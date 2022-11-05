Blazers 108, Suns 106: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (6-2) play against the Phoenix Suns (2-2) at Footprint Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Friday November 4, 2022

Portland Trail Blazers 108, Phoenix Suns 106 (Final)

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Do yo dance D.O.L.L.A! do yo dance 🤣🔥

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/1Dps4UG3sZ – 3:40 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns X #Blazers = Two losses by Phoenix by two points both times. azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 3:16 AM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

What a night for JG 🤞

30 PTS | 5 AST | 1 BLK pic.twitter.com/6fMuAnqUS1 – 3:11 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Blazers 108 #Suns 106 F.

Jerami Grant 30 points, game winner at buzzer.

DNP: Damian Lillard (calf), Anfernee Simons (foot).

Devin Booker 25, Deandre Ayton 24.

Cam Johnson (knee) left arena on crutches. Chris Paul 4 FGAs.

Phoenix 6-2 (Both vs. Portland)

Meet again Saturday. pic.twitter.com/EDMkk0Jsup – 3:02 AM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Iconic.

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/ANr8v5uBAQ – 1:54 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns update: Cam Johnson left arena on crutches after injuring right knee vs. #Blazers (w/video) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:36 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams on Chris Paul only getting 4 shots tonight: pic.twitter.com/QPR80kSpUJ – 1:31 AM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Up now at @RoseGardenReprt: This is why the Blazers got Jerami Grant rosegardenreport.com/p/trail-blazer… – 1:24 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“That’s what it comes down to. Trusting your teammates.”

Devin Booker on his pass to Mikal Bridges on #Suns final possession in loss to #Blazers pic.twitter.com/AFUw0ZrdUV – 1:15 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“That was the longest second ever.” Deandre Ayton on Jerami Grant’s game winner. #Suns #Blazers. pic.twitter.com/uLogsE1xfp – 1:13 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Tough result.” Monty Williams on #Suns final play in loss to #Blazers. pic.twitter.com/fYdXKPSH5a – 1:11 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Cam Johnson left arena on crutches. #Suns – 1:03 AM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

“QB1, Madison High School, Houston, Texas.” — @Justise Winslow on his pass to @Jerami Grant for the game-winner – 12:59 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

“I feel amazing. I took advantage of the week.” – Deandre Ayton on how he’s feeling physically after his first game back – 12:56 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

“That was the longest second I have ever guarded.” – Deandre Ayton on the final play – 12:53 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker said when he got doubled, Mikal Bridges was open and he made the right play. It obviously didn’t work out, but he said he’ll always make that play because he trusts his teammates in those situations – 12:47 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“4 is just not enough.”

Monty Williams on Chris Paul only taking four shots Friday night.

Finished with 7 points. #Suns – 12:43 AM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

What a W.

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/bTZPnT5RTy – 12:39 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

“He’s been there before.”

Monty Williams said it was a tough result, but Mikal Bridges has been in that spot before where he traveled on the Suns’ last possession – 12:37 AM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Book with tonight’s @FanDuel Stat Line of the Game. pic.twitter.com/TRv5CXW5Mx – 12:35 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jerami Grant tonight:

30 PTS

2 BLK

10-17 FG

Game winner

Averaging 18 points on 47/38% this season. pic.twitter.com/H3d3kZ0BnL – 12:31 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Oof. Watching it back Jerami Grant definitely took extra steps on the game-winner. Suns still shouldn’t have been in that position against a Blazers team missing Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons though – 12:31 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Suns this season:

0-2 vs Blazers

6-0 vs everyone else pic.twitter.com/6hQbxoXphP – 12:31 AM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Margiela Madman does it again 🔥

#RipCity | @Jerami Grant pic.twitter.com/Sn44p9Oktc – 12:30 AM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Back at it tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/3XBmkcf5Oo – 12:29 AM

Jason Quick @jwquick

Wow. What a shot by Jerami Grant. What a win in Phoenix. What a fun, energetic and intriguing team. Amazing effort. Amazing performances: Grant, Nurk, Keon, Justise, Hart … just AMAZING. – 12:29 AM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

That’s two game-winners in 8 games for @Jerami Grant – 12:28 AM

Mike Richman @mikegrich

The Blazers are just really fun. Hard to ask for much more from a basketball team. Hold on to your joy. – 12:27 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Chris Paul has 1 turnover in his last 3 games.

He has 38 assists. pic.twitter.com/9GPjkt40LW – 12:27 AM

DeMar DeRozan made 20 free throws against the Celtics Friday night. In the last 15 years, only Devin Booker (in his 70-point game at the Garden six years ago) has made more. pic.twitter.com/Q81u5xkM6U – 12:26 AM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Jerami Grant wins it at the buzzer. 108-106 over the Suns.

Without Lillard and Simons.

Shocker. pic.twitter.com/5L1rp27zdz – 12:26 AM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers 108, Suns 106: FINAL. @Jerami Grant hits the fall away game-winner as time expires. 30 points, 5 assists, 2 rebounds for JG. Blazers assure a season series win and they are STUNNED here in Phoenix. – 12:26 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Grant winner

Play under review.

Bucket good

#Blazers 108, #Suns 106 Final.

Wow. – 12:25 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Final: POR 108, PHX 106

Ayton: 24 Pts, 8 Reb, 10-14 FG

Booker: 25-5-5, 8-21 FG

Lee: 13 Pts, 3-5 3P

Grant: 30 Pts, 5 Ast, 10-17 FG

Grant hits the game-winner off an in-bounds play with 1 second left – 12:25 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Woof. That’s about to be another bad loss to the Blazers in the clutch – 12:25 AM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

WHAT AN ABSOLUTE WONDER OF A SHOT. JERAMI GRANT GAME WINNER IN PHOENIX!! – 12:25 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Devin Booker doubled.

Mikal Bridges traveled.

Chris Paul open. #Suns pic.twitter.com/kS2O60p2Df – 12:24 AM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

JERAMI GRANT COUNT IT – 12:24 AM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

JERAMI GRANT OMG – 12:24 AM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

106-106, Blazers ball with 1.0 to go in regulation…. – 12:24 AM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Lots of space off CP3 on the Booker double. Ball goes to Bridges who travels. Blazers have a second. – 12:23 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Nurkic ties the game at 106, Mikal Bridges after catching a pass off a Devin Booker double-team (CP3 was open) and now it’ll be Blazers ball with some time on the clock – 12:23 AM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers with a chance to win the game with ONE SECOND LEFT (unless they put a few ticks back on the clock, which they should) – 12:22 AM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Booker with the pullup three… and it’s good. Suns 106, Blazers 104 with 30.6 seconds to play, Portland ball after the timeout. – 12:21 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

What a back-and-forth. Deandre Ayton with the offensive putback to put the Suns up 2. Jusuf Nurkic for 3 to give the Blazers the lead. Then Devin Booker pulls up and HITS A 2-FOR-1 3-POINTER, I SWEAR IT ACTUALLY HAPPENED – 12:20 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker 3. #Suns up 2.

Timeout #Blazers 30.6 seconds left. – 12:20 AM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

DEVIN ARMANI BOOKER – 12:20 AM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Quite the time for Devin Booker to sink the 2-for-1 triple – 12:20 AM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

NURK 3 FOR THE LEAD – 12:20 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Nurkic 3. #Blazers up one. #Suns – 12:19 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton tip in. #Suns up 2. – 12:19 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Huge challenge here.

Initial call ball off #Suns

minute left. 101-101. – 12:18 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams is challenging the call that it was Portland’s ball – 12:18 AM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

They called that Portland ball, but on review… – 12:17 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker fader over Josh Hart out of the post.

Nurkic answer. Tie game. #Suns #Blazers – 12:15 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker was 6-for-18 and still hit that ridiculous turnaround jumper. Tough shot – 12:15 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Biyombo denies Nurkic, Ayton back in.

