richlandsource.com
Sweating it out: Parma Padua Franciscan edges Tiffin Columbian
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Parma Padua Franciscan defeated Tiffin Columbian 32-28 at Tiffin Columbian High on November 4 in Ohio football action. Tiffin Columbian started on steady ground by forging a 13-6 lead over Parma Padua...
richlandsource.com
Columbia Station Columbia engulfs Bascom Hopewell-Loudon in point barrage
Columbia Station Columbia's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 36-6 during this Ohio football game. Recently on October 21, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon squared off with Gibsonburg in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Olmsted Falls rains down on Whitehouse Anthony Wayne
Olmsted Falls trucked Whitehouse Anthony Wayne on the road to a 28-10 victory on November 4 in Ohio football. Olmsted Falls opened with a 7-0 advantage over Whitehouse Anthony Wayne through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Blank check: Youngstown Cardinal Mooney writes off Beachwood with nothing but zeroes
Dominating defense was the calling card of Youngstown Cardinal Mooney as it shut out Beachwood 2-0 for an Ohio boys soccer victory on November 5. Both teams were blanked in the first half.
richlandsource.com
Mentor snatches victory over Canton McKinley
Yes, Mentor looked relaxed while edging Canton McKinley, but no autographs please after its 19-14 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Mentor and Canton McKinley settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Grove sets early tone to dominate West Salem Northwestern
Columbus Grove wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 34-22 victory over West Salem Northwestern for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. Columbus Grove opened with a 14-3 advantage over West Salem Northwestern through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Chagrin Falls Kenston finds its footing in sprinting past Youngstown Chaney
Chagrin Falls Kenston dominated from start to finish in an imposing 31-7 win over Youngstown Chaney in Ohio high school football on November 4. Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Evelyn Etzwiler
Evelyn Etzwiler died on October 28, 2022 after a brief illness. She was a resident of Primrose Retirement Community on Millsboro Road in Mansfield, Ohio. Evelyn was born on January 29, 1931 in Mansfield to Peter and Christine Schulties. She graduated from Madison Senior High in 1948. Evelyn was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
richlandsource.com
Westerville South survives taut tilt with North Canton Hoover
A sigh of relief filled the air in Westerville South's locker room after a trying 27-21 test with North Canton Hoover on November 4 in Ohio football action. North Canton Hoover authored a promising start, taking a 14-7 advantage over Westerville South at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Loudonville puts up gallant fight, but falls just short at Nelsonville-York
NELSONVILLE -- Loudonville's stout spirit and brilliant defense were on full display, but the Redbirds fell just short of a big upset in a 14-7 loss at Nelsonville-York on Friday night in the second round of the Ohio High School football playoffs. The seventh-seeded 'Birds (7-5) stunned the hosts early...
richlandsource.com
Tygers, Cubs, Eagles & Cougars all advance to Sweet 16 of Ohio prep football playoffs
MANSFIELD -- This regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio was compiled by Lede Ai, and artificial intelligence tool utilizing data collected by the Scorestream app. Look to Richland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties. For feature coverage from...
richlandsource.com
Mohican 5K returns for 15th year
LOUDONVILLE — Over 100 runners and walkers young and old took to the Loudonville-Mohican bike path early Saturday morning for the 15th annual Mohican 5K. Every year, organizers put on the event to raise money to maintain the bike path, race director Kent Schaffer said.
richlandsource.com
Big start becomes big finish as Elyria Catholic bowls over Clear Fork
Elyria Catholic's fast beginning disarmed Clear Fork, and it was a tell-tale element in Friday's 42-14 decision during this Ohio football game. The first quarter gave Elyria Catholic a 21-0 lead over Clear Fork.
richlandsource.com
Tygers to meet Holy Name in regional semifinals in Brunswick
MANSFIELD — A familiar postseason opponent awaits Mansfield Senior in the regional semifinals. Fifth-seeded Senior High (10-2) will take on top-seeded Parma Heights Holy Name (9-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Brunswick’s Auto Mart Stadium. The Tygers and Green Wave met in the postseason in the 2019 regional semifinals as Wooster’s Follis Field. Senior High won that meeting 45-30 en route to a state runner-up finish.
richlandsource.com
Mentor Lake Catholic deals goose eggs to Independence in fine defensive showing
Dominating defense was the calling card of Mentor Lake Catholic as it shut out Independence 3-0 in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. Recently on October 29, Mentor Lake Catholic squared off with Burton Berkshire in a volleyball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Storm warning: Painesville Riverside rains down on Macedonia Nordonia
Painesville Riverside earned a convincing 62-28 win over Macedonia Nordonia in an Ohio high school football matchup. Recently on October 21, Painesville Riverside squared off with Willoughby South in a football game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Boxed in: Massillon's defense bottles Canal Winchester's attack
A stalwart defense refused to yield as Massillon shutout Canal Winchester 34-0 during this Ohio football game. Massillon darted in front of Canal Winchester 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Area Agency on Aging will have caregiver appreciation event Nov. 18 at Richland Academy
ONTARIO -- The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. in collaboration with Richland Academy of Arts will host a free Caregiver Appreciation Event on Nov. 18, 2022 at the Richland Academy of Arts, located at 75 N Walnut St, Mansfield, Ohio. The day will be dedicated to caregivers...
richlandsource.com
Roy Patton
Roy Patton, previous resident of Mansfield, age 83 passed away on November 1, 2022. The angels flap their wings, and welcome your release from the world. Sing praises in all that you have accomplished as a crippled man, bound to your circumstances. Simple and true, the Lord was always your nature and purpose. Bound to a God that will welcome you with open arms and a loving kiss. You will walk again in this LIFE and watch over all that you love. Thank you so much father. I will always adore you and be grateful for your love..
richlandsource.com
Shelby's Gonzales takes fourth at state, Lady Lex finishes third in team standings
OBETZ — Kayla Gonzales capped her high school career in style. Shelby’s senior distance ace, Gonzales finished fourth overall in the Division II girls race at Saturday’s cross country state championships at Fortress Obetz. Gonzales finished in 18 minutes, 35.8 seconds, more than 10 seconds faster than her state finishing time as a junior (18:46.5) when she finished 15th.
