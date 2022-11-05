Read full article on original website
Terry P
2d ago
It’s time for new ones! They all seem to be lining up next to DeSantis!
Video: Cops “almost apologetic” as they’re forced to carry out Ron DeSantis’ “voter fraud” arrests
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference at the University of Miami Health System Don Soffer Clinical Research Center on May 17, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Times released body camera footage of local police carrying out one of the well-publicized...
This Was Ron DeSantis' Wife Casey's Old Career & Why It's A Major Plot Twist
Florida's First Lady, Casey DeSantis, is her husband, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis', biggest supporter — she is so involved in helping lead Florida as she stands by his side. However, she didn't always hold a political title and her past might surprise you. Mrs. DeSantis used to be a...
As DeSantis sails toward re-election, Florida newspapers endorse Crist in hopes of ousting 'bully' governor
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is perhaps in the most comfortable position among incumbent governors facing re-election on Tuesday. He has nearly a 12-point advantage over his Democratic rival Charlie Crist and not only is he fairly popular among Florida residents, he is a rising star in the GOP who has appeared all over the country in recent weeks boosting other gubernatorial candidates.
Opinion: If we Re-elect DeSantis, Florida Will Have an Absent Governor.
DeSantis(via Sports Illustrated) It is no secret Ron DeSantis has his eyes on the White House, and why shouldn’t he? I assume it’s the ultimate goal for a National Politician of his stature. It seems everything he does is with the intention of garnering media attention and attracting Trump’s disenfranchised supporters. Remember the time he turned around in a public news conference and screamed at a child for wearing a mask at the height of Covid? Trump’s supporters loved every minute of that theater.
Sheriff encourages Floridians to shoot intruders ‘like grated cheese.’ The next week, two shot at an innocent woman | Commentary
We have several topics to cover today, including some election predictions, praise for a unique charitable donation from Disney and an update on the Seminole Chamber’s internal investigation into its CEO, Sen. Jason Brodeur. But first, let’s check in with Polk County. After Hurricane Ian stormed through Florida, Sheriff Grady Judd made national news for urging Floridians to shoot suspected ...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blew up Black-held congressional districts. He may have broken Florida law
DeSantis’ move, secretly aided by GOP-linked national operatives, came over the objections of the Republican-controlled state legislature.
Trump 'Feels Betrayed' by DeSantis as Florida Governor Suffers Rally Snub
Donald Trump has reignited speculation that his relationship with one-time close ally Ron DeSantis is becoming increasingly strained as the former president announced he will hold a Florida rally for Senator Marco Rubio without the governor. The former president will attend a rally in support of Rubio's reelection campaign at...
‘This is Florida under Ron DeSantis’: Charlie Crist ad slams governor over incest report
“This is Florida under Ron DeSantis, children forced to give birth to children,” reads the ad.
Police In Florida Confirm Rubio’s Volunteer Was Brutally Beaten For Being A Republican
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio on Wednesday fired back at leftist media critics who tried to excuse anti-Republican violence by two thugs who brutally beat one of his campaign volunteers. As The Free Press reported this week, the Florida Republican noted that one of his neighborhood
Despite giving him a disparaging nickname, Trump calls for voters to re-elect DeSantis as competing rallies kick off in Florida
MIAMI, Florida — Former President Donald Trump kicked off a rally here on Sunday evening by urging voters to support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Election Day, despite having just christened the governor with a new nickname. Trump took the stage at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition calling...
Democrat Jared Moskowtiz Looks Ready to Move From DeSantis Administration, Broward County to Congress
After then U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., announced he was leaving Congress to take over as the CEO of the American Jewish Committee, Democrats quickly found a strong candidate to keep the seat in their column in Broward County, Jared Moskowitz. Only 41, Moskowitz, the son of a prominent Democratic...
Blue Counties in Florida with the Most Registered Democratic Voters
Florida 2020 Electoral Map with county resultsFlorida Daily. While Republicans maintain an overall registration edge across Florida, there are several counties in the Sunshine State that are considered “dark blue” Democratic Party strongholds.
Crist is Ahead of DeSantis, According to One Poll
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist believes that Hurricane Ian’s response hurt the incumbent. “It got him a lot of air time,” Crist said. “We’ll see how people feel about their property insurance.”
Judge Slammed for ‘Inappropriate’ and ‘Inexcusably Improper’ Decision to Hug Prosecutors at the End of Parkland Shooter’s Sentencing
After the Parkland school shooter was formally sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without parole for murdering 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, the judge in the case controversially decided to hug members of the prosecution team. As trial watchers can attest, Judge Elizabeth Scherer has...
Florida Republican Rubio Blasts Georgia Democrat Abrams Saying She “Denied Her Election”
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida blasted Stacey Abrams during a Tuesday night debate with Democratic Rep. Val Demings, saying she “denied her election.”. “I’ll tell you this much, I’ve never denied an election, ever… I’m not like Stacey Abrams in Georgia who denied her election,” Rubio said during the debate after the moderator asked if he would accept the results of the 2022 midterms, taking a shot at the Democratic gubernatorial nominee in Georgia, who refused to concede the 2018 gubernatorial election to Republican Brian Kemp, claiming voter suppression took place.
DeSantis or Crist? What Tampa Bay Latinos say about governor’s race
TAMPA — Some voters are disturbed by the state of the economy and the rising cost of living. Others believe education, health care, and immigration should be top issues for the next governor. But one thing is for sure: Candidates and traditional parties can’t count on Latinos to vote...
Over 540,000 New Republicans Have Registered To Vote in Florida Since 2018 – Another Sign That Ron DeSantis Will Win?
Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. As Florida's gubernatorial election draws near, there are a number of signs emerging that Republican Governor Ron DeSantis may feel comfortable about winning another term in office. A recent poll suggested that his lead over Democrat Charlie Crist has extended to 11% from a margin of just 3% in late summer.
Biden came to Florida to help Democratic underdogs, but barely mentioned DeSantis, one of his most vocal critics
MIAMI GARDENS, Florida — President Joe Biden barely mentioned Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis while campaigning in Florida on Tuesday evening, one week out from Election Day. While Democrats in Florida have criticized numerous contentious policies from DeSantis, Biden instead took a victory lap over his legislative accomplishments, including an infrastructure law, and warned that "Mega-MAGA Republicans" are "a different breed of cat."
Donald Trump 'Hates' DeSantis, May Not Vote in FL Governor Race: Mary Trump
The ex-president recently announced that he will hold a rally in Florida on Sunday to back GOP Senator Marco Rubio, but without Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Poll: Who won Rubio-Demings debate?
Florida's first and only U.S. Senate debate was held at Palm Beach State College’s Lake Worth Campus on Tuesday night.