Williams playing offense-defense. #Suns #Blazers – 12:14 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty bringing Bismack Biyombo in (most likely briefly, for defense) with Deandre Ayton’s 5 fouls – 12:13 AM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Ayton has 5 fouls and with 3:26 left Monty is going to bring in Biyombo. Tight whistle not allowing Ayton to bang with Nurkic. – 12:13 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Blazers have had the answer out of timeouts. Nurkic jump hook.

Biyombo checking in. Ayton with five fouls. #Suns – 12:13 AM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

27 ➡️ 9

@Moda_Health Assist of the Game pic.twitter.com/Y9lf04jFX4 – 12:12 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns bring back Booker.

Paul, Booker, Bridges, Lee and Ayton, who was just called for a foul. #Blazers – 12:12 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Lee 3.

Timeout #Blazers with 4:15 left. Tied 97-97.

Lee 2 points through three quarters.

Has 11 in the fourth, 3-of-4 from 3.

Looking like #Mavs in opener. #Suns – 12:11 AM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

TIED GAME. – 12:10 AM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

A fourth quarter comeback at home means Damion Lee is going off – 12:08 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Paul lob to Ayton dunk.

Eubanks dunk answer.

#Suns down 3. – 12:05 AM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Leaving Damion Lee open, not great! – 12:04 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Damion Lee doing that championship culture thing and hitting big shots again – 12:04 AM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Delivering you 3’s and burgers! 🍔

Tomorrow get a free Western Bacon Cheeseburger® at a Valley @CarlsJr with the purchase of a large fountain drink! pic.twitter.com/s7nyCexmlb – 12:04 AM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Now that’s just ridiculous 😳

#RipCity | @Shaedon Sharpe pic.twitter.com/WCadPm3Zqb – 12:02 AM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers have held the lead since early in the second quarter, but it’s danger zone time here in Phoenix with their lead down to 92-89 with 7:46 to play in regulation. – 12:01 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Lee 3.

Shamet transition dunk off Paul steal and assist.

#Suns down just three, 92-89.

Timeout #Blazers. 7:46 left in game. – 12:01 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Landry Shamet made sure to finish that dunk! He must know @Saul_Bookman was in attendance tonight. Suns back within 3 and the Blazers need a timeout – 12:00 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker takes his first breather of the second half at the 8:35 mark. He’s already at 34 minutes for the game. Suns down 6 – 11:58 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Shaedon Sharpe.

that is all

if you saw what just happened, then you know.

my stars – 11:57 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns ended 3rd on 19-10 run, but Winslow’s bucket to end the quarter at buzzer, followed by Eubanks dunk have #Blazers up 8. – 11:55 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Time to close it out

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/g5rWpU9K1C – 11:54 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Jabari Walker with the very nice pass inside to Eubanks for the dunk. Blazers up 88-80 early in the 4th. Can they hold on ??? – 11:54 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

💥💥💥

@Josh Hart x @Drew Eubanks pic.twitter.com/CTeVS0XU1r – 11:53 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Wait for it.

Shamet 3, fouled by Hart.

4-point play.

#Suns down six at end of 3rd as Winslow scored at buzzer. #Blazers pic.twitter.com/aDRiQWLOX8 – 11:53 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers 86, Suns 80: end of third quarter. 27 points, 4 assists for @Jerami Grant. 12 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists for @Justise Winslow. 10 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists for @Nassir Little. – 11:52 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 3Q: POR 86, PHX 80

Ayton: 20 Pts, 5 Reb, 8-12 FG

Booker: 20-4-4, 6-17 FG

Bridges: 12 Pts, 5 Reb

Grant: 27 Pts, 4 Ast, 9-12 FG – 11:51 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Lee checking in with 43.2 seconds left.

Lee for Bridges,

Saric for Craig next dead ball. #Suns down eight – 11:49 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Jock Landale with the 3-point celly after he pulls the Suns within 6. Has to feel good to see one fall after struggling from downtown to start the season – 11:46 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker fired up.

Shamet starts offense, Booker gets doubled. Bridges takes jumper.

Misses.

