagan Parkway. The crash happened just east of Bethesda Church Road. Authorities said the crash happened when an eastbound car sideswiped another and continued to drive across the median. The car then struck another traveling westbound.
Monroe Local News
Update: GBI investigating fatal officer involved shooting in Gwinnett County
Deceased victim had note in his pocket addressed to Gwinnett Police. Gwinnett County Police Department has handed over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation the fatal officer involved shooting that occurred on Singleton Road in Norcross this moring. According to a press release, shortly after 8:30 a.m., officers from GCPD...
Police investigating deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta | What to know
ATLANTA — A woman has been killed in a homicide on Stephanie Drive Sunday, according to Atlanta Police. Officers said they arrived at the location around 9:20 a.m., where they found the woman, 36-year-old Dzondria Walters of Atlanta, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead later when Atlanta Fire Rescue arrived on scene.
Man shot, killed in roadway after argument in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in custody after Clayton County police said he shot and killed a man near the Tara Boulevard and Old Dixie Road intersection Sunday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police, the incident happened just before...
78-Year-Old Seigfried Otto Stritzl Died In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Hall County (Hall County, GA)
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash near Chestnut Mountain. The crash happened on Thursday evening that claimed a life. The victim was identified as 78-year-old Seigfried Otto Stritzl of Gainesville.
‘I was speechless’: Neighbors react to shooting, manhunt for suspect in Henry County
Even a day later, Henry County sheriff’s deputies are still making their presence felt on the streets near Hopewell Place and Baylor Circle. It’s near the scene of a deadly shooting that took place on Friday. The sheriff made a very public promise that same day. “Mr. Thomas,...
Father grieving after son dies in crash involving Clayton County Police officer
CLAYTON, Ga. — The father of a driver killed after a police crash is overcome with grief. "My son is gone, man," Butler said with emotion as he paces the scene, where his oldest son Kelvontae Zikel Banks died. He was killed early Friday morning after getting to a...
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Carload of locals and foreigners arrested for possession of mushrooms and marijuana
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Wednesday, Oct. 19 – Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Wednesday, October 19th, 2022. ZONE 7. Arrest – 54-year-old Loganville man and 63-year-old Loganville...
Clayton County Police officer placed on administrative leave after deadly crash, GSP investigating
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County Police Officer has been placed on administrative leave following a deadly crash, according to the Clayton County Police Department. Clayton County Police said Officer Cameron Pack, 24, was one of the officers responding to multiple reports of car break-ins at a local bar Friday shortly before 1 a.m. at the 5400 block of West Fayetteville Road in College Park.
accesswdun.com
No bond for suspect accused of killing former coach at Gwinnett Co gas station
A Gwinnett County judge denied bond for one of the three suspects accused of killing a former coach at a gas station on Peachtree Parkway. Alleged gunman Josiah Hughley, 20, was arrested in September for allegedly killing Bradley Coleman, 29, during an attempted carjacking on July 10. The U.S. Marshals Service helped take Hughley into custody.
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: 2 drivers arrested following pursuit and traffic stop; thefts of ATV, guns, wallet; slew of arrests
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Wednesday, Oct. 26 – Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Wednesday, October 26th, 2022. ZONE 1. Arrest – 24-year-old Conyers man and 22-year-old Conyers...
Man shot at Fulton County home, suspect on the run, police say
CHATTAHOOCHEE HILLS, Ga. — Police are searching for a shooter in the south Fulton County city of Chattahoochee Hills. Officers say a man was shot at a home on Hutcheson Ferry Road and had to be airlifted to a local hospital. His current condition is unknown. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Alpharetta plane crash victims ID’d as Dunwoody couple who owned dental practice
Family friends and publicly available records have confirmed the identities of two people killed when a small plane crashed near Alpharetta on Halloween afternoon.
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies: Missing 15-year-old Pickens County boy last seen at school
JASPER, Ga. - Deputies are searching for a missing 15-year-old last seen at a Jasper, Georgia school days ago. Officials say 15-year-odl Tristan Marinelli has been missing since Tuesday, Nov. 1 when he was last seen at Mountain Education Center on the 300 block of West Church Street in Jasper, Georgia.
