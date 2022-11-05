ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia school remembers the life of high school student

By Lane Ball
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

ONA, WV (WOWK) — It was a tragedy that shook an entire community, school, and family.

17-year-old Caige Rider tragically lost his life Thursday afternoon after running into traffic on I-64.

He was a member of the Cabell-Midland High School football team and also a senior.

Friday, the school canceled its afternoon pep rally and had support staff on hand throughout the school day.

However, school leaders say they decided the scheduled senior night and Friday night football game gave them the chance to bring the community together.

“It presents an opportunity for the students, the faculty, the community to come together to grieve, but also to have that sense of normalcy and really taking it one day at a time as we move forward,” Cabell County Schools Superintendent Dr. Ryan Saxe says before Friday’s game.

Following the senior night walk-ons, the entire stadium had a moment of silence for Caige Rider. After this, was a somber moment by Riders teammates as they carried his jersey onto the field and comforted his family.

A small memorial was set up on the sideline and Rider’s family stood in front as the seniors shared an emotional moment with their former teammate’s family.

The support kept pouring in as people from the community filled the stands, letting Rider’s family know that they are not alone during this tough time.

Josephine Richardson
1d ago

Bless his poor family but also the poor person that hit him he will never get over it and it’s a shame because they would never have imagined something so terrible

Tom Booth
2d ago

I feel for these parents. Especially if they actually watched this happen. How horrible that had to be!!

Into the Mystic
2d ago

This has absolutely broken my heart. I can’t imagine anything any worse than this happening to a child while the parent watched. My God please watch over this family while they grieve. They will never get over this. Bless this young man’s heart 😔💔😢

