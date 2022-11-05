SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom recently threw his support behind San Diego’s Measure D to eliminate the city’s ban on the use of Project Labor Agreements. If passed, Measure D would amend San Diego’s municipal code to allow the city to use project labor agreements on construction projects. This would make it harder for small contracting companies to compete locally, and would give unions the upper hand – provided for by the politicians they helped put in office.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO