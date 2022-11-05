Read full article on original website
This Nets-Pacers Trade Sends Ben Simmons To Indiana
A lot is going on surrounding the Brooklyn Nets beyond the need to worry about Ben Simmons trade talks. However, if at some point it reaches that point, the trade value for the former NBA All-Star may be at an all-time low. Simmons has yet to show that he’s the...
Ja Morant and Desmond Bane combine for 51 points, Memphis Grizzlies defeat Wizards
The Memphis Grizzlies are enjoying the advantages that come with playing on a home floor. When they were struggling early against the Washington Wizards, fans cheered them on until the breakthrough. When Memphis lost a 23-point lead, the FedExForum crowd was still hopeful. The patience was rewarded as the Grizzlies defeated the Wizards...
Tatum scores 36, Celtics rally to hold off Bulls 123-119
Jayson Tatum had 36 points and 12 rebounds, including some late free throws to help the Boston Celtics hold on for a 123-119 victory over the Chicago Bulls
Garland, Mitchell lead Cavs past Lakers to 8th straight win
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Darius Garland added 24 in the dynamic Cleveland backcourt's return from injury absences, and the Cavaliers rolled past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 Sunday for their eighth consecutive victory. Jarrett Allen added 16 points to back...
Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102
LOS ANGELES -- — Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday night. The Jazz rallied after blowing a 10-point lead in the first half and trailing in the third and fourth quarters. “Finding ways...
Lue: No timetable for Leonard's return to Clippers' lineup
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard sat out for the eighth time this season for the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night, and there’s no timetable for his return. Leonard has appeared in just two games for the Clippers since the season began on Oct. 20. He’s averaging 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and two assists. He missed all of last season while rehabbing from surgery for a partially torn ACL in his right knee.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Washington Wizards: live updates
FedExForum has been a homecourt advantage for the Memphis Grizzlies so far this season. Memphis (6-3) has won its first three home games. The next test is against the Washington Wizards (4-5). The Grizzlies will be without Jaren Jackson Jr., Ziaire Williams and Danny Green. Kenneth Lofton Jr. was also...
Busy night: All 30 teams on the NBA's schedule for Monday
NEW YORK (AP) — In the NBA, every team is working on Monday. All 30 teams have games, which is rare — and in a new twist, all of those 15 games will start at different times. Each game will have tip-off staggered 15 minutes from the game before, with Washington at Charlotte set to begin at 7 p.m. EST and the nightcap with Cleveland at the Los Angeles Clippers starting at 10:30 p.m.
Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Are Making Cavaliers History
When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell, the goal was to create a dynamic back court Mitchell teaming up with All-Star point guard Darius Garland. While the two have seen limited time together in the regular season due to injuries, when the pair have been on the floor together it has been electric.
Indiana Pacers hold on to beat Miami Heat 101-99
INDIANAPOLIS -- — Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton added nine assists and nine rebounds, just missing a triple double. Tyler Herro had...
VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls
TORONTON -- — Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104 on Sunday. O.G. Anunoby scored 22...
Celtics And Knicks Injury Reports
The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks have announced their injury reports (as of 2:30 Eastern Time) for Friday's game.
Ben Simmons' Injury Status For Nets-Mavs Game
Ben Simmons says he will play in Monday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks.
Giants S McKinney out a few weeks with bye week hand injury
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney injured a hand while on vacation in Mexico during the bye week and will miss a few weeks. McKinney tweeted about the injury on Monday and the Giants confirmed the tweet. New York returns to action Sunday against Houston at MetLife Stadium.