Those are the situations that #Suns will have to deliver come postseason

#Blazers went back up double digits before Landale putback.

Booker steal, Booker assists on Landale 3. Down 6 – 11:46 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

A 7-0 Suns run in 45 seconds is the first bit of momentum they’ve been able to create since Johnson went down. Eight-point game midway through the third quarter. – 11:40 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns are back within 8 after a 7-0 run. Much more aggressive Mikal Bridges here in the 3Q – 11:40 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker to Bridges in transition.

#Suns 7-0 burst to cut Portland 15-point lead to eight.

Timeout #Blazers with 5:03 left in 3rd. – 11:40 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Bridges 3. #Suns down 10. – 11:38 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker set up Ayton, who was fouled on dunk attempt.

Missed dunk. Made FTs. #Suns own 76-63. #Blazers – 11:38 PM

David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA

Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic is now 5-8 on threes for the season. – 11:37 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Jerami Grant’s career high is 43. He’s got 27 halfway through the third quarter. – 11:37 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns down 15. – 11:37 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns back down 13 midway through 3rd as Keon Johnson hits 3.

Booker called for travel. Had spirited conversation with referee Matt Kallio.

Sure it was over late night dinner suggestions in downtown Phoenix. #Blazers – 11:35 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

This has nothing to do with why the Suns are losing to this shorthanded Blazers team, but boy have there been some baffling calls from tonight’s officiating crew – 11:33 PM

Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

Sharing is caring. This Blazers ball movement is nicccceeee – 11:33 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Knockdown Nurk! 🎯

@Jerami Grant x @Jusuf Nurkic pic.twitter.com/coqMxjF4RO – 11:31 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker has 15, but taken 12 shots (made 4).

Just out of rhythm. Seems to be forcing it. #Suns #Blazers – 11:28 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns missing opportunities to cut the Blazers lead to single digits.

Nurkic 3 put #Blazers up 13. – 11:26 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

The hustle & the finish 👏

@Jerami Grant x @Nassir Little pic.twitter.com/mXLQy9blYc – 11:25 PM

Jason Quick @jwquick

Continued to be impressed by the Blazers’ early season. Effort is off the charts. Very few selfish plays. Love Winslow at point. Great minutes by Walker. Playing without Lillard and Simons, Portland up 10 at Phoenix at half. – 11:19 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Some happy news, at least: Duane Washington Jr. is out tonight because he and his girlfriend are expecting the birth of their first child – 11:16 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Huge Paul strip on Grant.

Led to transition for Bridges, who was fouled with second left in half. Made FTs.

Instead of down 12 at best, 15 at worst, #Suns down only 10 at half, 59-49.

PHX: Ayton 18, Booker 13. Team: 6-of-15 on 3s.

POR: Grant 18, Little 10. Team: 6-of-13 on 3s – 11:11 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

DominAYTON in the first half 😤

18 PTS

8-12 FG

2-2 3PT

5 REBS pic.twitter.com/ln0oImgOM0 – 11:10 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Halftime in The Valley.

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/KpmiBJzf3r – 11:08 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Blazers 59, Suns 49 at the half.

Portland’s defense has been extremely active and disruptive. Clearly, they are using a much larger lineup without Lillard and Simons. But they’re also shooting 54.5% and have hit on 6 of 13 threes. Suns shooting 39%. – 11:08 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers 59, Suns 49: halftime. 18 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal/block for @Jerami Grant. 10 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists for @Nassir Little. 8 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists for @Justise Winslow. Blazers doing it with defense so far, holding the Suns to 39 percent from the field. – 11:07 PM

Mike Richman @mikegrich

A lot of stuff to like about the Blazers first half. But I am going to take most of the credit here because I got six (6) slices of pie from Lauretta Jean’s before tip off. – 11:06 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Halftime: POR 59, PHX 49

Ayton: 18 Pts, 5 Reb, 8-12 FG

Booker: 13 Pts, 3-9 FG

Paul: 5 Pts, 5 Ast

Grant: 18 Pts, 7-9 FG

Blazers outscore Suns 34-21 in 2Q – 11:06 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Little 3. #Suns down 14 late in 1st half. Largest lead for #Blazers – 11:04 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

The man is AUTOMATIC.

