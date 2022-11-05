ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

The Independent

Horrified disease experts urge farmer to stop cuddling Emmanuel the emu dying of bird flu as photos go viral

Virologists said they were left shocked after viral social media posts from an influencer and farm owner showed her cuddling TikTok’s most famous emu, lovingly called Emmanuel Todd Lopez, after it contracted avian flu.Experts are warning US farmers to cease cuddling and coming in close contact with infected birds, saying it could be “extremely dangerous”.One expert has said this was “no different than exposure to bird flu from a bird market or wet market anywhere in the world”.The warnings have come after an outpouring of sorrow and support for Taylor Blake, an influencer, whose family-owned bird farm in Florida,...
FLORIDA STATE
cdc.gov

U.S. Approaches Record Number of Avian Influenza Outbreaks in Wild Birds and Poultry

Some People Should Take Preventive Measures to Protect Against Bird Flu Viruses. November 3, 2022—As bird flu outbreaks in wild birds and poultry continue across the U.S., the country approaches a record number of birds affected compared to previous bird flu outbreaks. Since early 2022, more than 49 million birds in 46 states have either died as a result of bird flu virus infection or have been culled (killed) due to exposure to infected birds. This number is nearing the 50.5 million birds in 21 states that were affected by the largest bird flu outbreak that occurred in 2015. Even so, the number of states affected in 2022 is already more than double the number of states that were affected in 2015. Although the overall risk to the general public from the current bird flu outbreaks remains low, it is important that people take preventive measures around infected or potentially infected birds/poultry to prevent the spread of bird flu viruses to themselves or to other birds/poultry and other animals, including pets. This applies not just to workplace or wildlife settings but potentially to household settings where people have backyard flocks or pet birds with potential exposures to wild or domestic infected birds.
The Independent

‘Devastating’: Bird flu forces farmer to cull 10,000 Christmas turkeys

A farmer has told of his devastation at being forced to cull his entire flock of 10,000 turkeys destined for UK Christmas dinner tables amid the worst-ever bird flu outbreak.Steve Childerhouse, 51, who rears the birds on his 35-acre farm, said producers had been “absolutely hammered” by the UK’s worst-ever outbreak of avian flu this year.And he told families they may struggle to get hold of turkeys and geese this winter as the usual stock levels are “just not going to be there”.He said: “We are a traditional fresh farm, but even the big people are getting absolutely hammered by...
Popculture

Ground Beef Health Alert Issued for Meat You May Have Already Bought

Health officials are once again urging consumers to check their freezers for certain ground beef products. Following a string of similar recalls in recent months, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Oct. 13 issued a public health alert for ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli.
HUDSON, WY
AM 1390 KRFO

Why You Might Want to Stock Up on Butter Now in Minnesota

The holiday season is also baking season and there are several reports that say stocking up on butter now might be the thing to do here in Minnesota. While many aspects of our lives are getting back to normal, the pandemic is still making some things a little weird. Like those strange shortages of random products we sometimes still see (or, actually, don't see) on store shelves here in Rochester and across the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
BGR.com

Hamburger recall: Return these beef burgers for a refund right away

When a food manufacturer produces items without the benefit of USDA inspection, there’s a risk of product recalls once inspectors eventually discover the items. That’s what happened with certain New Universal Nourishment hamburger patty products that are part of a new recall. USDA inspection certifies that food products...
FLORIDA STATE
Cleveland.com

Beef, fish products recalled from two companies

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two companies are recalling beef and fish products in separate recalls, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition of Harlingen, Texas, is recalling about 22,061 pounds of frozen beef products because of misbranding and undeclared...
CLEVELAND, OH
TheStreet

Nestle Recalls a Key Product for a Disturbing Reason

Nestle USA (NSRGY) is voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the possible presence of white plastic pieces. The products were produced from June to September and distributed in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico, the U.S....
foodsafetynews.com

Whole head lettuce recalled because of positive Salmonella test

Kalera Public Limited Company is recalling certain lots of Krunch, Butter and Romaine whole head variety lettuce sold under the Kalera brand because of potential Salmonella contamination. Kalera’s food safety testing procedures indicated the potential presence of Salmonella in some of its whole head lettuce SKUs, according to the company’s...
FLORIDA STATE
shefinds

Yikes! This Frozen Chicken Is Being Recalled From Costco Because Of 'Sharp Hard Plastic Pieces’

Poultry company Foster Farms is currently recalling approximately 148,000 pounds of fully cooked frozen chicken-breast patty products, The Street reports, that were recently shipped to Costco stores. On October 29th, The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service explained that these frozen items may possibly be contaminated, and customers have reported finding hard, clear pieces of plastic within them. Here’s what you need to know:
WASHINGTON STATE
Mashed

Here's Why 150 Tons Of Salmonella-Tainted Fish Is Being Recalled

According to the Mayo Clinic, "eating raw or undercooked meat, poultry, and eggs" is a common culprit of Salmonella infections. Although the USDA is committed to cutting down Salmonella-related illness by 25%, cases persist. A 2021 report by Pew suggests that since 2000, infection rates have remained almost the same, and poultry "is still frequently linked to outbreaks." But you can add fish to the list of notable sources in recent years.
ARIZONA STATE
WAVY News 10

Lettuce recalled in Florida over possible salmonella contamination

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) – Kalera Public Limited Company is recalling over 600 cases of lettuce due to concerns that the product could be contaminated with salmonella. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, 633 cases of Krunch, Butter and Romaine whole-head variety lettuces are included in the voluntary recall. Affected lot codes include 001293 and 001294, and can be found on the label.
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Salami Recall Issued

Yet another food product has been pulled from store shelves. Amid a string of recalls affecting a long list of items, including ground beef and baby formula, a popular salami has been recalled from markets and stores after is was found to possibly be contaminated with salmonella. The recall, issued by Murray River Smokehouse, however, doesn't have much bearing on U.S. consumers, as it originated in Australia, where health officials are advising consumers not to eat the recalled salami.
studyfinds.org

Contact with humans may be making the wild American marten eat less meat

RALEIGH, N.C. — Humans are changing the diets of the wild American marten, who are carnivores, making them more likely to consume plant-based meals. Researchers from North Carolina State University say the carnivorous mammals eat more fruit and vegetables when they live in areas closer to humans. The findings provide new insight into the health of wild ecosystems and could boost conservation efforts.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Kitchn

More than 4,000 Pounds of Pork Have Been Recalled Due to Possible Plastic Contamination

After a massive recall of pork products last month, another brand of meat was recently flagged. AdvancePierre Foods, based in Oklahoma, just announced a recall of more than 4,000 pounds of pork loin fritter, which may be contaminated with pieces of plastic. According to a release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the company received complaints from restaurants after finding hard pieces of plastic in the product.
COLORADO STATE

