fox4news.com
'Groundbreaking' record number of endangered tadpoles sent to Puerto Rico
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A ‘groundbreaking’ record number of endangered tadpoles were released into the wild in late October thanks to the San Antonio Zoo. The Zoo's Herpetology team sent over 18,000 Puerto Rican-crested toad tadpoles on Oct. 26 to be released into the wild in Los Conventos, Guayanilla, Puerto Rico. This year's release is more than triple last year's record of around 5,000 tadpoles.
foxsanantonio.com
"Two signs from God," prompted man to donate kidney for San Antonio woman
Kidneys are an organ for which the greatest number of patients need transplants, that's according to the University Health Transplant Institute in San Antonio. The institute is owned and operated by University Health, the public health system in Bexar County. They work with surgeons on faculty at UT Health San Antonio and the medical school.
San Antonio Zoo Fans Devastated After Loss of 62-Year-Old Favorite Elephant
SAN ANTONIO, TX – The beloved elephant Lucky that has been at the San Antonio Zoo for decades has died, confirms the zoo. The zoo made the announcement that the 62-year-old elephant died on Nov. 2. The cause of death has been confirmed as being age related health problems. Lucky the elephant was born in the wild in 1960. She was put in the Brookfield Zoo in May of 1960, was given to Bucky Steele a year later, and then was placed in San Antonio's Zoo in Apr. 1962. Asian Elephants have an average life span of a 48 years in captivity. The zoo has confirmed that they are in the process of …
San Antonio Burrito Bites: California love from Sabores Cali-Baja Mexican Grill
Don't roast the California ties, until you give it a try.
San Antonio Current
The best moments from San Antonio's colorful 2022 Diwali celebration
San Antonio's annual Diwali festival took place Saturday night at Hemisfair, bringing together revelers to celebrate the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. Diwali is celebrated by people of Indian ancestry around the globe. The local gathering included dance, music, food, fireworks and the placement of floating candles, or diyas, on the San Antonio River.
sanantoniomag.com
Meet the Cutest Pet in San Antonio
Alex and Stephen Adams had agreed they were a two-dog family. But as Alex was driving down Eisenhauer Road one day in 2019, she noticed a little dog with big ears running alongside the street. “It was busy, so I pulled over and he just jumped right in my car,”...
KSAT 12
Leading SA: UTSA political science department head, Professor Jon Taylor, discusses Election Day
SAN ANTONIO – Early voting is over — and Election Day is Tuesday. However, many still have questions about what is on the ballot. Professor Jon Taylor, the political science department head at the University of Texas San Antonio, joined Leading SA to explain what’s happened and the possible outcomes.
KSAT 12
‘First name, Lamest’: Nirenberg has some thoughts after Drake left San Antonio out of new song
SAN ANTONIO – Many San Antonians aren’t happy that Drake failed to show San Antonio some love in one of his new songs, including Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “Major Distribution” is the second track on the rapper’s new album, “Her Loss,” which features 21 Savage. It made its debut Friday.
tpr.org
Largest kosher BBQ cookoff in the nation starts sizzling in San Antonio on Sunday
As many as 4,000 people are expected to attend the 8th annual Texas Kosher BBQ Championship on Sunday at the Congregation Agudas Achim in far North Central San Antonio. Event organizers claimed this is the largest event of its kind in the United States. The rabbi-blessed BBQ includes brisket, chicken,...
San Antonio Current
The 25 most miserable places in San Antonio
We love San Antonio, but we also know that everything here isn't sunshine and roses all the time. In fact, a number of spots in SA kinda suck ass. Whether it's in the car, trying to get some shopping done or just going out and about, there are plenty of hellscapes that any San Antonian will try to avoid. Or maybe they'll brave it so they can live to tell the tale. Some of them are perfectly delightful most of the time, but one small thing can take things from happy to sad.
fox7austin.com
FOX 7 Weekend: 'Chicago', Wurstfest, Texas Book Festival and more
Looking for something to do this weekend? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow has the details on events across Central Texas, including Broadway In Austin's performance of "Chicago," Wurstfest in New Braunfels, the 27th annual Texas Book Festival in downtown Austin, the 20th annual Travis Heights Art Trail, the Austin Celtic Festival and the Austin Fall Asian Festival in Buda.
WFAA
Drake's Texas shoutout was not well-received by everyone
HOUSTON — A new Drake album wouldn't sit right without a Houston shoutout. The rapper's new album "Her Loss," which is a collaboration project with Atlanta's own 21 Savage, dropped on Friday featuring 16 tracks and numerous writers and producers credited throughout. It's also getting some blowback for questionable...
flicksandfood.com
Seafood Eatery to Offer Free Meals to Veterans in Honor of Veteran’s Day
Seafood Eatery Honors Nation’s Heroes with a Free Veteran’s Day Entrée. This Seafood Eatery, Fish City Grille, continues to honor our Veteran’s again this year. Veteran’s Day is right around the corner, and San Antonio’s three Fish City Grill locations want to fete our veterans in style. Any veteran dining at the restaurant will receive a free entrée, up to a $25.99 value.
fox44news.com
Amber Alert issued for San Antonio girl
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (FOX 44) — UPDATE: An Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl from San Antonio. Joanna Luna was last seen wearing a dark gray t-shirt, black and pink Nike shorts, and pike and purple slide shoes. She is 5’5″, weighs 110 pounds, and has brown hair with brown eyes. Luna was last seen in the 11700 Block of Spring Dale Drive San Antonio at 2:51 a.m. on August 20, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Guess the rent of this 2-bedroom San Antonio apartment at Medical Center
How much does upscale convenience cost?
Elite Daily
She Turned Her Quinceañera Into A Get Out The Vote Party
Cocooned in a puff of sparkling blue tulle, Eulogia Rodriguez, 14, sits on the floor of her San Antonio home, reaching over her ornate ball gown to tighten the laces on her scuffed Air Force 1s. It’s not quite her birthday (that’s still a few weeks out), but Eulogia is preparing to celebrate turning 15 with a quinceañera, a Latine tradition that honors a girl’s transition from “childhood” into “womanhood.” She and 14 other girls are using this powerful milestone moment to encourage young Latine voters to make their voices heard at the polls — especially considering the upcoming midterm elections.
Midnight Rodeo in San Antonio was more than just a building to some people
SAN ANTONIO — An iconic dancehall is demolished. Midnight Rodeo is now just a pile of rubble. The massive fire was no easy task for firefighters, which destroyed the legendary nightspot. From dark-to-day, crews spent hours putting out the flames that tore through the building. The smoke filled the...
New soda shop business brings flavorful drink options to north San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — When Texas native Roman Huerta came back to the Lone Star state for a visit from Utah, he was instantly reminded of how hot Texas gets. It was then and there that the idea for a refreshing business was born. "So this is Drank., as it...
San Antonio trash collection days to change for thousands this week
Some 80 percent of customers will have new trash collection days.
Drake snubs San Antonio in Texas shoutout on new song 'Major Distribution'
He loves Houston, Dallas, and Austin.
