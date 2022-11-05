Read full article on original website
Eagles soar to 3rd-place finish at cross country state championships
OBETZ — The blustery conditions didn’t bother Colonel Crawford’s Cecelia Chase or the rest of the Eagles. Chase finished eighth overall, leading Colonel Crawford to a third-place finish in the Division III girls race at Saturday’s cross country state championships at wind-swept Fortress Obetz. GALLERY: Division...
Tygers sack Bulldogs in regional quarterfinals
MANSFIELD — Ricky Mills and his Mansfield Senior teammates threw a sack party Friday night. Mills had 3.5 of Senior High’s six quarterback sacks and the fifth-seeded Tygers blanked No. 13 Defiance 16-0 in a Division III regional quarterfinal game at Arlin Field. GALLERY: Mansfield Senior 16, Defiance...
Shelby's Gonzales takes fourth at state, Lady Lex finishes third in team standings
OBETZ — Kayla Gonzales capped her high school career in style. Shelby’s senior distance ace, Gonzales finished fourth overall in the Division II girls race at Saturday’s cross country state championships at Fortress Obetz. Gonzales finished in 18 minutes, 35.8 seconds, more than 10 seconds faster than her state finishing time as a junior (18:46.5) when she finished 15th.
Tygers, Cubs, Eagles & Cougars all advance to Sweet 16 of Ohio prep football playoffs
MANSFIELD -- This regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio was compiled by Lede Ai, and artificial intelligence tool utilizing data collected by the Scorestream app. Look to Richland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties. For feature coverage from...
Big start becomes big finish as Elyria Catholic bowls over Clear Fork
Elyria Catholic's fast beginning disarmed Clear Fork, and it was a tell-tale element in Friday's 42-14 decision during this Ohio football game. The first quarter gave Elyria Catholic a 21-0 lead over Clear Fork.
Climbing out of a hole: Coldwater overcomes Huron
After getting off to a slow start, Coldwater found its fuel late to propel past Huron in a 14-3 victory during this Ohio football game. Huron started on steady ground by forging a 3-0 lead over Coldwater at the end of the first quarter.
Defensive dominance: Mansfield stymies Defiance
Mansfield's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Defiance 16-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Mansfield pulled in front of Defiance 16-0 to begin the fourth quarter.
Columbus Grove sets early tone to dominate West Salem Northwestern
Columbus Grove wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 34-22 victory over West Salem Northwestern for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. Columbus Grove opened with a 14-3 advantage over West Salem Northwestern through the first quarter.
Maria Stein Marion Local blanks West Liberty-Salem in shutout performance
Maria Stein Marion Local's defense was a brick wall that stopped West Liberty-Salem cold, resulting in a 56-0 victory in Ohio high school football action on November 4. Maria Stein Marion Local stormed in front of West Liberty-Salem 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
Sweating it out: Parma Padua Franciscan edges Tiffin Columbian
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Parma Padua Franciscan defeated Tiffin Columbian 32-28 at Tiffin Columbian High on November 4 in Ohio football action. Tiffin Columbian started on steady ground by forging a 13-6 lead over Parma Padua...
Liberty Center produces precision performance against Findlay Liberty-Benton
Liberty Center flexed its muscle and floored Findlay Liberty-Benton 41-7 in Ohio high school football action on November 4. The first quarter gave Liberty Center a 7-0 lead over Findlay Liberty-Benton.
No scoring allowed: New Albany pushes past Powell Olentangy Liberty
No goals allowed and no problems permitted for New Albany as it controlled Powell Olentangy Liberty's offense 1-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on November 5. New Albany struck in front of Powell Olentangy Liberty 1-0 to begin the second half.
Lima Central Catholic dismantles Delphos St. John's
Lima Central Catholic delivered all the smoke to disorient Delphos St. John's and flew away with a 48-14 win in Ohio high school football action on November 4. Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.
Olmsted Falls rains down on Whitehouse Anthony Wayne
Olmsted Falls trucked Whitehouse Anthony Wayne on the road to a 28-10 victory on November 4 in Ohio football. Olmsted Falls opened with a 7-0 advantage over Whitehouse Anthony Wayne through the first quarter.
Dayton Centerville prevails over Marysville
Dayton Centerville painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Marysville's defense for a 42-21 win in Ohio high school football action on November 4. The first quarter gave Dayton Centerville a 3-0 lead over Marysville.
Janice Annette Hout
Janice Annette Hout, 79, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born in Michigan on January 27, 1943. To plant a tree in memory of Janice Hout as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Franklin William Lee
Franklin William Lee, age 44, of Mansfield, died November 4, 2022, at his home after years of dialysis. To plant a tree in memory of Franklin Lee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Evelyn Etzwiler
Evelyn Etzwiler died on October 28, 2022 after a brief illness. She was a resident of Primrose Retirement Community on Millsboro Road in Mansfield, Ohio. Evelyn was born on January 29, 1931 in Mansfield to Peter and Christine Schulties. She graduated from Madison Senior High in 1948. Evelyn was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
Find your forever home with Willow Run in a safe and uplifting community
Finding a place to call home has become more difficult the past few years with slim options and inflation. More than ever, adults are looking for a pleasant place to live that is affordable, easy to manage and accommodating. Willow Run aims to provide all of this and more with their dedication to make adults forever homes a reality.
Charles Junior Evans
Mansfield, Charles J. Evans Jr., 67, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at OhioHealth. Mansfield Hospital after an extended illness. To plant a tree in memory of Charles Junior Evans as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
