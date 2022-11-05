ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry County, SC

Comments / 7

Catty Cee
2d ago

Excellent work! The more of these criminals they get off the streets, the safer our communities become.

Reply(1)
5
News19 WLTX

Newberry deputies uncover pounds of drugs, several guns after teens get sick

NEWBERRY, S.C. — A search warrant in Newberry on Friday ended with one arrest and the seizure of numerous drugs, and guns. According to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, investigators and the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) executed a search warrant at 701 Pope Street in Newberry after an incident that previously made three teens sick enough to need medical attention.
NEWBERRY, SC
coladaily.com

Richland County Sheriff's Department working to identify assault suspects

Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) are asking for the public's help in identifying men wanted for committing random acts of violence. A video recording from Oct. 20 at Marathon Gas Station on Faraway Dr. shows a man in a red ball cap approach the victim as he leaves the store. The two exchange words, then the man in the red cap who is armed with a gun hits the victim as he walks away, knocking him to the ground. Click here to view the video.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Richland County deputies believe suspects in 'random acts of violence' may have more victims

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies are looking for two suspects accused of what investigators are calling random acts of violence at an area convenience store. Richland County Sheriff's Department authorities said the attacks happened on Oct. 20 at the Marathon gas station at 1901 Faraway Drive. The first was caught on video and shows a man in a red baseball cap approaching a victim as he leaves the store. The sheriff's department said the two exchanged words but then the man in the cap hit the victim as he walked away - all while another man in a yellow hoodie watched from nearby.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Cayce PD investigate after loaded gun found at Airport H.S.

Cayce, SC (WOLO) — The Cayce Police Department was called to Airport High School Friday morning after school officials say a student was suspected of selling drugs at the school. During their investigation into the allegations, the school Resource Officer and Cayce Police searched the student’s personal possessions and the car they say the teen had driven to campus.
FOX Carolina

Police searching for missing man in Mauldin

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department is searching for a missing man who was last seen on Tuesday. Officers said 40-year-old Carlyle “Carl or Kiki” Brooks was last seen on Nov. 1 on Fawn Ridge Way. Police said Brooks weighs 155 pounds with black hair...
MAULDIN, SC
WIS-TV

CPD arrests barricaded man after overnight standoff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday morning CPD said the incident is ongoing and crisis negotiations have gone on through the night to get the man to surrender. At around 10:15 a.m. the department reported it had arrested Devon M. Franklin after 9 a.m. Franklin was taken to an area hospital.
COLUMBIA, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Armed Man Taken into Custody after Police Standoff

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A man armed with a knife was arrested Thursday afternoon after a standoff with York County sheriff’s deputies. Officials say the man refused to get out of a car stopped along Charlotte Highway near SC 274. Deputies had been following the car to arrest...
YORK COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: unidentified suspect wanted for theft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a suspected thief who entered an office at PopShelf. Deputies say a man stole an employee’s credit cards, cash, driver’s license, and social security card from their purse. The incident occurred on Oct. 9 on Longreen Parkway.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Man suffers gunshot wound in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting left a man injured Friday afternoon in Aiken, according to authorities. The shooting was reported around 4:45 p.m. on McCormick Street Northwest at Pinecrest Avenue Northwest, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. An approximately 28-year-old man was reportedly shot in the armpit.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Blythewood woman charged with assisting in preparation of false tax return

A Richland County Woman was arrested Friday and charged with one count of assisting in the preparation of a false state Sales Tax return. According to the arrest warrant, South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents arrested Bridgette Frederick, 39, of Blythewood, for filing a Sales Tax return for her husband's funeral home business in June 2019, reporting zero sales for the first quarter of 2019.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC

Comments / 0

