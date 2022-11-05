ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana, OH

Mentor snatches victory over Canton McKinley

Yes, Mentor looked relaxed while edging Canton McKinley, but no autographs please after its 19-14 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Mentor and Canton McKinley settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
MENTOR, OH
Westerville South survives taut tilt with North Canton Hoover

A sigh of relief filled the air in Westerville South's locker room after a trying 27-21 test with North Canton Hoover on November 4 in Ohio football action. North Canton Hoover authored a promising start, taking a 14-7 advantage over Westerville South at the end of the first quarter.
WESTERVILLE, OH
Chardon controls the action and Geneva

Chardon delivered all the smoke to disorient Geneva and flew away with a 35-7 win during this Ohio football game. In recent action on October 21, Chardon faced off against Eastlake North and Geneva took on Chagrin Falls on October 21 at Geneva High School. Click here for a recap.
GENEVA, OH

