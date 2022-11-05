ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FanSided

NASCAR: Did Hendrick Motorsports cost themselves a title?

Hendrick Motorsports’ decision to appeal William Byron’s penalty could still pay off in a roundabout way. But it could also cost them a NASCAR Cup Series championship. Had it not been for Hendrick Motorsports’ appeal of the 25-point penalty issued to William Byron for exacting revenge on Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin in the round of 12 opener at Texas Motor Speedway, Byron would not have advanced to the round of 8 of the playoffs for the first time in his NASCAR Cup Series career.
gmauthority.com

Kyle Busch Motorsports To Field Nascar Chevy Silverado Trucks In 2023

Earlier this year, Cup Series driver Kyle Busch announced that he would depart his Toyota team and take command of the No. 8 Nascar Chevy beginning in 2023. Busch has a successful Truck Series team, Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM), which will also make the switch from Toyota to The Bow Tie for next year’s racing season, the driver and team owner announced.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Joey Logano's Win Sunday

What a year for Joey Logano. The veteran NASCAR driver took home the win on Sunday, taking home the Cup Series championship with it. "22 in '22! JOEY LOGANO IS A TWO-TIME NASCAR CUP SERIES CHAMPION," FOX: NASCAR tweeted on Sunday. NASCAR fans are praising Logano for his deserved win...
PHOENIX, AZ
Autoweek.com

Coy Gibbs, Father of NASCAR Xfinity Series Champ Ty Gibbs, Dies at 49

Joe Gibbs Racing made this announcement on Sunday morning at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona: “It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that (team co-owner) Coy Gibbs went to be with the Lord in his sleep Saturday night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”
PHOENIX, AZ
960 The Ref

Xfinity champion Ty Gibbs to miss NASCAR Cup finale due to family emergency

Ty Gibbs won’t race in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series finale at Phoenix due to a family emergency. Gibbs, 20, won the second-tier Xfinity Series title on Saturday while driving for his grandfather’s Joe Gibbs Racing team. He’s been driving in the Cup Series as a substitute for Kurt Busch at 23XI Racing as Busch has missed the second half of the season because of a concussion he suffered at Pocono this summer.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship odds, picks, predictions: Proven model fading Ross Chastain at Phoenix

There is only one more opportunity to bet on NASCAR for the next few months, as the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship will take place on Sunday at Phoenix. Chase Elliott, who won the fall race at this track in 2020, is one of four drivers in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship field who is still alive for the title. He is the 12-5 favorite to win the finale in the latest NASCAR at Phoenix odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Should you be looking at other drivers with longer odds for your 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship bets?
KANSAS STATE
NBC Sports

Phoenix Xfinity practice: Ty Gibbs tops title contenders

Sammy Smith was the fastest, while Ty Gibbs had the best lap among the championship contenders in Friday’s Xfinity Series practice at Phoenix Raceway. Joe Gibbs Racing drivers took the top three spots in practice, led by Smith (131.128 mph). Brandon Jones, who was wrecked out of the lead by Gibbs last weekend at Martinsville, was second on the speed chart at 130.581 mph and then Gibbs (130.520 mph).
PHOENIX, AZ

