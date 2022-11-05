Read full article on original website
Mississippi capital to receive $35.6M in federal water funds
JACKSON, Miss — (AP) — Mississippi officials on Friday approved the city of Jackson's request for $35.6 million in federal funds to help fix its crumbling water infrastructure, following this summer's flooding-induced breakdowns that left 150,000 people without running water for days. The Mississippi Municipality and County Water...
WAPT
Jackson residents react to multi-million dollar grant for improving water system
$35.6 million was granted from the state municipality and county water infrastructure grant program under the environmental quality department. This is matched from the city's funding. "The city is going to get $35.6 million and that means the city has already put up $35.6 million in order to match the...
WAPT
Vicksburg Housing Authority's 6 properties to get cameras
VICKSBURG, Miss. — Six properties operated by the Vicksburg Housing Authority are getting video cameras to help offset rising security concerns. The Vicksburg Post reports the housing authority will spread 100 cameras among its properties at Beechwood Estates, Cedars Estates, Urban Court, Valley Court, Waltersville Estates and Rolling Acres in the city.
WLBT
Mistletoe Marketplace attracts thousands of shoppers
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Toys, clothes, and as always, great food had the Mistletoe Marketplace buzzing with thousands of shoppers looking to get their hands on holiday deals ahead of the Christmas season. From Kansas, Alabama, and California; vendors made sure not to miss this once-a-year event to ensure their...
Jackson receives $35 million for water treatment plant improvements
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson was approved for seven projects in the first round of funding from the Mississippi Municipality and County Water Infrastructure Grant Program under the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ). The total amount of funds is $35,629,520. “I was told by the executive director that one of the […]
Jackson Free Press
Sophomore Spanish Club, District Drugs & Mercantile and The Mighty Crab
Sophomore Spanish Club, a ‘90s-themed Latin restaurant inside The District at Eastover, will hold its grand opening on Monday, Aug. 26. The new restaurant occupies the former Cantina Laredo, which closed in February. MH Ventures of Jackson, which also operates Fine & Dandy in The District, manages Sophomore Spanish Club, and Jesse Houston, executive chef at Fine & Dandy, will serve as culinary director.
WLBT
Mixed use development, traffic accommodations coming to city of Brandon
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brandon residents have probably noticed a lot of activity behind the Home Depot along Highway 18, and our crews have too. Mayor Butch Lee said a mixed use development is in the works. Lee said a company by the name of Ergon has owned 90 acres...
WAPT
Hinds County circuit clerk expects big turnout for midterm elections
JACKSON, Miss. — Saturday was the final day for in-person absentee voting as midterm elections arrive Tuesday. In Hinds County, voters made their way downtown for a final chance to cast their absentee ballot. "I'm not letting the rain stop me. I'm excited about doing this, and this election...
publicradioeast.org
A Jackson, Mississippi suburb decided to create its own water system
People in Mississippi are trying to fix their failing water infrastructure. And some in the Jackson suburb of Byram are doing it on their own. But as Stephan Bisaha of the Gulf States Newsroom reports, solving the nation's water problems isn't about independence but cooperation. STEPHAN BISAHA, BYLINE: Byram, Miss.,...
Vicksburg Post
FRAZIER: Downtown Vicksburg has a strong heartbeat
I don’t know who to thank. Maybe it’s a combination of folks, but I just want to send a shout-out to all who are doing their part in revitalizing downtown Vicksburg. Just this week, I have written about two new businesses that have or are in the process of setting up shop. This is so exciting. And what’s more exciting is the young people who are involved in running them.
Wellness fair held by Jackson church, neighborhood group
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson church and neighborhood association teamed up to host a wellness fair. The Capitol Street Church of Christ and Association of South Jackson Neighborhoods held a wellness fair in West Jackson. Doctors, healthcare providers and representatives for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline were there to meet with community members. Organizers […]
WLBT
UMMC receives federal grant to expand addiction treatment services
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The University of Mississippi Medical Center will be putting a new $6 million dollar grant towards addiction treatment services in the state. Addiction treatments can be life-changing but aren’t always within reach for some. Others don’t know where to turn for help. Dr. Jefferson Parker explains that this latest $6 million dollar federal grant will allow more Mississippians to access UMMC’s expertise.
WLBT
Canton city leaders ask for ruling on apartment complex
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Canton is asking for a judge to issue a ruling condemning the Meadows Apartments. This comes after city leaders say the complex has several code violations that pose life-threatening hazards. “I heard it was getting shut down, but it just wasn’t confirmed, but...
Guest wins new car at Mistletoe Marketplace
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizers say the 42nd Annual Mistletoe Marketplace was a huge success. But for one person, this year turned out to be extra special. One lucky winner got the chance to win a brand-new car. Excitement filled the Mississippi Trade Mart as everyone got in line to buy a raffle ticket. The […]
vicksburgnews.com
Mayor Flaggs announces he wishes to seek fourth term
During a live Q&A session on Friday, Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. announced he would be seeking a fourth term. When asked if he would run for office again Flaggs immediately responded, “Yes.”. “I want to see the port become a reality, I want to see M City become...
WLBT
After 2 years, Hoy Road in Madison is back open
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - After more than two years of work, Hoy Road is back open. The construction began on October 15, 2020, and was expected to take 18 months to complete. The Madison road is now back open to two-way traffic in both directions from Old Canton to Rice Road.
fox7austin.com
Riverboat casino that sank in Mississippi River resurfaces amid historic drought
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Record-low water levels in the Mississippi River have unearthed a flurry of rare finds. The latest? The nation’s first riverboat casino that sunk during a storm last year. The Diamond Lady, America’s first riverboat casino, set sail in 1991 and operated for a few years before...
Vicksburg Post
SERVICE AND DEDICATION: Two firefighters promoted at Vicksburg Fire Department ceremony
The Vicksburg Fire Department held its 2022 Promotional Ceremony on Wednesday morning at the department’s training center on Old Mill Road. The two firefighters receiving promotions were Captain Alfred Patton and Lieutenant Kimani Ratliff. Friends, family, fellow firefighters and city officials all gathered to see the pinning of the two men.
WAPT
$23M senior care facility project could give Highway 80 corridor a needed boost
JACKSON, Miss. — An old hotel on Highway 80 will soon become a senior living facility. Local, state and federal leaders attended a groundbreaking Wednesday at the old Holiday Inn, which will be the site of The Pearl, a $28 million affordable housing senior care facility. The Pearl will also provide an on-site health care facility for residents.
Vicksburg Post
Vacant Vicksburg-Warren Community Health Center sustains heavy fire damage
Vicksburg Fire Department Units responded to a fire at the Vicksburg-Warren Community Health Center building on Oak Street at around 7 a.m. on Oct. 30. Fire Investigator Nathaniel Williams said about half of the building received heavy fire damage. The fire itself was contained about an hour and a half after units arrived on the scene.
