Indianapolis, IN

Yardbarker

Zach LaVine In. Andre Drummond and Coby White Out Vs. Boston Celtics

The Chicago Bulls are on the road to take on the Boston Celtics tonight. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said that Zach LaVine will play against the Celtics while Andre Drummond and Coby White have been ruled out. Zach LaVine will be playing in his third game in four nights....
BOSTON, MA
The Oklahoman

Thunder vs. Bucks: 5 takeaways from Milwaukee's win over OKC minus Giannis Antetokounmpo

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander knew how much time was left on the clock. Gilgeous-Alexander pushed the ball left behind his back before spinning to his right to split a double team to give himself enough space. As the clock wound down, Gilgeous-Alexander shot a fallaway mid-range jumper that fell through the cylinder to tie the game as the first-quarter buzzer sounded.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ESPN

VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls

TORONTON -- — Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104 on Sunday. O.G. Anunoby scored 22...
CHICAGO, IL
Citrus County Chronicle

Reich out, Saturday in as Colts try to fix stagnant offense

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Frank Reich's attempt to fix the Indianapolis Colts' sputtering offense failed so now team owner Jim Irsay is turning to another trusted name — former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday. The Colts made both announcements about one hour apart Monday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ESPN

Pacers host the Pelicans in non-conference play

New Orleans Pelicans (5-4, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (4-5, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana takes on New Orleans in non-conference play. Indiana finished 25-57 overall with a 16-25 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pacers averaged 111.5 points per game while...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Citrus County Chronicle

Rams' offense sputters as defending champs fall to 3-5

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady put together another last-minute drive to hand the Los Angeles Rams a crushing defeat. But Rams coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford put the blame for Sunday's 16-13 loss on the Rams' offense, which hardly resembles the unit that led LA to a Super Bowl title last season.
Citrus County Chronicle

Reinhart scores 2, Panthers end trip with 5-3 win over Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Sam Reinhart was able to celebrate his 27th birthday with two goals and hopefully a bit of confidence. The Florida forward scored twice in the third period as the Panthers finished off a four-game road trip with a 5-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night.
ANAHEIM, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

After glimmer of hope, Cardinals back to mistake-filled ways

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals flipped their usual slow-starting script on Sunday, beginning with a crisp drive that resulted in the only first-quarter touchdown they've scored all season. They saved their sloppy play and infuriating mistakes for the rest of the game.

