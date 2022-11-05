ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meadville, PA

d9and10sports.com

Bradford Soccer Teams Earn Dramatic PIAA Subregional Wins

BRADFORD, Pa. – Grace Close scored with 4:04 to play in regulation to lift the Bradford High girls’ soccer team to a 4-3 PIAA Class 3A subregional win over Hollidaysburg on Saturday. The Lady Owls rallied from a 3-1 deficit en route to the win. With the win,...
BRADFORD, PA
d9and10sports.com

McDowell Powers Past Butler for District 10 Class 6A Crown

ERIE, Pa. – District 10 champions with an exclamation point. Five different McDowell players scored rushing touchdowns, led by Artis Simmons’ three as the Trojans raced past Butler, 62-7 for the Class 6A championship. It’s the fifth straight crown for McDowell (including the 2020 COVID year when they...
ERIE, PA
Online Rocket

The lasting legacy of McGraw

The sound of the buzzer echoed throughout the Mercyhurst athletic center. As the horn faded, the footsteps of Robert McGraw followed as he made his way to shake hands with Mercyhurst head coach, Brooklyn Kohlheim, after 67-65 win. Unfortunately, it was the last time that McGraw would coach the SRU women’s basketball team.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
d9and10sports.com

North East Sweeps Corry for First District 10 Volleyball Title

ERIE – North East got huge games from Cadence Jones and Kayla Forsythe at the net as the Pickers earned a 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-23) sweep over Corry to win their first District 10 Class 2A volleyball championship. Jones finished with 18 kills and eight digs, while Forsythe had...
CORRY, PA
Titusville Herald

Santana L. Welker, 28

Santana L. Welker, 28, of Titusville, passed away unexpectedly Friday, October 28, 2022. Santana was born on August 5, 1994 in Meadville, a daughter of Crystal Johnson Sopher and Joseph Welker. Santana enjoyed knitting, crocheting, playing cards with her family and Monday night dinners. She loved dogs and Alpacas. She...
TITUSVILLE, PA
YourErie

Titusville Herald closing its doors after 157 years

A local newspaper company is shutting down its operations after over 150 years of service in the community. The Titusville Herald announced in its Saturday edition that the company will come to an end with the headline, “The Titusville Herald says goodbye, and thank you”. The Herald has been a long-running newspaper in Crawford County […]
TITUSVILLE, PA
WFMJ.com

Meadville man found dead along road in Slippery Rock Township

Police and the Lawrence County Coroner are trying to find out what caused the death of a Meadville man whose body was found along a road in Slippery Rock Township. State Police say an autopsy is being performed on the body of 40-year-old Joseph Detello, who was found unresponsive, lying along Young Road Thursday afternoon by a passerby who thought Detello was having problems with his car.
MEADVILLE, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler City “Tightening Belt” In Final Months

Butler City Council is exercising a bit of caution regarding discretionary purchases while considering their preliminary 2023 budget. Although the total amount of the 2023 budget has not yet been made public, Director of Accounts and Finance Councilman Don Shearer anticipates that it will be balanced without the need to raise taxes.
BUTLER, PA

