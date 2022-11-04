Read full article on original website
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Two Displaced in Evening House Fire in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
High School Students Learn About Manufacturing Careers at Quinebaug Valley Community CollegeMelissa LamarKillingly, CT
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
spectrumnews1.com
The state playoffs begin on the 'Frenzy'
WORCESTER, Mass. -- The state playoffs are underway and central and western Massachusetts are well represented, especially in division seven. The top seeded West Boylston Lions dominated Tech Boston Academy from start to finish en route to a 49-0 home win. Jamie McNamara helped lead a powerful rushing attack and Brian Smith returned an interception for a touchdown for West Boylston.
Harvard Crimson
Making a Splash In and Out of the Pool: Harvard Swimmer Abby Carr Fights For Athletes' Voices on HUA
Sophomore butterfly/backstroke swimmer Abby Carr poses during Harvard Women's Swimming and Diving's Media Day photo shoot. Carr is serving as the inaugural Sports Officer on the Harvard Undergraduate Association (HUA). By Courtesy of Harvard Athletics. Sophomore butterfly/backstroke swimmer Abby Carr has proven herself in the pool. In high school, she...
A Massive 26,000 Square Foot High-Tech Mini Golf Experience Has Opened in Boston
All throughout New England, mini golf is almost guaranteed to be on your list of things to do during the warmer months. But it's difficult to mini golf in the colder months because most courses are outdoors. According to Boston.com, after months of delays, the new monstrous mini golf chain called Puttshack has opened their first location in the Northeast. And if you're a fan of mini golf, it's absolutely road trip worthy.
nbcboston.com
Temperatures Far Away from the Norm in New England
It’s a mild morning in a typically frosty month!. While the first week of November usually brings the first freeze in Boston, our temperatures are far away from that. We’re getting ready for another record-setting afternoon. Highs will range in the mid-70s, increasing clouds and increasing moisture will take over the afternoon too as a frontal boundary pushes in. This cold front is that same one we’ve been following for days now, it produced severe storms over Texas and Oklahoma, with storms that stretched all the way to The Great Lakes. While we won’t be expecting severe weather, there might be a few showers pushes over the west and northern areas in New England.
whdh.com
Serious crash in Auburn sends two to the hospital
AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were sent to the hospital Friday night after a serious car crash in Auburn, according to officials. Police said a driver went the wrong way on Exit 13 near I-290 West, causing the crash. There is no word on the condition of the two...
WCVB
Arcade Snacks in Auburn, Massachusetts, makes every kind of nutty confection you can imagine
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Arcade Snacks has been a family-owned and operated wholesaler since 1986, having started as a small nut roasting company in the family home of George Arcade Ethier and his wife, Ann. Together with sons Rick Haufe and TJ Ethier, George traveled near and far to buy the best cashews, bringing them back to Acton for roasting, salting, packing and selling as Cup a’ Nuts at Logan International Airport in Boston.
wgbh.org
Ask Dave Epstein: Why is Boston getting 70-degree days in November?
Boston has been experiencing unseasonable warm weather this week. GBH's Morning Edition asked our audience to send their weather and gardening questions, and meteorologist Dave Epstein answered them on the air and explained the warm temperatures. This transcript has been edited for clarity. Have a gardening or weather question for...
The Swellesley Report
Mark’s Pizza & Subs of Wellesley now a hot destination for North Shore roast beef fans
Lovers of North Shore roast beef sandwiches are passionate about their delicacy of choice to say the least. This goes way beyond Kelly’s Roast Beef in Revere to sandwich shops in many surrounding communities with names like Anthony’s, Bella’s, and Zeno’s. A private Facebook group dubbed “North Shore Beefs” boasts 30,000-plus members, and if your sandwich reviews or photos fall short, you’ll get eaten for lunch.
Droves of people are moving out of Boston. Their top destination? Portland, Maine.
Here’s what a realtor had to say. People are moving out of Boston and settling in Portland, Maine, a new study shows. Data from real estate brokerage corporation Redfin places Boston as the fifth most common metro area people are leaving, with 19% of local users searching elsewhere. Portland, Maine, is the most popular spot for Boston residents looking to move, based on Redfin search data.
