Read full article on original website
Catty Cee
2d ago
Excellent work! The more of these criminals they get off the streets, the safer our communities become.
Reply(1)
5
Related
abccolumbia.com
Man accused of barricading himself in home overnight in Columbia remains in jail on $150K bond
Franklin has been charged with Possession of Cocaine and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, say police. Police say Franklin was arrested after refusing to come out of a Wood Creek Farms home for multiple hours and pointing a gun at relatives. He is prohibited from going back to the neighborhood, say authorities.
Blythewood woman among 2 arrested on funeral home tax evasion charges
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — A Richland County woman has been arrested and charged with helping a local funeral home evade taxes. According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, 39-year-old Bridgette Frederick of Blythewood was arrested on Friday for an incident that happened in 2019. According to the Department of...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia man charged for attempting to bring smoke grenades, knives on plane, say authorities
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Columbia man has been charged with violating airport security requirements. Authorities say 51 year-old David Lee Angell has been detained following a contested bond hearing in federal court. According to an FBI special agent, Angell was stopped at a TSA screening before trying to board...
Newberry deputies uncover pounds of drugs, several guns after teens get sick
NEWBERRY, S.C. — A search warrant in Newberry on Friday ended with one arrest and the seizure of numerous drugs, and guns. According to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, investigators and the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) executed a search warrant at 701 Pope Street in Newberry after an incident that previously made three teens sick enough to need medical attention.
coladaily.com
Richland County Sheriff's Department working to identify assault suspects
Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) are asking for the public's help in identifying men wanted for committing random acts of violence. A video recording from Oct. 20 at Marathon Gas Station on Faraway Dr. shows a man in a red ball cap approach the victim as he leaves the store. The two exchange words, then the man in the red cap who is armed with a gun hits the victim as he walks away, knocking him to the ground. Click here to view the video.
Richland County deputies believe suspects in 'random acts of violence' may have more victims
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies are looking for two suspects accused of what investigators are calling random acts of violence at an area convenience store. Richland County Sheriff's Department authorities said the attacks happened on Oct. 20 at the Marathon gas station at 1901 Faraway Drive. The first was caught on video and shows a man in a red baseball cap approaching a victim as he leaves the store. The sheriff's department said the two exchanged words but then the man in the cap hit the victim as he walked away - all while another man in a yellow hoodie watched from nearby.
abccolumbia.com
Cayce PD investigate after loaded gun found at Airport H.S.
Cayce, SC (WOLO) — The Cayce Police Department was called to Airport High School Friday morning after school officials say a student was suspected of selling drugs at the school. During their investigation into the allegations, the school Resource Officer and Cayce Police searched the student’s personal possessions and the car they say the teen had driven to campus.
Suspect in custody after police chase in Lake Wylie, sheriff’s office says
LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — Part of Highway 49 on Charlotte Road in Lake Wylie shut down to a police chase Thursday afternoon, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. The situation started with a vehicle pursuit of Melvin Ivey Jr., 49, who had active arrest warrants for petty larceny enhancement. An arrest with was made just before 4:30 p.m., according to authorities.
FOX Carolina
Police searching for missing man in Mauldin
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department is searching for a missing man who was last seen on Tuesday. Officers said 40-year-old Carlyle “Carl or Kiki” Brooks was last seen on Nov. 1 on Fawn Ridge Way. Police said Brooks weighs 155 pounds with black hair...
abccolumbia.com
Kershaw County: two individuals who died in motorcycle crash identified
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Kershaw County Coroner has identified the two people who died after a motorcycle crash last night. Randy Carter, 50, was driving his motorcycle on Smyrna Road around 7 p.m. with passenger Tami Brown, 51, when they crashed into a SUV that was backing out of a private driveway.
WIS-TV
CPD arrests barricaded man after overnight standoff
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday morning CPD said the incident is ongoing and crisis negotiations have gone on through the night to get the man to surrender. At around 10:15 a.m. the department reported it had arrested Devon M. Franklin after 9 a.m. Franklin was taken to an area hospital.
wccbcharlotte.com
Armed Man Taken into Custody after Police Standoff
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A man armed with a knife was arrested Thursday afternoon after a standoff with York County sheriff’s deputies. Officials say the man refused to get out of a car stopped along Charlotte Highway near SC 274. Deputies had been following the car to arrest...
FOX Carolina
Dispatch: Deputies responding to scene in after shots fired, 1 stabbed
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County dispatch said deputies are responding to a scene after shots were fired and one person was stabbed in Taylors. According to dispatch, the call came in at around 2:15 p.m. regarding a stabbing on Williams Road. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: unidentified suspect wanted for theft
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a suspected thief who entered an office at PopShelf. Deputies say a man stole an employee’s credit cards, cash, driver’s license, and social security card from their purse. The incident occurred on Oct. 9 on Longreen Parkway.
WRDW-TV
Man suffers gunshot wound in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting left a man injured Friday afternoon in Aiken, according to authorities. The shooting was reported around 4:45 p.m. on McCormick Street Northwest at Pinecrest Avenue Northwest, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. An approximately 28-year-old man was reportedly shot in the armpit.
South Carolina police department sees violent crime increase
There has been a slight increase in violent crime in the City of Spartanburg over the last few months. Officials with the police department say spikes we see are largely due to people being irresponsible gun owners, and leaving their guns in unlocked cars.
Motorcyclists killed after hitting SUV backing into road, SCHP says
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are investigating a crash that happened Sunday evening in Kershaw County and left two people dead. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Smyrna Road near Belvis Road - roughly 6 miles north of Elgin.
WYFF4.com
Anderson County mother describes drive-by shooting at her home, with kids inside
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. — Keri French is a mother of four, currently living in Williamston. French said she and her children were at home Wednesday night when bullets started to pass through her house. "I didn’t know why they were trying to kill me and my entire family,” French said....
WYFF4.com
U.S. Marshals, deputies, police surround Greenville home, guns drawn, to make arrest, video shows
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Federal and Upstate law enforcement officers descended on a neighborhood Wednesday with guns drawn to make an arrest. A WYFF News 4 viewer sent in video of what he said was a team of more than 15 U.S. Marshals and Greenville County Sheriff's deputies surrounding a home on Whixley Lane, in Greenville.
coladaily.com
Blythewood woman charged with assisting in preparation of false tax return
A Richland County Woman was arrested Friday and charged with one count of assisting in the preparation of a false state Sales Tax return. According to the arrest warrant, South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents arrested Bridgette Frederick, 39, of Blythewood, for filing a Sales Tax return for her husband's funeral home business in June 2019, reporting zero sales for the first quarter of 2019.
Comments / 7