18 PTS | 7-8 FG | 1 BLK pic.twitter.com/eKiByN6diZ – 11:00 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Blazers 52. Suns 39. Late 2nd.

Damian Lillard is very pleased with his team’s performance without him thus far. @Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/SgyYdD3uq2 – 11:00 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns update: Cam Johnson out rest of Friday’s game with right knee injury azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:59 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Blazers on 21-8 run. Up 52-39. #Suns – 10:57 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Jerami Grant is cooking the Suns right now. Blazers are up 27-11 in the 2Q. Their flow completely died after Cam Johnson went out and the reserves checked in – 10:57 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

JERAMI GRANTTTTTT – 10:56 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton had only hit two 3s in a game once before doing so tonight.

In the bubble July 31, 2020 against Washington. #Susn #Blazers – 10:56 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Rook with the putback!

#RipCity | @Jabari Walker pic.twitter.com/1zUgJCF5gP – 10:53 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns’ offense right now feels more like a Monday morning than a Friday night. They’re 2-for-11 here in the 2Q so far and the ball movement isn’t really going anywhere – 10:49 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns are 2-of-11 from the field with 5 turnovers and have scored six points in the first six minutes of the second quarter. Second unit misses Cam Payne a lot. – 10:49 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Blazers now lead, 39-34 with 6:16 remaining in the second quarter.

Suns have committed 10 turnovers. Blazers are 5 of 11 on threes.

Not gonna lie, I’m shocked for the moment. – 10:49 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Eubanks blocks hit different 😮‍💨

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/myP9VEj7ak – 10:48 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Bucket by any means 🔥

@Keon Johnson x @Shaedon Sharpe pic.twitter.com/l5kbTrknO5 – 10:44 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Man, @Jabari Walker just finds the ball – 10:43 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Games like this are why the Blazers front office prioritized That Dog In Him Per 36 Minutes (s/o @Mike Richman) in the offseason. – 10:43 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Cam Johnson (right knee) OUT rest of game. #Suns – 10:41 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Bench Blazers baby! – 10:41 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

First actual minutes (non-blowout) for Jabari Walker. – 10:39 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Close quarter to kick things off

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/Dec6bt9nNF – 10:37 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Landry Shamet, Damion Lee, Josh Okogie, Dario Saric and Jock Landale to start the 2Q. Gonna see some Dario at the 4 and some “other guys” initiating that offense – 10:37 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Strong first quarter for the Blazers playing at Phoenix without Lillard and Simons. Suns lead 28-25. Shaedon Sharpe has 8 points on 3-of-5 shooting. Keon Johnson has 5 off the bench and is playing some strong defense. – 10:36 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Suns 28, Blazers 25: end of first quarter. 8 points, 1 rebound/assist for @Shaedon Sharpe. 5 points, 1 assist for @Keon Johnson. POR shooting 46 percent, PHX 50 percent. – 10:35 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Shaedon Sharpe got it going early.

Eight points (2-of-2 from 3) in first quarter, but has three fouls already.

@iam_DanaScott wrote about #Blazers rookie, ex-Arizona prep star going into Friday’s game vs. #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:35 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Dario Saric is going to check in to start the second quarter – 10:35 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

That’s three fouls on @Shaedon Sharpe, but short staffed as they are tonight, not sure there’s much to be done about it. – 10:34 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 1Q: PHX 28, POR 25

Booker: 11 Pts, 3-6 FG

Ayton: 9 Pts, 4-7 FG

Craig: 5 Pts

Sharpe: 8 Pts – 10:34 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Craig 3 answer to Sharpe’s 3.

Came into the game shooting a career-high 46.7% from 3 (7-of-15).

#Suns up 24-23. #Blazers – 10:32 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

First quarter @Jabari Walker minutes – 10:31 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

High octane offense

@Josh Hart x @Shaedon Sharpe pic.twitter.com/xtJyhnCmQY – 10:31 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns say Cam Johnson (right knee) will not return to tonight’s game – 10:30 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

The @Keon Johnson/@Shaedon Sharpe connection isn’t only about alley-oops! – 10:30 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Shamet, Landale in for Paul and Ayton.

So who will handle the ball more, Booker or Shamet?

Monty Williams said before the game they’ve been playing with Johnson and Bridges handling the ball more.

Bridges is still with Booker, Lee, Landale and Shamet. #Suns up 21-18. – 10:29 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

INJURY UPDATE: Cam Johnson (right knee) will not return tonight. – 10:27 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton nine early on 4-of-7 FGS. #Suns up 21-15. – 10:26 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Sharpe leaks out for dunk as #Suns last possession was all out of whack.

Phoenix up 19-13 as Craig on the follow. – 10:25 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Shaedon Sharpe – 10:25 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker slow to get up. Took one to the face as he was called for a carry. #Suns up 17-11. – 10:23 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Torrey Craig in, Cam Johnson headed to locker room. #Suns #Blazers – 10:22 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Cam Johnson’s going to the locker room. Looks like he might have tweaked his ankle trying to change directions too quickly on that Blazers fast break Chris Paul stopped – 10:21 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Silky smooth 🤌

#RipCity | @Justise Winslow pic.twitter.com/jOAZVMBWjt – 10:21 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Jab step.

Jab step.

Jab step.

Jumper Ayton. Has 7 early on 3-of-4 shooting.

#Suns up 17-9. #Blazers – 10:19 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton line drive 3. Good.

#Suns up 15-9 as Nurkic answers with two and steal. – 10:17 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Delay of game and tech on Chauncey Billups.

That looked odd.

Booker hits tech FT. #Suns up 12-7. – 10:16 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Oh Devin Booker brought the range tonight – 10:14 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker from Mesa. #Suns up 11-5. – 10:14 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Paul ball fake to cutting Bridges left Booker open for 3.

#Suns 8-5. – 10:14 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns 5 #Blazers 5.

Paul 3, Ayton 2.

Sharpe 3, Winslow 2 – 10:13 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Point God gettin’ us started 🫡 pic.twitter.com/Uisj6Pz10Z – 10:12 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Chauncey Billups explains why he’s starting Justise Winslow at point guard as Damian Lillard remains out with right calf strain. #Suns #Blazers pic.twitter.com/blFUMoIECA – 10:11 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Blazers won FT battle last time.

PORT: 31-of-36

PHX: 15-of-21

“We fouled 27 times.” Monty Williams.

It was actually 29 times to Portland being called for 19 fouls.

Keep eye on those numbers tonight. #Suns #RipCity pic.twitter.com/oXPuyAxjjU – 10:11 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

#RipCity is with us always ❤️🏀 pic.twitter.com/IK9vmsYmNQ – 10:09 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns update: Deandre Ayton, Torrey Craig in, Cameron Payne out Friday vs. Trail #Blazers (w/video) #RipCity https://t.co/inNLwcbnUW via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/93YbZjMwYE – 9:47 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

GAMETIME

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/NpFzC75ubq – 9:45 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns starting lineup: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Deandre Ayton.

#Blazers starting lineup: Justise Winslow, Shaedon Sharpe, Josh Hart, Jerami Grant and Jusuf Nurkic. – 9:34 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Duane Washington Jr. is a late addition to the injury report and is out due to personal reasons – 9:31 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

The Suns list Duane Washington Jr. as out for tonight’s game (personal reasons, NWT) – 9:31 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Tonight’s five.

#WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/2SajXbdaRr – 9:30 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Duane Washington Jr. (personal reasons) OUT. #Suns – 9:19 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

🏀 #RipCity vs. @Phoenix Suns

⌚️ 7:00PM PT

📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW

📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/QTx9r5cl5V – 9:16 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Anfernee Simons, out Friday night at the Suns with foot inflammation, did some pregame drills. A good sign. pic.twitter.com/sCUfiLju1H – 9:04 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Damian Lillard getting in some pregame work. He won’t play Friday night at the Suns. Coach Chauncey Billups said Lillard’s status for Saturday remains uncertain. pic.twitter.com/BI2VNhKN8R – 9:01 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Tonight’s @BannerHealth Health Update: pic.twitter.com/Z6AiFvcyxe – 9:00 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons working out pregame. Hopefully we see ‘em back tomorrow night pic.twitter.com/AVSJly87GZ – 8:58 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Arrive in style ✌️

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/QoperTt5RD – 8:55 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“One thing I don’t want to do is put more on Book’s plate as far as him having to handle the ball every possession Chris is not in the game.” Monty Williams on idea of Devin Booker being primarily ball handler when Chris Paul is out as Cameron Payne (sore left foot). #Suns pic.twitter.com/L1bckgUdvo – 8:51 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Coach Chauncey Billups with the greatest coaching decision of his life. Announced prior to Blazers at Suns.

😏 pic.twitter.com/u2j9tq8lZf – 8:46 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Chauncey Billups said #Suns are probably “best team in basketball” and isn’t surprised by how well Phoenix has started this season. #Blazers pic.twitter.com/xg0JQqPBI1 – 8:40 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I think it’ll be soon, I don’t know how soon.” Chauncey Billups when asked about Damian Lillard (calf) availability for tomorrow’s game vs. #Suns in second of back-to-back. #Blazers pic.twitter.com/Clf1bfsnyl – 8:37 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Also sounds like @Anfernee Simons might not be available tomorrow either, Chauncey Billups said the guard woke up Thursday “in a lot of pain.” – 8:34 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Chauncey Billups said Justise Winslow will start at the 1 for the Blazers in place of Lillard and Simons – 8:33 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Trail Blazers starters tonight vs. Suns: @Shaedon Sharpe, @Justise Winslow, @Josh Hart, @Jerami Grant and @Jusuf Nurkic. – 8:32 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Couple of things with Cam Payne out tonight:

1) Monty said he doesn’t want to put too much more on Devin Booker’s plate, so not sure how many Point Book lineups we see

2) He mentioned putting “other guys” in positions to initiate offense (Landry, Mikal, Cam?) – 8:29 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Deandre Ayton (ankle) and Torrey Craig (heel) IN. #Suns – 8:19 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Deandre Ayton and Torrey Craig are available, per Monty Williams – 8:15 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams confirms Deandre Ayton will play tonight. He was listed as probable coming in.

Torrey Craig (also listed as probable) will play, while Cam Payne is out. – 8:15 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

The Suns have updated their NBA injury report: Cam Payne (left foot soreness) is out tonight – 8:08 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Cameron Payne (sore left foot) OUT. #Suns – 8:07 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

A few more Jae Crowder trade targets for Suns to keep an eye on – bit.ly/3TYDmb7 via @PHNX_Suns – 8:02 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Gameday in The Valley!

#RipCity | @TvEvoca pic.twitter.com/DZ0PPczdi8 – 6:22 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

“THERE’S LEVELS TO THIS!”

Air Canada himself, @Vince Carter, rightfully picking @Shaedon Sharpe‘s one-handed jam as the Dunk of the Week! pic.twitter.com/knZXel4pAG – 5:12 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Interesting that as G League season starts tonight, the Trail Blazers and Suns are playing each other.

They are the only two teams in the NBA without G League affiliates.

(Flip side, Ignite and Mexico City only G League teams without NBA affiliates) – 4:35 PM

Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

Blazers Injury Report vs. Suns tonight:

Damian Lillard (Right Calf; Strain), Gary Payton II (Return to Competition Reconditioning) and Olivier Sarr (Right Wrist; Sprain) are Out.

Anfernee Simons (Left Foot; Inflammation) – OUT

Trendon Watford (Right Hip; Flexor Strain) – OUT – 4:32 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

It’s official. Anfernee Simons is out for tonight at Phoenix.

Billups at PG? pic.twitter.com/88MQSaR2rA – 4:24 PM