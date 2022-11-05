Read full article on original website
Lynn Bruce
2d ago
No way would I vote for Soros funded Abrams. Almost all her millions in donations have come from outside the state
igtsmthn4u
19h ago
Nary a person of color in the crowd. I have lived in GA my whole life and had to look up where this is - he chose to stop in a county that’s 80% white. Figures.
