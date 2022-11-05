Last seen in Antioch on January 26, 2022. According to the Oakley Police Department and the Amador County Sheriff’s Office, on November 3, 2022, at approximately 3:00 p.m., the Amador County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip from a local resident of the Plymouth, California area who had discovered something suspicious that was thought to be human remains. Amador County Sheriff’s Office detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene and initiated a search of the area where they ultimately located the remains described in the tip. The remains were determined as those of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe. She went missing on January 26, 2022, was last seen in Antioch and is suspected of being murdered by her late ex-boyfriend, Marshall Curtis Jones of Antioch. He was later shot and killed by police in Washington state. (See related articles here and here)

OAKLEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO