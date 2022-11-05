ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Marys, OH

Tygers to meet Holy Name in regional semifinals in Brunswick

MANSFIELD — A familiar postseason opponent awaits Mansfield Senior in the regional semifinals. Fifth-seeded Senior High (10-2) will take on top-seeded Parma Heights Holy Name (9-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Brunswick’s Auto Mart Stadium. The Tygers and Green Wave met in the postseason in the 2019 regional semifinals as Wooster’s Follis Field. Senior High won that meeting 45-30 en route to a state runner-up finish.
Down but not out: Copley beats back St. Marys

Copley slipped behind early but found its footing to get tread and sped past St. Marys 4-1 during this Ohio girls high school soccer game. St. Marys showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 1-0 advantage over Copley as the first half ended.
Mt. Orab Western Brown dodges a bullet in win over Monroe

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Mt. Orab Western Brown defeated Monroe 39-36 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Monroe authored a promising start, taking an 8-6 advantage over Mt. Orab Western Brown at the end of the first quarter.
Southern Local collects victory over St. Paul

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Southern Local still prevailed 42-22 against St. Paul in Ohio high school football action on November 4. Southern Local drew first blood by forging an 8-0 margin over St. Paul after the first quarter.
Shelby's Gonzales takes fourth at state, Lady Lex finishes third in team standings

OBETZ — Kayla Gonzales capped her high school career in style. Shelby’s senior distance ace, Gonzales finished fourth overall in the Division II girls race at Saturday’s cross country state championships at Fortress Obetz. Gonzales finished in 18 minutes, 35.8 seconds, more than 10 seconds faster than her state finishing time as a junior (18:46.5) when she finished 15th.
Columbus Grove sets early tone to dominate West Salem Northwestern

Columbus Grove wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 34-22 victory over West Salem Northwestern for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. Columbus Grove opened with a 14-3 advantage over West Salem Northwestern through the first quarter.
