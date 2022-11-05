Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
Verhoff's four field goals send Marshall past Old Dominion
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — True freshman Rece Verhoff made four-of-five field-goal attempts and became the sixth kicker in Marshall history with four field goals in a game and the Thundering Herd beat Old Dominion 12-0 on Saturday. Verhoff connected from 33 and 26 yards in the second quarter, 30...
wchstv.com
Cabell Midland community mourns loss of football player
ONA, W.Va. (WCHS) — Tributes continue to pour in for 17-year-old Caige Rider, a Cabell Midland High School student who was struck by a vehicle and killed on Interstate 64 Thursday. Rider was a football player and on Friday night, before Cabell Midland's game against Riverside, Rider was honored...
wchstv.com
Ohio woman dies after motorcycle strikes deer in Meigs County
RACINE, Ohio (WCHS) — An Ohio woman was killed after a motorcycle she was riding stuck a deer in Meigs County Saturday afternoon. Jessica Walker, 34, of Middleport was killed following a wreck that occurred along Apple Grove Dorcas Road in Racine about 12:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
wchstv.com
Point Pleasant Live: Coursework prepares high school students for careers in broadcasting
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WCHS) — A program at Point Pleasant High School that has been around for years is helping students learn more about the broadcasting industry. "Point Pleasant Live" is taking high school airwaves by storm. “We do a little bit of everything,” senior Olivia Dunn told Eyewitness...
wchstv.com
Car crashes into South Charleston building
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dispatchers said a car crashed into a building Monday morning in South Charleston. The incident was reported about 8:20 a.m. in the 4500 block of MacCorkle Avenue, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. Officials said the vehicle crashed into the Family Allergy and Asthma Clinic....
wchstv.com
Two COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active cases dip back below 1,000
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported two COVID-19-related deaths Monday as active cases dropped below 1,000 again in West Virginia. The deaths – a 48-year-old woman and an 84-year-old man from Kanawha County – pushed the state’s death toll from the virus to 7,536, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
wchstv.com
Weather Blog: Near-record warmth expected Saturday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The first weekend of November will be feeling more like a weekend in early to mid-September. Temperatures on Friday surged into the 70s with plenty of sunshine and readings look to go even higher Saturday. A strong storm in the Plains is producing numerous tornado...
wchstv.com
Former Family Court Judge Sharon Mullens dies at 66
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County officials report former Family Court Judge Sharon Mullens, of Dunbar has died at 66. Mullens served as a justice in Kanawha County from 2009 to 2016. Officials plans to honor the life of Mullens by hanging a drape over the entrance of the...
wchstv.com
Wayne County forest fire being investigated as arson, state official says
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A state forestry official said a massive forest fire in Wayne County that broke out over the weekend is being investigated as an arson. Charlie Spencer with the West Virginia Division of Forest said early Monday afternoon that the forest fire was still burning in several places. Officials hoped to have it put out by this evening. Locations where the fire is still active were not immediately available.
wchstv.com
Fatal rollover crash temporarily closes northbound lanes of I-79 near Elkview
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers report a fatal wreck occurred about 3:30 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 79 North near Elkview. Dispatchers said one person has died and two others were trapped in a rollover crash close to exit 9. Northbound lanes of Interstate 79 were closed for...
wchstv.com
Gallipolis community hosts Poker Run for 12-year-old boy battling rare bone cancer
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WCHS) — On Saturday, a Poker Run was held in support of a child who was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer. Community members joined forces to raise money for Lucas and his family during this trying time. "Its heart wrenching, that's for sure," father Herbert Clonch...
wchstv.com
Deputies: Traffic stop results in drug trafficking arrest in Boyd County, Ky.
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — A Kentucky man is facing multiple drug charges in Boyd County. Matthew Allen Toler, 40, of Ashland has been charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a news release from the Boyd County Sheriff's Department. The news release...
wchstv.com
Records: Woman accused of holding knife to neck of woman, injuring deputy
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Court records said a woman accused of threatening a woman and holding a knife to her neck was arrested after a responding Kanawha County deputy saw her holding a hammer in her hand and an officer was injured taking her into custody. Kelly Lee...
wchstv.com
Prosecutor: Woman indicted on charges in connection with high-speed vehicle pursuit
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — The Athens County, Ohio, prosecutor said a woman accused of leading police on a high-speed chase after she allegedly stole a vehicle during a traffic stop has been indicted on seven felony charges. Hannah Warren, 25, of Nelsonville was indicted Monday in connection with...
wchstv.com
Ventriloquist, stand-up comedian Jeff Dunham to perform in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Ventriloquist and stand-up comedian Jeff Dunham will be returning to Mountain Health Arena in Huntington for a show with his cast of characters. The arena announced in a news release Monday that Dunham will bring his new tour “Still Not Canceled” to the arena on April 16, 2023.
wchstv.com
Two more coronavirus-related deaths confirmed in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported two more COVID-19-related deaths in Kanawha County. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed in a news release Friday the deaths of a 49-year-old woman and an 84-year-old man. Kanawha County’s pandemic death total is now at 746. Active virus cases were...
Comments / 0