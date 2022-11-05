Read full article on original website
Gahanna Lincoln routs Hilliard Bradley
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Gahanna Lincoln turned out the lights on Hilliard Bradley 29-7 for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. The Golden Lions opened a monstrous 22-0 gap over the Jaguars at halftime.
Mentor snatches victory over Canton McKinley
Yes, Mentor looked relaxed while edging Canton McKinley, but no autographs please after its 19-14 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Mentor and Canton McKinley settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
Convoy Crestview blanks Hicksville in shutout performance
Convoy Crestview unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Hicksville in a 3-0 shutout in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. Recently on October 27, Hicksville squared off with West Unity Hilltop in a volleyball game. For more, click here.
Defensive dominance: Mansfield stymies Defiance
Mansfield's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Defiance 16-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Mansfield pulled in front of Defiance 16-0 to begin the fourth quarter.
Dominant defense: Cincinnati Wyoming stifles Springfield Shawnee
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Cincinnati Wyoming followed in snuffing Springfield Shawnee's offense 35-0 on November 4 in Ohio football. Cincinnati Wyoming opened with a 7-0 advantage over Springfield Shawnee through the first quarter.
Olmsted Falls rains down on Whitehouse Anthony Wayne
Olmsted Falls trucked Whitehouse Anthony Wayne on the road to a 28-10 victory on November 4 in Ohio football. Olmsted Falls opened with a 7-0 advantage over Whitehouse Anthony Wayne through the first quarter.
Steubenville blanks Columbus Bishop Hartley
Steubenville's impenetrable defense prompted a 31-0 blanking of Columbus Bishop Hartley in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Steubenville drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Columbus Bishop Hartley after the first quarter.
Jackson delivers smashing punch to stump Granville
The force was strong for Jackson as it pierced Granville during Friday's 41-7 thumping in Ohio high school football on November 4. Jackson darted in front of Granville 8-7 to begin the second quarter.
Close Encounter: Antwerp nips Delphos Jefferson
Antwerp could finally catch its breath after a close call against Delphos Jefferson in a 35-34 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. Tough to find an edge early, Antwerp and Delphos Jefferson fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.
Columbus Grove sets early tone to dominate West Salem Northwestern
Columbus Grove wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 34-22 victory over West Salem Northwestern for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. Columbus Grove opened with a 14-3 advantage over West Salem Northwestern through the first quarter.
Loudonville puts up gallant fight, but falls just short at Nelsonville-York
NELSONVILLE -- Loudonville's stout spirit and brilliant defense were on full display, but the Redbirds fell just short of a big upset in a 14-7 loss at Nelsonville-York on Friday night in the second round of the Ohio High School football playoffs. The seventh-seeded 'Birds (7-5) stunned the hosts early...
Tygers, Cubs, Eagles & Cougars all advance to Sweet 16 of Ohio prep football playoffs
MANSFIELD -- This regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio was compiled by Lede Ai, and artificial intelligence tool utilizing data collected by the Scorestream app. Look to Richland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties. For feature coverage from...
Big start becomes big finish as Elyria Catholic bowls over Clear Fork
Elyria Catholic's fast beginning disarmed Clear Fork, and it was a tell-tale element in Friday's 42-14 decision during this Ohio football game. The first quarter gave Elyria Catholic a 21-0 lead over Clear Fork.
Cincinnati Madeira survives for narrow win over Chillicothe Zane Trace
Cincinnati Madeira walked the high-wire before edging Chillicothe Zane Trace 28-19 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Cincinnati Madeira opened with a 7-6 advantage over Chillicothe Zane Trace through the first quarter.
Not for the faint of heart: Pickerington Central topples Pickerington North
Pickerington Central eventually plied victory away from Pickerington North 28-20 in Ohio high school football on November 4. Pickerington North showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Pickerington Central as the first quarter ended.
Maria Stein Marion Local blanks West Liberty-Salem in shutout performance
Maria Stein Marion Local's defense was a brick wall that stopped West Liberty-Salem cold, resulting in a 56-0 victory in Ohio high school football action on November 4. Maria Stein Marion Local stormed in front of West Liberty-Salem 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
Sugarcreek Garaway cancels check from West Lafayette Ridgewood
West Lafayette Ridgewood was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Sugarcreek Garaway prevailed 21-6 on November 4 in Ohio football. The first quarter gave Sugarcreek Garaway a 21-0 lead over West Lafayette Ridgewood.
Shelby's Gonzales takes fourth at state, Lady Lex finishes third in team standings
OBETZ — Kayla Gonzales capped her high school career in style. Shelby’s senior distance ace, Gonzales finished fourth overall in the Division II girls race at Saturday’s cross country state championships at Fortress Obetz. Gonzales finished in 18 minutes, 35.8 seconds, more than 10 seconds faster than her state finishing time as a junior (18:46.5) when she finished 15th.
Columbus Bishop Watterson outlasts London
No quarter was granted as Columbus Bishop Watterson blunted London's plans 41-22 for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Columbus Bishop Watterson and London settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
Tygers to meet Holy Name in regional semifinals in Brunswick
MANSFIELD — A familiar postseason opponent awaits Mansfield Senior in the regional semifinals. Fifth-seeded Senior High (10-2) will take on top-seeded Parma Heights Holy Name (9-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Brunswick’s Auto Mart Stadium. The Tygers and Green Wave met in the postseason in the 2019 regional semifinals as Wooster’s Follis Field. Senior High won that meeting 45-30 en route to a state runner-up finish.
