Maplewood Turns in Flawless Effort to Beat Cochranton for D10 Class 1A Volleyball Championship
MEADVILLE, Pa. – Maplewood picked the perfect time to play its best match of the season. Sadie Thomas set the tone early with 10 of her 22 kills in the first set as the Tigers beat Cochranton for the District 10 title, 3-0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-23) for the 19th District 10 title in program history.
2022 D10 Football Brackets Updated for 1A, 2A, 3A Semifinals; 4A, 6A Subregionals
SHARON, Pa. – District 10 has updated its football brackets to include dates, times, and sites for its Class 1A, 2A, and 3A semifinals, as well as Class 4A and 6A subregional games. Class 1A and 2A will be played on Saturday, Nov. 12. In Class 1A, top-seed Eisenhower...
Maplewood knocks out Lakeview behind strong night from Gilberto
Lakeview finishes the season at 6-5
Bradford Soccer Teams Earn Dramatic PIAA Subregional Wins
BRADFORD, Pa. – Grace Close scored with 4:04 to play in regulation to lift the Bradford High girls’ soccer team to a 4-3 PIAA Class 3A subregional win over Hollidaysburg on Saturday. The Lady Owls rallied from a 3-1 deficit en route to the win. With the win,...
College Wrestling: Purdue Dominates Clarion Open; Clarion, Edinboro, Pitt Each With One Champion
CLARION, Pa. – Purdue had four champions at the 2022 Clarion Open held at Tippin Gym Sunday, while Edinboro, Clarion, and Pitt each had one champion. Winning from Purdue was Matt Ramos at 125 pounds, Dustin Norris at 135 pounds, Parker Fillius at 141 pounds, and Kendall Coleman at 157 pounds.
Hunter Hohman leads Grove City in playoff opener
Hunter Hohman accounted for all of the Grove City scoring in the contest (3 TD runs, 2 TD passes).
McDowell Powers Past Butler for District 10 Class 6A Crown
ERIE, Pa. – District 10 champions with an exclamation point. Five different McDowell players scored rushing touchdowns, led by Artis Simmons’ three as the Trojans raced past Butler, 62-7 for the Class 6A championship. It’s the fifth straight crown for McDowell (including the 2020 COVID year when they...
RUNNING TO GOLD: Prep Girls, Grove City Boys Claim PIAA Cross Country Team State Titles
HERSHEY, Pa. – It was a historic day for District 10 at the PIAA cross country championships, as the Cathedral Prep girls won the Class 2A state title, while the Grove City boys did the same on the Class 2A boys’ side. Prep won a tight four-team race...
The lasting legacy of McGraw
The sound of the buzzer echoed throughout the Mercyhurst athletic center. As the horn faded, the footsteps of Robert McGraw followed as he made his way to shake hands with Mercyhurst head coach, Brooklyn Kohlheim, after 67-65 win. Unfortunately, it was the last time that McGraw would coach the SRU women’s basketball team.
Playoff pairings & neutral sites announced for 7 remaining local high school football teams
Canfield, Ursuline, West Branch, South Range, Cardinal Mooney, Warren JFK and Southern Local will all compete in Week 13
North East Sweeps Corry for First District 10 Volleyball Title
ERIE – North East got huge games from Cadence Jones and Kayla Forsythe at the net as the Pickers earned a 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-23) sweep over Corry to win their first District 10 Class 2A volleyball championship. Jones finished with 18 kills and eight digs, while Forsythe had...
Santana L. Welker, 28
Santana L. Welker, 28, of Titusville, passed away unexpectedly Friday, October 28, 2022. Santana was born on August 5, 1994 in Meadville, a daughter of Crystal Johnson Sopher and Joseph Welker. Santana enjoyed knitting, crocheting, playing cards with her family and Monday night dinners. She loved dogs and Alpacas. She...
Meadville Man’s Death on Roadway in Slippery Rock Township Ruled a Homicide
(Slippery Rock Twp., Pa) Pa State police announced Saturday morning that the death of 40-year-old Joseph Detello of Meadville along a roadway in Slippery Rock Township, Lawrence County, has been ruled a homicide. Detello was discovered Thursday afternoon in the area of Young Road as a person passing by thought...
Titusville Herald closing its doors after 157 years
A local newspaper company is shutting down its operations after over 150 years of service in the community. The Titusville Herald announced in its Saturday edition that the company will come to an end with the headline, “The Titusville Herald says goodbye, and thank you”. The Herald has been a long-running newspaper in Crawford County […]
Does it matter where you buy a lottery ticket?
Wednesday night is the fifth time the jackpot has risen above $1 billion for either Powerball or Mega Millions, and that brought out the people who hope to hold the golden ticket.
Republicans rally in Erie, Meadville on Friday ahead of Election Day
Dr. Mehmet Oz made a final push for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat Friday afternoon. Plus the Republican Party held a “Rally B4 the Tally” event to gain support before Nov. 8. Oz made his final bid to connect with Pennsylvania voters before we go to the polls on Election Day. Oz made a pit stop […]
Meadville man found dead along road in Slippery Rock Township
Police and the Lawrence County Coroner are trying to find out what caused the death of a Meadville man whose body was found along a road in Slippery Rock Township. State Police say an autopsy is being performed on the body of 40-year-old Joseph Detello, who was found unresponsive, lying along Young Road Thursday afternoon by a passerby who thought Detello was having problems with his car.
Butler City “Tightening Belt” In Final Months
Butler City Council is exercising a bit of caution regarding discretionary purchases while considering their preliminary 2023 budget. Although the total amount of the 2023 budget has not yet been made public, Director of Accounts and Finance Councilman Don Shearer anticipates that it will be balanced without the need to raise taxes.
Liquidation sales begin at bankrupt home goods retailer Altmeyer's
Bankrupt home goods retailer Altmeyer’s started a liquidation sale at four of its locations Thursday. Stores in New Kensington, Greensburg, Uniontown and West Mifflin are open for the sale, which offers discounts of 20% to 50%. Stores in Butler and Johnstown are not open. The sale is authorized by...
Driverless horse and buggy hits SUV in Mercer County
Pennsylvania State Police were called to an accident in which a driverless buggy hit an SUV Thursday night in Lake Township.
