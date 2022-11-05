Read full article on original website
NASCAR: Did Hendrick Motorsports cost themselves a title?
Hendrick Motorsports’ decision to appeal William Byron’s penalty could still pay off in a roundabout way. But it could also cost them a NASCAR Cup Series championship. Had it not been for Hendrick Motorsports’ appeal of the 25-point penalty issued to William Byron for exacting revenge on Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin in the round of 12 opener at Texas Motor Speedway, Byron would not have advanced to the round of 8 of the playoffs for the first time in his NASCAR Cup Series career.
gmauthority.com
Kyle Busch Motorsports To Field Nascar Chevy Silverado Trucks In 2023
Earlier this year, Cup Series driver Kyle Busch announced that he would depart his Toyota team and take command of the No. 8 Nascar Chevy beginning in 2023. Busch has a successful Truck Series team, Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM), which will also make the switch from Toyota to The Bow Tie for next year’s racing season, the driver and team owner announced.
Joey Logano wins 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship
Joey Logano won the NASCAR Cup Series championship Sunday, claiming the trophy after 312 laps at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona.
NASCAR World Reacts To Joey Logano's Win Sunday
What a year for Joey Logano. The veteran NASCAR driver took home the win on Sunday, taking home the Cup Series championship with it. "22 in '22! JOEY LOGANO IS A TWO-TIME NASCAR CUP SERIES CHAMPION," FOX: NASCAR tweeted on Sunday. NASCAR fans are praising Logano for his deserved win...
Autoweek.com
Coy Gibbs, Father of NASCAR Xfinity Series Champ Ty Gibbs, Dies at 49
Joe Gibbs Racing made this announcement on Sunday morning at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona: “It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that (team co-owner) Coy Gibbs went to be with the Lord in his sleep Saturday night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”
Cole Custer Essentially Laughed in NASCAR’s Face With His Actions at Martinsville
Cole Custer clearly didn't care about getting another fine from NASCAR with his actions at Martinsville. The post Cole Custer Essentially Laughed in NASCAR’s Face With His Actions at Martinsville appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing’s big lineup predictions for 2023
Joe Gibbs Racing has holes to fill within its 2023 driver lineups in the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series. Here are predictions on what happens next season.
Joey Logano captures second NASCAR Cup title with season-finale victory at Phoenix
Joey Logano started on the pole and finished in Victory Lane, wrapping up his second NASCAR Cup Series championship on Sunday by holding off the rest of the field.
Xfinity champion Ty Gibbs to miss NASCAR Cup finale due to family emergency
Ty Gibbs won’t race in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series finale at Phoenix due to a family emergency. Gibbs, 20, won the second-tier Xfinity Series title on Saturday while driving for his grandfather’s Joe Gibbs Racing team. He’s been driving in the Cup Series as a substitute for Kurt Busch at 23XI Racing as Busch has missed the second half of the season because of a concussion he suffered at Pocono this summer.
2022 NASCAR Schedule: NASCAR Cup Series
Here's a quick guide to the 2022 NASCAR TV schedule for the Cup Series, updated weekly with winners. Also, we have a printable schedule.
CBS Sports
2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship odds, picks, predictions: Proven model fading Ross Chastain at Phoenix
There is only one more opportunity to bet on NASCAR for the next few months, as the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship will take place on Sunday at Phoenix. Chase Elliott, who won the fall race at this track in 2020, is one of four drivers in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship field who is still alive for the title. He is the 12-5 favorite to win the finale in the latest NASCAR at Phoenix odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Should you be looking at other drivers with longer odds for your 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship bets?
NXS: Ty Gibbs wins Xfinity Series race and championship at Phoenix Raceway
Ty Gibbs won Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race and championship at Phoenix Raceway. Gibbs, who stirred controversy after wrecking his teammate Brandon Jones last weekend at Martinsville Speedway put all that aside and won the Xfinity Series championship for Joe Gibbs Racing. Gibbs led 125 of the 200 lap race.
Kyle Busch Motorsports Makes Major Lineup Announcement for 2023 NASCAR Season
Kyle Busch is a major proponent of the NASCAR Truck Series and his team made a big announcement from Phoenix Raceway about the 2023 lineup. Of course, KBM has gone through a big change. Since Busch is making the switch from Toyota to Chevy with his move to Richard Childress Racing, so is his Truck Series team.
NBC Sports
Phoenix Xfinity practice: Ty Gibbs tops title contenders
Sammy Smith was the fastest, while Ty Gibbs had the best lap among the championship contenders in Friday’s Xfinity Series practice at Phoenix Raceway. Joe Gibbs Racing drivers took the top three spots in practice, led by Smith (131.128 mph). Brandon Jones, who was wrecked out of the lead by Gibbs last weekend at Martinsville, was second on the speed chart at 130.581 mph and then Gibbs (130.520 mph).
