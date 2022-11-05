Police and the Lawrence County Coroner are trying to find out what caused the death of a Meadville man whose body was found along a road in Slippery Rock Township. State Police say an autopsy is being performed on the body of 40-year-old Joseph Detello, who was found unresponsive, lying along Young Road Thursday afternoon by a passerby who thought Detello was having problems with his car.

MEADVILLE, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO