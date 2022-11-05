ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 28

Terry P
2d ago

It’s time for new ones! They all seem to be lining up next to DeSantis!

Reply(3)
7
Related
Fox News

As DeSantis sails toward re-election, Florida newspapers endorse Crist in hopes of ousting 'bully' governor

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is perhaps in the most comfortable position among incumbent governors facing re-election on Tuesday. He has nearly a 12-point advantage over his Democratic rival Charlie Crist and not only is he fairly popular among Florida residents, he is a rising star in the GOP who has appeared all over the country in recent weeks boosting other gubernatorial candidates.
FLORIDA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: If we Re-elect DeSantis, Florida Will Have an Absent Governor.

DeSantis(via Sports Illustrated) It is no secret Ron DeSantis has his eyes on the White House, and why shouldn’t he? I assume it’s the ultimate goal for a National Politician of his stature. It seems everything he does is with the intention of garnering media attention and attracting Trump’s disenfranchised supporters. Remember the time he turned around in a public news conference and screamed at a child for wearing a mask at the height of Covid? Trump’s supporters loved every minute of that theater.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Sentinel

Sheriff encourages Floridians to shoot intruders ‘like grated cheese.’ The next week, two shot at an innocent woman | Commentary

We have several topics to cover today, including some election predictions, praise for a unique charitable donation from Disney and an update on the Seminole Chamber’s internal investigation into its CEO, Sen. Jason Brodeur. But first, let’s check in with Polk County. After Hurricane Ian stormed through Florida, Sheriff Grady Judd made national news for urging Floridians to shoot suspected ...
FLORIDA STATE
Law & Crime

Judge Slammed for ‘Inappropriate’ and ‘Inexcusably Improper’ Decision to Hug Prosecutors at the End of Parkland Shooter’s Sentencing

After the Parkland school shooter was formally sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without parole for murdering 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, the judge in the case controversially decided to hug members of the prosecution team. As trial watchers can attest, Judge Elizabeth Scherer has...
PARKLAND, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Republican Rubio Blasts Georgia Democrat Abrams Saying She “Denied Her Election”

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida blasted Stacey Abrams during a Tuesday night debate with Democratic Rep. Val Demings, saying she “denied her election.”. “I’ll tell you this much, I’ve never denied an election, ever… I’m not like Stacey Abrams in Georgia who denied her election,” Rubio said during the debate after the moderator asked if he would accept the results of the 2022 midterms, taking a shot at the Democratic gubernatorial nominee in Georgia, who refused to concede the 2018 gubernatorial election to Republican Brian Kemp, claiming voter suppression took place.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Over 540,000 New Republicans Have Registered To Vote in Florida Since 2018 – Another Sign That Ron DeSantis Will Win?

Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. As Florida's gubernatorial election draws near, there are a number of signs emerging that Republican Governor Ron DeSantis may feel comfortable about winning another term in office. A recent poll suggested that his lead over Democrat Charlie Crist has extended to 11% from a margin of just 3% in late summer.
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Biden came to Florida to help Democratic underdogs, but barely mentioned DeSantis, one of his most vocal critics

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida — President Joe Biden barely mentioned Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis while campaigning in Florida on Tuesday evening, one week out from Election Day. While Democrats in Florida have criticized numerous contentious policies from DeSantis, Biden instead took a victory lap over his legislative accomplishments, including an infrastructure law, and warned that "Mega-MAGA Republicans" are "a different breed of cat."
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy