Danville, OH

Gahanna Lincoln routs Hilliard Bradley

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Gahanna Lincoln turned out the lights on Hilliard Bradley 29-7 for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. The Golden Lions opened a monstrous 22-0 gap over the Jaguars at halftime.
HILLIARD, OH
Mentor snatches victory over Canton McKinley

Yes, Mentor looked relaxed while edging Canton McKinley, but no autographs please after its 19-14 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Mentor and Canton McKinley settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
MENTOR, OH
Convoy Crestview blanks Hicksville in shutout performance

Convoy Crestview unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Hicksville in a 3-0 shutout in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. Recently on October 27, Hicksville squared off with West Unity Hilltop in a volleyball game. For more, click here.
HICKSVILLE, OH
Defensive dominance: Mansfield stymies Defiance

Mansfield's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Defiance 16-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Mansfield pulled in front of Defiance 16-0 to begin the fourth quarter.
MANSFIELD, OH
Steubenville blanks Columbus Bishop Hartley

Steubenville's impenetrable defense prompted a 31-0 blanking of Columbus Bishop Hartley in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Steubenville drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Columbus Bishop Hartley after the first quarter.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Close Encounter: Antwerp nips Delphos Jefferson

Antwerp could finally catch its breath after a close call against Delphos Jefferson in a 35-34 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. Tough to find an edge early, Antwerp and Delphos Jefferson fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.
ANTWERP, OH
Columbus Grove sets early tone to dominate West Salem Northwestern

Columbus Grove wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 34-22 victory over West Salem Northwestern for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. Columbus Grove opened with a 14-3 advantage over West Salem Northwestern through the first quarter.
COLUMBUS GROVE, OH
Shelby's Gonzales takes fourth at state, Lady Lex finishes third in team standings

OBETZ — Kayla Gonzales capped her high school career in style. Shelby’s senior distance ace, Gonzales finished fourth overall in the Division II girls race at Saturday’s cross country state championships at Fortress Obetz. Gonzales finished in 18 minutes, 35.8 seconds, more than 10 seconds faster than her state finishing time as a junior (18:46.5) when she finished 15th.
SHELBY, OH
Columbus Bishop Watterson outlasts London

No quarter was granted as Columbus Bishop Watterson blunted London's plans 41-22 for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Columbus Bishop Watterson and London settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
LONDON, OH
Tygers to meet Holy Name in regional semifinals in Brunswick

MANSFIELD — A familiar postseason opponent awaits Mansfield Senior in the regional semifinals. Fifth-seeded Senior High (10-2) will take on top-seeded Parma Heights Holy Name (9-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Brunswick’s Auto Mart Stadium. The Tygers and Green Wave met in the postseason in the 2019 regional semifinals as Wooster’s Follis Field. Senior High won that meeting 45-30 en route to a state runner-up finish.
BRUNSWICK, OH

