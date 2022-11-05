ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WSB Radio

Mississippi capital to receive $35.6M in federal water funds

JACKSON, Miss — (AP) — Mississippi officials on Friday approved the city of Jackson's request for $35.6 million in federal funds to help fix its crumbling water infrastructure, following this summer's flooding-induced breakdowns that left 150,000 people without running water for days. The Mississippi Municipality and County Water...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Vicksburg Housing Authority's 6 properties to get cameras

VICKSBURG, Miss. — Six properties operated by the Vicksburg Housing Authority are getting video cameras to help offset rising security concerns. The Vicksburg Post reports the housing authority will spread 100 cameras among its properties at Beechwood Estates, Cedars Estates, Urban Court, Valley Court, Waltersville Estates and Rolling Acres in the city.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Mistletoe Marketplace attracts thousands of shoppers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Toys, clothes, and as always, great food had the Mistletoe Marketplace buzzing with thousands of shoppers looking to get their hands on holiday deals ahead of the Christmas season. From Kansas, Alabama, and California; vendors made sure not to miss this once-a-year event to ensure their...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson receives $35 million for water treatment plant improvements

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson was approved for seven projects in the first round of funding from the Mississippi Municipality and County Water Infrastructure Grant Program under the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ). The total amount of funds is $35,629,520. “I was told by the executive director that one of the […]
JACKSON, MS
Jackson Free Press

Sophomore Spanish Club, District Drugs & Mercantile and The Mighty Crab

Sophomore Spanish Club, a ‘90s-themed Latin restaurant inside The District at Eastover, will hold its grand opening on Monday, Aug. 26. The new restaurant occupies the former Cantina Laredo, which closed in February. MH Ventures of Jackson, which also operates Fine & Dandy in The District, manages Sophomore Spanish Club, and Jesse Houston, executive chef at Fine & Dandy, will serve as culinary director.
JACKSON, MS
publicradioeast.org

A Jackson, Mississippi suburb decided to create its own water system

People in Mississippi are trying to fix their failing water infrastructure. And some in the Jackson suburb of Byram are doing it on their own. But as Stephan Bisaha of the Gulf States Newsroom reports, solving the nation's water problems isn't about independence but cooperation. STEPHAN BISAHA, BYLINE: Byram, Miss.,...
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

FRAZIER: Downtown Vicksburg has a strong heartbeat

I don’t know who to thank. Maybe it’s a combination of folks, but I just want to send a shout-out to all who are doing their part in revitalizing downtown Vicksburg. Just this week, I have written about two new businesses that have or are in the process of setting up shop. This is so exciting. And what’s more exciting is the young people who are involved in running them.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Wellness fair held by Jackson church, neighborhood group

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson church and neighborhood association teamed up to host a wellness fair. The Capitol Street Church of Christ and Association of South Jackson Neighborhoods held a wellness fair in West Jackson. Doctors, healthcare providers and representatives for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline were there to meet with community members. Organizers […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

UMMC receives federal grant to expand addiction treatment services

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The University of Mississippi Medical Center will be putting a new $6 million dollar grant towards addiction treatment services in the state. Addiction treatments can be life-changing but aren’t always within reach for some. Others don’t know where to turn for help. Dr. Jefferson Parker explains that this latest $6 million dollar federal grant will allow more Mississippians to access UMMC’s expertise.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Canton city leaders ask for ruling on apartment complex

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Canton is asking for a judge to issue a ruling condemning the Meadows Apartments. This comes after city leaders say the complex has several code violations that pose life-threatening hazards. “I heard it was getting shut down, but it just wasn’t confirmed, but...
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

Guest wins new car at Mistletoe Marketplace

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizers say the 42nd Annual Mistletoe Marketplace was a huge success. But for one person, this year turned out to be extra special. One lucky winner got the chance to win a brand-new car. Excitement filled the Mississippi Trade Mart as everyone got in line to buy a raffle ticket. The […]
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Mayor Flaggs announces he wishes to seek fourth term

During a live Q&A session on Friday, Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. announced he would be seeking a fourth term. When asked if he would run for office again Flaggs immediately responded, “Yes.”. “I want to see the port become a reality, I want to see M City become...
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

After 2 years, Hoy Road in Madison is back open

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - After more than two years of work, Hoy Road is back open. The construction began on October 15, 2020, and was expected to take 18 months to complete. The Madison road is now back open to two-way traffic in both directions from Old Canton to Rice Road.
MADISON, MS
WAPT

$23M senior care facility project could give Highway 80 corridor a needed boost

JACKSON, Miss. — An old hotel on Highway 80 will soon become a senior living facility. Local, state and federal leaders attended a groundbreaking Wednesday at the old Holiday Inn, which will be the site of The Pearl, a $28 million affordable housing senior care facility. The Pearl will also provide an on-site health care facility for residents.
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vacant Vicksburg-Warren Community Health Center sustains heavy fire damage

Vicksburg Fire Department Units responded to a fire at the Vicksburg-Warren Community Health Center building on Oak Street at around 7 a.m. on Oct. 30. Fire Investigator Nathaniel Williams said about half of the building received heavy fire damage. The fire itself was contained about an hour and a half after units arrived on the scene.
VICKSBURG, MS