Five Juveniles Arrested in Auburn with Loaded Weapons After Police Chase in Worcester
WORCESTER - Five male juveniles were arrested in Auburn early Sunday morning following a police chase that started on Grafton Street in Worcester. Three loaded handguns were found in the vehicle. According to the Worcester Police Department, around 1:10 AM, an officer on patrol near Winter Street and Green Street...
Bridge Street closed and without power in Monson
Bridge Street in Monson will be closed due to a utility pole damaged in an accident.
Billerica man, 22, killed in motorcycle crash in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Mass. — A 22-year-old Billerica man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Burlington on Sunday afternoon, police said. His name was not released on Sunday, pending the notification of next of kin. At about 12:50 p.m., Burlington Police responded to the Middlesex Turnpike at the intersection with...
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is Closing
The Abington Christmas Place announced they are closing.(The Christmas Place / Facebook) (ABINGTON, MA) For the last 40 years, the South Shore has been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England, Abington Christmas Place. From pictures with Santa to having a delicious sweet treat in the bakery, the Abington Christmas Place isn't kidding when they advertise itself as"your ONE-STOP Christmas store." Unfortunately, on Sunday, November 6th the Abington Christmas Placeannounced on Facebook that they are closing this year.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Boston
One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts may be approaching millionaire status after scoring big Friday. The $1 million award, the second-highest prize in the “100X The Money” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Laly’s Market in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
miltontimes.com
Fontbonne convent eyed for Public Schools' use
The School Building Committee is taking a look at the convent building at Fontbonne Academy that recently came on the market for $8.5 million as a possible way to help ease the overcrowding of the Milton Public Schools. Members of the Building Committee said on Oct. 24 that the possible...
WCVB
Tuesday, November 8: Cheap Eats
NEEDHAM, Mass. — We find entrees in Chinatown for $13, Lebanese/Armenian specialties in Boston for $11, and noodles in the ’burbs for 10 bucks. After 30 years in business, downtown Boston favorite Chacarero is still slinging sandwiches that can stretch to two meals. We hit Casey’s in Natick, a classic diner offering a $3.75 hot dog. And tune in to find out where you can find a burger, fries, and a beer for just 12 bucks.
Single-family home sells for $599,900 in Worcester
Brian Valentino and Tenley Valentino acquired the property at 110 Beeching Street, Worcester, from Thomas Kaplan Maxfield and Ellen Kaplan Maxfield on Oct. 19, 2022. The $599,900 purchase price works out to $224 per square foot. The property features six bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 9,601-square-foot lot.
WATCH: Tractor trailer spills sand into Oxford roadway causing hours-long traffic delay
OXFORD, Mass. — A tractor trailer rolled on its side in Oxford Center Thursday morning, spilling debris into the roadway and causing major traffic delays to the surrounding area. Oxford Police say a large truck travelling southbound on Main Street took a hard left turn onto Sutton Avenue just...
Wilmington Apple
STATE SENATE RACE: Debate Moderator, Sal DeFranco Campaign Criticize Sen. Finegold For Pulling Out Of Debate
HAVERHILL, MA — Wilmington will soon be getting a new State Senator as longtime State Senator Bruce Tarr (R-Gloucester) was re-districted out of town. Wilmington now falls within the newly redrawn Second Essex and Middlesex district, which also consists of Amesbury, Andover, Haverhill, Merrimac, North Andover and Tewksbury. Incumbent...
Marvin's Corner Lunch — Worcester's largest diner — offers plenty of charm
WORCESTER — Marvin's Corner Lunch at 133 Lamartine St. might be showing its age, but that only adds to its vintage charm. Built around 1955 by the DeRaffele Diner Company of New Rochelle, New York, and moved to Worcester in 1968, the city's largest diner may have steel framing that's not quite as lustrous as it once was, yellow paint peeling on the foundation and behind the rooftop neon sign, and chair cushions comically held together...
