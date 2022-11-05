Read full article on original website
Grant hits jumper at buzzer, Trail Blazers top Suns 108-106
PHOENIX — (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers had 1 second left and a game-winning shot opportunity. The problem was their two biggest game-winning-shot-makers were out with injuries. In a weird way, coach Chauncey Billups said he believes that worked in his team's favor. Jerami Grant hit a...
ESPN
Markkanen leads surprising Jazz past Lakers, 130-116
LOS ANGELES -- — Lauri Markkanen had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 20 points, and the Utah Jazz continued their remarkable start to the season with a 130-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Kelly Olynyk had 18 points and Mike Conley added...
ESPN
Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102
LOS ANGELES -- — Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday night. The Jazz rallied after blowing a 10-point lead in the first half and trailing in the third and fourth quarters. “Finding ways...
Lakers News: Donovan Mitchell Overpowers L.A. In 114-100 Cavaliers Victory
A first-half Lakers lead evaporates thanks to Cleveland's new star shooting guard.
Paul George's 34 points not enough as scoring-deficient Clippers fall to Jazz
Despite Paul George's efforts, the Clippers are last in NBA points per game. Their offensive woes once again popped up in a 110-102 loss to the Utah Jazz.
ESPN
Brunson, Barrett help Knicks rally to beat 76ers 106-104
PHILADELPHIA -- — Obi Toppin hit a 3-pointer and Jalen Brunson finished off a three-point play seconds later as the New York Knicks rallied from 12 points down to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 106-104 on Friday night. Brunson finished with 23 points to lead the Knicks. R.J. Barrett scored...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Charlotte Hornets: live updates
Four games and eight days later, the Memphis Grizzlies are back home for a three-game homestand. The first matchup is against the Charlotte Hornets. The Grizzlies (5-3) are 11.5-point favorites against Charlotte. The Hornets (3-5) are without rising star point guard LaMelo Ball, and his backcourt mate Terry Rozier is listed as doubtful due to an ankle injury. They'll also be without Gordon Hayward, who is averaging 17.4 points per game.
MLive.com
Love, Allen lead short-handed Cavaliers to rout of Pistons
DETROIT (AP) — Kevin Love had 21 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds as the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Detroit Pistons 112-88 on Friday night for their seventh straight win. Jarrett Allen scored 22 points and Cedi Osman added 15 as the Cavaliers had a 54-21 edge in...
ESPN
Tatum scores 36, Celtics rally to hold off Bulls 123-119
BOSTON -- — Jayson Tatum had 36 points and 12 rebounds, including some late free throws to help the Boston Celtics hold on for a 123-119 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. Malcolm Brogdon added 25 points on 9-of-10 shooting and Jaylen Brown scored 16 points for...
ESPN
Brooks scores 23 as Grizzlies rout Hornets 130-99
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Dillon Brooks scored 23 points, matching his career-high with six 3-pointers, and the Memphis Grizzlies ran past the Charlotte Hornets 130-99 on Friday night. Desmond Bane finished with 19 points as eight Grizzlies players reached double figures. Steven Adams had 13 points and 19 rebounds,...
MySanAntonio
Reinhart scores 2, Panthers end trip with 5-3 win over Ducks
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Sam Reinhart was able to celebrate his 27th birthday with two goals and hopefully a bit of confidence. The Florida forward scored twice in the third period as the Panthers finished off a four-game road trip with a 5-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night.
ESPN
Durant scores 27, leads Nets past Hornets 98-94
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- — Kevin Durant scored 27 points and the Brooklyn Nets erased a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the short-handed Charlotte Hornets 98-94 on Saturday night, improving to 2-0 since Kyrie Irving’s suspension. Cam Thomas added 21 points for the Nets and Nic...
Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland lead streaking Cavaliers over LeBron, Lakers
LOS ANGELES — Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Darius Garland added 24 in the dynamic Cleveland backcourt's return from injury absences, and the Cavaliers rolled past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 Sunday for their eighth consecutive victory. Jarrett Allen added 16 points to back the...
ESPN
VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls
TORONTON -- — Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104 on Sunday. O.G. Anunoby scored 22...
