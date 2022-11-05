ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buford, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Police investigating deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta | What to know

ATLANTA — A woman has been killed in a homicide on Stephanie Drive Sunday, according to Atlanta Police. Officers said they arrived at the location around 9:20 a.m., where they found the woman, 36-year-old Dzondria Walters of Atlanta, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead later when Atlanta Fire Rescue arrived on scene.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Clayton County Police officer placed on administrative leave after deadly crash, GSP investigating

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County Police Officer has been placed on administrative leave following a deadly crash, according to the Clayton County Police Department. Clayton County Police said Officer Cameron Pack, 24, was one of the officers responding to multiple reports of car break-ins at a local bar Friday shortly before 1 a.m. at the 5400 block of West Fayetteville Road in College Park.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies: Missing 15-year-old Pickens County boy last seen at school

JASPER, Ga. - Deputies are searching for a missing 15-year-old last seen at a Jasper, Georgia school days ago. Officials say 15-year-odl Tristan Marinelli has been missing since Tuesday, Nov. 1 when he was last seen at Mountain Education Center on the 300 block of West Church Street in Jasper, Georgia.
JASPER, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy