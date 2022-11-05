ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

richlandsource.com

Sweating it out: Parma Padua Franciscan edges Tiffin Columbian

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Parma Padua Franciscan defeated Tiffin Columbian 32-28 at Tiffin Columbian High on November 4 in Ohio football action. Tiffin Columbian started on steady ground by forging a 13-6 lead over Parma Padua...
TIFFIN, OH
richlandsource.com

Mentor snatches victory over Canton McKinley

Yes, Mentor looked relaxed while edging Canton McKinley, but no autographs please after its 19-14 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Mentor and Canton McKinley settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
MENTOR, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbus Grove sets early tone to dominate West Salem Northwestern

Columbus Grove wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 34-22 victory over West Salem Northwestern for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. Columbus Grove opened with a 14-3 advantage over West Salem Northwestern through the first quarter.
COLUMBUS GROVE, OH
richlandsource.com

Evelyn Etzwiler

Evelyn Etzwiler died on October 28, 2022 after a brief illness. She was a resident of Primrose Retirement Community on Millsboro Road in Mansfield, Ohio. Evelyn was born on January 29, 1931 in Mansfield to Peter and Christine Schulties. She graduated from Madison Senior High in 1948. Evelyn was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Westerville South survives taut tilt with North Canton Hoover

A sigh of relief filled the air in Westerville South's locker room after a trying 27-21 test with North Canton Hoover on November 4 in Ohio football action. North Canton Hoover authored a promising start, taking a 14-7 advantage over Westerville South at the end of the first quarter.
WESTERVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Mohican 5K returns for 15th year

LOUDONVILLE — Over 100 runners and walkers young and old took to the Loudonville-Mohican bike path early Saturday morning for the 15th annual Mohican 5K. Every year, organizers put on the event to raise money to maintain the bike path, race director Kent Schaffer said.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Tygers to meet Holy Name in regional semifinals in Brunswick

MANSFIELD — A familiar postseason opponent awaits Mansfield Senior in the regional semifinals. Fifth-seeded Senior High (10-2) will take on top-seeded Parma Heights Holy Name (9-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Brunswick’s Auto Mart Stadium. The Tygers and Green Wave met in the postseason in the 2019 regional semifinals as Wooster’s Follis Field. Senior High won that meeting 45-30 en route to a state runner-up finish.
BRUNSWICK, OH
richlandsource.com

Roy Patton

Roy Patton, previous resident of Mansfield, age 83 passed away on November 1, 2022. The angels flap their wings, and welcome your release from the world. Sing praises in all that you have accomplished as a crippled man, bound to your circumstances. Simple and true, the Lord was always your nature and purpose. Bound to a God that will welcome you with open arms and a loving kiss. You will walk again in this LIFE and watch over all that you love. Thank you so much father. I will always adore you and be grateful for your love..
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Shelby's Gonzales takes fourth at state, Lady Lex finishes third in team standings

OBETZ — Kayla Gonzales capped her high school career in style. Shelby’s senior distance ace, Gonzales finished fourth overall in the Division II girls race at Saturday’s cross country state championships at Fortress Obetz. Gonzales finished in 18 minutes, 35.8 seconds, more than 10 seconds faster than her state finishing time as a junior (18:46.5) when she finished 15th.
SHELBY, OH

