Garland, Mitchell lead Cavs past Lakers to 8th straight win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Darius Garland added 24 in the dynamic Cleveland backcourt's return from injury absences, and the Cavaliers rolled past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 Sunday for their eighth consecutive victory. Jarrett Allen added 16 points to back...
Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102

LOS ANGELES -- — Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday night. The Jazz rallied after blowing a 10-point lead in the first half and trailing in the third and fourth quarters. “Finding ways...
Lue: No timetable for Leonard's return to Clippers' lineup

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard sat out for the eighth time this season for the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night, and there’s no timetable for his return. Leonard has appeared in just two games for the Clippers since the season began on Oct. 20. He’s averaging 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and two assists. He missed all of last season while rehabbing from surgery for a partially torn ACL in his right knee.
Busy night: All 30 teams on the NBA's schedule for Monday

NEW YORK (AP) — In the NBA, every team is working on Monday. All 30 teams have games, which is rare — and in a new twist, all of those 15 games will start at different times. Each game will have tip-off staggered 15 minutes from the game before, with Washington at Charlotte set to begin at 7 p.m. EST and the nightcap with Cleveland at the Los Angeles Clippers starting at 10:30 p.m.
Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Are Making Cavaliers History

When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell, the goal was to create a dynamic back court Mitchell teaming up with All-Star point guard Darius Garland. While the two have seen limited time together in the regular season due to injuries, when the pair have been on the floor together it has been electric.
Indiana Pacers hold on to beat Miami Heat 101-99

INDIANAPOLIS -- — Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton added nine assists and nine rebounds, just missing a triple double. Tyler Herro had...
VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls

TORONTON -- — Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104 on Sunday. O.G. Anunoby scored 22...
Giants S McKinney out a few weeks with bye week hand injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney injured a hand while on vacation in Mexico during the bye week and will miss a few weeks. McKinney tweeted about the injury on Monday and the Giants confirmed the tweet. New York returns to action Sunday against Houston at MetLife Stadium.
