Two Lots of Blood Pressure Medicine Recalled: Is Yours Affected?
Two types of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These compounds are commonly found in water and foods -- including meats, dairy products and vegetables in lower levels -- but may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time. This is according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration.
An Expert Doctor Explains Why You Really Wake Up in the Night To Go To the Bathroom
Envato Elements Purchased Image License 9X8ZAETMS5. We all know how important a good restful night’s sleep is, but when we have to wake several times in the night to pee it is frustrating. Do you find this happening to you yet? I had an amazing opportunity to interview Dr. Geo Espinosa who is a Naturopathic Functional Medical doctor recognized as an authority in Urology and Men’s Health. He specializes in Prostate Cancer, Bladder Incontinence, and Overactive Bladder. I was thrilled for the opportunity to speak with Dr. Espinosa because I know many men who suffer from overactive bladder, including my own dad, and it can be very disruptive in life. Dr. Espinosa offers great hope and healing.
Prevention
Can Picking Your Nose Really Cause Dementia? What to Know About the Trending Study
Dementia is a terrifying illness that impacts more than 20% of American adults between the ages of 85 to 89. There’s a lot doctors don’t understand about dementia and why people develop it, but one study has a theory: Dementia could be linked to nose-picking. Sort of. The...
Is It a Headache or Brain Tumor? When to See a Doctor for Headaches
Not all headaches require urgent medical attention, but some can be a sign of a serious condition.
Does yoga really stimulate the vagus nerve? Here’s what the science says
Yoga has its many benefits, but does it really help to stimulate the vagus nerve? We spoke to experts and dived into the science
MedicineNet.com
How Do You Relieve Tailbone Pain?
Tailbone pain can be relieved with home remedies such as rest, heat application, ice packs, and stretches as well as over-the-counter pain relievers. The following home remedies may help reduce tailbone pain:. Avoid prolonged sitting and lean forward while sitting down. Apply heat or ice to the affected area. Take...
What is – and what isn't – 'brain fog'?
The COVID pandemic has introduced many scientific and medical terms into our everyday language. Many of us are now fluent in conversations about viral strains, PCR tests and mortality rates. “Brain fog” has joined these ranks to describe a now-familiar symptom of COVID and long COVID. But what exactly is brain fog, and is it limited to COVID? It is what it sounds like Brain fog is not a medical diagnosis, but rather the description patients tend to use for their symptoms. Brain fog is what doctors refer to as “cognitive dysfunction”. This describes problems with closely linked tasks such as concentration,...
Healthline
What Is Post-Intensive Care Syndrome?
Post-intensive care syndrome refers to physical, cognitive, and mental health issues that can develop after a person has survived a life threatening illness, most often after being discharged from the ICU. According to the American Thoracic Society, more than 50% of people who spend time in a hospital’s intensive care...
studyfinds.org
Chronic nausea cure on the horizon after scientists map brain pathways linked to vomiting
BEIJING, China — A cure for chronic nausea could be on the horizon thanks to a discovery in the brain. Scientists have mapped the neural networks behind vomiting for the first time, offering hope of combating morning sickness and the painful side-effects of cancer drugs. “With this study, we...
Daily Beast
A Short, Morbid History of People Trying to Reverse Death
In 1877, a German pharmacologist named Rudolf Boehm discovered something crazy. By pushing on the chest of a cat, he could keep the animal alive if it wasn’t breathing. In 1891, a German surgeon named Friedrich Maass tried this on people, saving two young patients. If this trick sounds...
psychologytoday.com
My Life Hack for Insomnia
You wake up, and the clock’s blue light is blinking 3:12 a.m. You know that feeling—you’re wide awake with little hope of falling back to sleep. Panic sets in as you remember your alarm is set for 6:30 a.m. Sometimes I would call on those unreliable white...
Medical News Today
5 unusual symptoms of diabetes
Diabetes is a condition that can affect the whole body and cause a variety of symptoms. Many common and unusual symptoms occur due to uncontrolled high blood sugars. Recognizing symptoms early on can be key to successfully treating and managing the condition. Diabetes describes a group of health conditions that...
If you have diabetes, don't ignore numbness and tingling in your feet — it could be a sign of nerve damage
Diabetic neuropathy, a type of progressive nerve damage, is a common complication of diabetes — but managing your blood sugar can lower your risk.
Medical News Today
What to know about Horner’s syndrome
Horner’s syndrome is a rare condition that affects the face. Symptoms typically affect only one side of the face, and may include a drooping eyelid, a constricted pupil, and the absence of facial sweating. Horner’s syndrome occurs due to a interruption anywhere along the sympathetic nerve pathway from the...
Teens are becoming addicted to e-cigarettes younger; addictions are more intense: report
Story at a glance In 2021, over 10 percent of adolescent e-cigarette users reported using the device within five minutes of waking up. That statistic, along with the drop in age when users are first introduced to the products, underscores the growing intensity of teen nicotine addiction in the United States. Findings are based on…
Daily Beast
We May All Get Our Own Artificial Heart in the Future
Heart disease is the number one cause of death in the U.S. and around the world. In most cases, a heart transplant is the best way to save someone’s life and give them the opportunity to live a longer, healthier life. But there are unfortunately not enough hearts available to meet demand. About 20 percent of patients who need a heart transplant die on the waiting list, and many must still deal with potential complications like transplant rejection even if they do receive a new heart.
Does Constipation Cause Overactive Bladder?
Overactive bladder (OAB) is a common condition that causes a strong, sudden urge to urinate. The Cleveland Clinic estimates that more than 33 million men and women in the U.S. are living with this condition. Pregnancy, weight gain, nerve damage, infections, and some medications can all contribute to OAB. Many sufferers also experience bladder incontinence and have difficulty sleeping because they need to get up to use the restroom.
For women, adding a 30-minute workout to your weekly routine can help fight depression
Going from a low to moderate-intensity exercise regimen may help prevent depression in women.
Cancer Survivors May Face Higher Risks for Bone Fractures
MONDAY, Nov. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Adult cancer survivors, particularly those who have undergone chemotherapy, have an increased risk for serious pelvic and vertebral fractures, new research shows. "These findings are important as the number of cancer survivors living in the United States is projected to rise to 26.1 million by 2040. Research like this seeks ways for cancer survivors to have a better quality of life after their diagnosis," said study lead author Erika Rees-Punia. She is a behavioral and epidemiology researcher at...
Don’t inhale nasal tanning spray, doctors warn
The trend: Nasal Tanning Spray, also known as “the Barbie drug.”
