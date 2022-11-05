Read full article on original website
kusi.com
Chula Vista mayoral candidates make final pitch to voters ahead of Election Day
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – The Chula Vista mayoral race between Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar and Republican John McCann is expected to be a toss up. McCann’s campaign first made headlines after he held a press conference announcing that he hired a private investigator to stalk Campa-Najjar, in order to prove that he lives in Banker’s Hill, not the City of Chula Vista.
