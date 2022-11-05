Westminster Dog Show is moving out of MSG

You are going to "love" the new home of the Westminster Dog Show.

The dog show will soon share its home with the U.S. Open Tennis Tournament in Queens.

Starting May 2023, the show will take over the US Tennis Association's Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

The dog show was held at Madison Square Garden for decades. Because of the pandemic, they had to move their production outdoors.

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is the second longest continuously held sporting event in U.S. history. It was first established in 1877.

