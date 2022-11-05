Read full article on original website
Tygers to meet Holy Name in regional semifinals in Brunswick
MANSFIELD — A familiar postseason opponent awaits Mansfield Senior in the regional semifinals. Fifth-seeded Senior High (10-2) will take on top-seeded Parma Heights Holy Name (9-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Brunswick’s Auto Mart Stadium. The Tygers and Green Wave met in the postseason in the 2019 regional semifinals as Wooster’s Follis Field. Senior High won that meeting 45-30 en route to a state runner-up finish.
Mentor Lake Catholic deals goose eggs to Independence in fine defensive showing
Dominating defense was the calling card of Mentor Lake Catholic as it shut out Independence 3-0 in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. Recently on October 29, Mentor Lake Catholic squared off with Burton Berkshire in a volleyball game. For more, click here.
Down but not out: Copley beats back St. Marys
Copley slipped behind early but found its footing to get tread and sped past St. Marys 4-1 during this Ohio girls high school soccer game. St. Marys showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 1-0 advantage over Copley as the first half ended.
Playoff Locations: Massillon, Lake, Canton South, West Branch & Our Coverage
Here are the days, times and locations for the area high school football teams still alive in the OHSAA Playoffs. Division II – all games Friday, 7 p.m. 1 Massillon (10-1) vs. 5 Sunbury Big Walnut (10-2) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field LISTEN @WHBCSPORTS.COM. 2 Lake (11-1) vs. 3...
Uniontown Lake records thin win against Columbus St. Francis DeSales
Uniontown Lake weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 13-7 victory against Columbus St. Francis DeSales in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Uniontown Lake a 7-0 lead over Columbus St. Francis DeSales.
Playoff pairings & neutral sites announced for 7 remaining local high school football teams
Canfield, Ursuline, West Branch, South Range, Cardinal Mooney, Warren JFK and Southern Local will all compete in Week 13
Mt. Orab Western Brown dodges a bullet in win over Monroe
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Mt. Orab Western Brown defeated Monroe 39-36 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Monroe authored a promising start, taking an 8-6 advantage over Mt. Orab Western Brown at the end of the first quarter.
Just a bit better: Columbus Bishop Ready slips past St. Clairsville
Columbus Bishop Ready survived St. Clairsville in a 24-21 win that had a seat-squirming feel in Ohio high school football on November 4. Columbus Bishop Ready opened with a 14-7 advantage over St. Clairsville through the first quarter.
Germantown Valley View hits passing gear early to lap Blanchester
Germantown Valley View zipped to a quick start to key a 49-16 win over Blanchester during this Ohio football game. The first quarter gave Germantown Valley View a 21-0 lead over Blanchester.
Southern Local collects victory over St. Paul
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Southern Local still prevailed 42-22 against St. Paul in Ohio high school football action on November 4. Southern Local drew first blood by forging an 8-0 margin over St. Paul after the first quarter.
Big start becomes big finish as Elyria Catholic bowls over Clear Fork
Elyria Catholic's fast beginning disarmed Clear Fork, and it was a tell-tale element in Friday's 42-14 decision during this Ohio football game. The first quarter gave Elyria Catholic a 21-0 lead over Clear Fork.
Shelby's Gonzales takes fourth at state, Lady Lex finishes third in team standings
OBETZ — Kayla Gonzales capped her high school career in style. Shelby’s senior distance ace, Gonzales finished fourth overall in the Division II girls race at Saturday’s cross country state championships at Fortress Obetz. Gonzales finished in 18 minutes, 35.8 seconds, more than 10 seconds faster than her state finishing time as a junior (18:46.5) when she finished 15th.
Tygers, Cubs, Eagles & Cougars all advance to Sweet 16 of Ohio prep football playoffs
MANSFIELD -- This regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio was compiled by Lede Ai, and artificial intelligence tool utilizing data collected by the Scorestream app. Look to Richland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties. For feature coverage from...
Columbus Grove sets early tone to dominate West Salem Northwestern
Columbus Grove wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 34-22 victory over West Salem Northwestern for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. Columbus Grove opened with a 14-3 advantage over West Salem Northwestern through the first quarter.
West Chester Lakota West blankets Cincinnati Princeton with swarming defensive effort
A stalwart defense refused to yield as West Chester Lakota West shutout Cincinnati Princeton 35-0 on November 4 in Ohio football action. West Chester Lakota West breathed fire in front of Cincinnati Princeton 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
No scoring allowed: New Albany pushes past Powell Olentangy Liberty
No goals allowed and no problems permitted for New Albany as it controlled Powell Olentangy Liberty's offense 1-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on November 5. New Albany struck in front of Powell Olentangy Liberty 1-0 to begin the second half.
Trenton Edgewood works extra shift to take care of Piqua in OT classic
Trenton Edgewood needed bonus action to put the nail in the coffin of Piqua during a 21-14 OT thriller in an Ohio high school football matchup. Piqua authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Trenton Edgewood at the end of the first quarter.
Youngstown Cardinal Mooney nets nifty victory over Creston Norwayne
Youngstown Cardinal Mooney showed its poise to outlast a game Creston Norwayne squad for a 24-17 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney opened with a 3-0 advantage over Creston Norwayne through the first quarter.
Boxed in: Massillon's defense bottles Canal Winchester's attack
A stalwart defense refused to yield as Massillon shutout Canal Winchester 34-0 during this Ohio football game. Massillon darted in front of Canal Winchester 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
Jackson delivers smashing punch to stump Granville
The force was strong for Jackson as it pierced Granville during Friday's 41-7 thumping in Ohio high school football on November 4. Jackson darted in front of Granville 8-7 to begin the second quarter.
