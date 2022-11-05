ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant, WV

wchstv.com

Verhoff's four field goals send Marshall past Old Dominion

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — True freshman Rece Verhoff made four-of-five field-goal attempts and became the sixth kicker in Marshall history with four field goals in a game and the Thundering Herd beat Old Dominion 12-0 on Saturday. Verhoff connected from 33 and 26 yards in the second quarter, 30...
NORFOLK, VA
wchstv.com

Cabell Midland community mourns loss of football player

ONA, W.Va. (WCHS) — Tributes continue to pour in for 17-year-old Caige Rider, a Cabell Midland High School student who was struck by a vehicle and killed on Interstate 64 Thursday. Rider was a football player and on Friday night, before Cabell Midland's game against Riverside, Rider was honored...
ONA, WV
wchstv.com

Ohio woman dies after motorcycle strikes deer in Meigs County

RACINE, Ohio (WCHS) — An Ohio woman was killed after a motorcycle she was riding stuck a deer in Meigs County Saturday afternoon. Jessica Walker, 34, of Middleport was killed following a wreck that occurred along Apple Grove Dorcas Road in Racine about 12:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Car crashes into South Charleston building

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dispatchers said a car crashed into a building Monday morning in South Charleston. The incident was reported about 8:20 a.m. in the 4500 block of MacCorkle Avenue, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. Officials said the vehicle crashed into the Family Allergy and Asthma Clinic....
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Two COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active cases dip back below 1,000

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported two COVID-19-related deaths Monday as active cases dropped below 1,000 again in West Virginia. The deaths – a 48-year-old woman and an 84-year-old man from Kanawha County – pushed the state’s death toll from the virus to 7,536, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Weather Blog: Near-record warmth expected Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The first weekend of November will be feeling more like a weekend in early to mid-September. Temperatures on Friday surged into the 70s with plenty of sunshine and readings look to go even higher Saturday. A strong storm in the Plains is producing numerous tornado...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Former Family Court Judge Sharon Mullens dies at 66

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County officials report former Family Court Judge Sharon Mullens, of Dunbar has died at 66. Mullens served as a justice in Kanawha County from 2009 to 2016. Officials plans to honor the life of Mullens by hanging a drape over the entrance of the...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Wayne County forest fire being investigated as arson, state official says

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A state forestry official said a massive forest fire in Wayne County that broke out over the weekend is being investigated as an arson. Charlie Spencer with the West Virginia Division of Forest said early Monday afternoon that the forest fire was still burning in several places. Officials hoped to have it put out by this evening. Locations where the fire is still active were not immediately available.
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Ventriloquist, stand-up comedian Jeff Dunham to perform in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Ventriloquist and stand-up comedian Jeff Dunham will be returning to Mountain Health Arena in Huntington for a show with his cast of characters. The arena announced in a news release Monday that Dunham will bring his new tour “Still Not Canceled” to the arena on April 16, 2023.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Two more coronavirus-related deaths confirmed in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported two more COVID-19-related deaths in Kanawha County. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed in a news release Friday the deaths of a 49-year-old woman and an 84-year-old man. Kanawha County’s pandemic death total is now at 746. Active virus cases were...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

