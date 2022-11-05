Read full article on original website
Related
This Nets-Pacers Trade Sends Ben Simmons To Indiana
A lot is going on surrounding the Brooklyn Nets beyond the need to worry about Ben Simmons trade talks. However, if at some point it reaches that point, the trade value for the former NBA All-Star may be at an all-time low. Simmons has yet to show that he’s the...
Indiana Pacers wing Chris Duarte suffers ankle injury vs Miami Heat
The second-year pro hurt his ankle defending a layup.
Keys to Chicago Bulls’ rematch vs. Toronto Raptors
DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls host the Toronto Raptors for a rematch after Sunday's 113-104 loss
Yardbarker
Zach LaVine In. Andre Drummond and Coby White Out Vs. Boston Celtics
The Chicago Bulls are on the road to take on the Boston Celtics tonight. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said that Zach LaVine will play against the Celtics while Andre Drummond and Coby White have been ruled out. Zach LaVine will be playing in his third game in four nights....
LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Wizards-Hornets Game
LaMelo Ball has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.
Heat And Pacers Finalized Injury Reports
The Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups for Friday's game.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Washington Wizards: live updates
FedExForum has been a homecourt advantage for the Memphis Grizzlies so far this season. Memphis (6-3) has won its first three home games. The next test is against the Washington Wizards (4-5). The Grizzlies will be without Jaren Jackson Jr., Ziaire Williams and Danny Green. Kenneth Lofton Jr. was also...
Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland lead streaking Cavaliers over LeBron, Lakers
LOS ANGELES — Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Darius Garland added 24 in the dynamic Cleveland backcourt's return from injury absences, and the Cavaliers rolled past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 Sunday for their eighth consecutive victory. Jarrett Allen added 16 points to back the...
Pelicans looking for growth during visit to Pacers
The New Orleans Pelicans are doing well during regulation. In overtime, not so much. They will try to take care
Thunder vs. Bucks: 5 takeaways from Milwaukee's win over OKC minus Giannis Antetokounmpo
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander knew how much time was left on the clock. Gilgeous-Alexander pushed the ball left behind his back before spinning to his right to split a double team to give himself enough space. As the clock wound down, Gilgeous-Alexander shot a fallaway mid-range jumper that fell through the cylinder to tie the game as the first-quarter buzzer sounded.
ESPN
VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls
TORONTON -- — Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104 on Sunday. O.G. Anunoby scored 22...
NBA ROUND-UP: New York Knicks snap three game losing streak in nail-biter against 76ers, while Warriors loss to Pelicans
Obi Toppin scored 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter and drained the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:27 left for the visiting New York Knicks, who overcame a 12-point deficit to beat the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers 106-104 on Friday night. Jalen Brunson scored 23 points and Julius Randle (17...
Citrus County Chronicle
Reich out, Saturday in as Colts try to fix stagnant offense
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Frank Reich's attempt to fix the Indianapolis Colts' sputtering offense failed so now team owner Jim Irsay is turning to another trusted name — former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday. The Colts made both announcements about one hour apart Monday.
ESPN
Pacers host the Pelicans in non-conference play
New Orleans Pelicans (5-4, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (4-5, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana takes on New Orleans in non-conference play. Indiana finished 25-57 overall with a 16-25 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pacers averaged 111.5 points per game while...
Citrus County Chronicle
Rams' offense sputters as defending champs fall to 3-5
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady put together another last-minute drive to hand the Los Angeles Rams a crushing defeat. But Rams coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford put the blame for Sunday's 16-13 loss on the Rams' offense, which hardly resembles the unit that led LA to a Super Bowl title last season.
Coach of the Year Candidates by Conference
We look at who’s leading the way nationally and in all 10 FBS leagues.
Citrus County Chronicle
Reinhart scores 2, Panthers end trip with 5-3 win over Ducks
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Sam Reinhart was able to celebrate his 27th birthday with two goals and hopefully a bit of confidence. The Florida forward scored twice in the third period as the Panthers finished off a four-game road trip with a 5-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night.
Citrus County Chronicle
After glimmer of hope, Cardinals back to mistake-filled ways
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals flipped their usual slow-starting script on Sunday, beginning with a crisp drive that resulted in the only first-quarter touchdown they've scored all season. They saved their sloppy play and infuriating mistakes for the rest of the game.
Bradley Beal's Status For Wizards-Grizzlies Game
Bradley Beal has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies.
Celtics And Knicks Injury Reports
The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks have announced their injury reports (as of 2:30 Eastern Time) for Friday's game.
