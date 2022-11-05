Read full article on original website
Horrified disease experts urge farmer to stop cuddling Emmanuel the emu dying of bird flu as photos go viral
Virologists said they were left shocked after viral social media posts from an influencer and farm owner showed her cuddling TikTok’s most famous emu, lovingly called Emmanuel Todd Lopez, after it contracted avian flu.Experts are warning US farmers to cease cuddling and coming in close contact with infected birds, saying it could be “extremely dangerous”.One expert has said this was “no different than exposure to bird flu from a bird market or wet market anywhere in the world”.The warnings have come after an outpouring of sorrow and support for Taylor Blake, an influencer, whose family-owned bird farm in Florida,...
‘Devastating’: Bird flu forces farmer to cull 10,000 Christmas turkeys
A farmer has told of his devastation at being forced to cull his entire flock of 10,000 turkeys destined for UK Christmas dinner tables amid the worst-ever bird flu outbreak.Steve Childerhouse, 51, who rears the birds on his 35-acre farm, said producers had been “absolutely hammered” by the UK’s worst-ever outbreak of avian flu this year.And he told families they may struggle to get hold of turkeys and geese this winter as the usual stock levels are “just not going to be there”.He said: “We are a traditional fresh farm, but even the big people are getting absolutely hammered by...
rsvplive.ie
Expert warns there is a "high risk" of no Christmas turkeys following bird flu outbreak
Your Christmas dinner may be in trouble this year as bird flu poses a new risk to Irish turkeys. An emergency directive has been sent to all poultry farmers this week to bring their livestock indoors from Monday as threats of avian influenza are looming. The order to Irish farmers...
Why You Might Want to Stock Up on Butter Now in Minnesota
The holiday season is also baking season and there are several reports that say stocking up on butter now might be the thing to do here in Minnesota. While many aspects of our lives are getting back to normal, the pandemic is still making some things a little weird. Like those strange shortages of random products we sometimes still see (or, actually, don't see) on store shelves here in Rochester and across the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
Salmonella can be living on your spice container! Study finds that small bottles can be overlooked sources of contamination
Germs that cause diseases like salmonella could be hiding on your spice container. Researchers at Rutgers University, in New Brunswick, New Jersey, found that spice containers are by far the kitchen item most likely to be contaminated after cooking. In an experiment, nearly half of spice containers were found to...
Teens are pouring milk out in grocery stores in new trend to raise awareness about dairy production emissions
Some environmentalists are going into grocery stores, grabbing milk cartons, and pouring their contents out onto the floor to raise awareness for meat and dairy production emissions.
Urgent FSIS warning: Check your fridge for this potentially dangerous beef
The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert for ground beef that might be contaminated with a strain of E. coli. It’s not technically a recall, however, since the Frank’s Butcher Shop Ground Beef product is no longer available for purchase. However, consumers who...
Hamburger recall: Return these beef burgers for a refund right away
When a food manufacturer produces items without the benefit of USDA inspection, there’s a risk of product recalls once inspectors eventually discover the items. That’s what happened with certain New Universal Nourishment hamburger patty products that are part of a new recall. USDA inspection certifies that food products...
Beef, fish products recalled from two companies
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two companies are recalling beef and fish products in separate recalls, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition of Harlingen, Texas, is recalling about 22,061 pounds of frozen beef products because of misbranding and undeclared...
Nestle Recalls a Key Product for a Disturbing Reason
Nestle USA (NSRGY) is voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the possible presence of white plastic pieces. The products were produced from June to September and distributed in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico, the U.S....
Pork recall: 4,137 pounds of potentially contaminated pork recalled in 9 states
People who might have purchased pork loin steak fritters from AdvancePierre Foods should ensure their supply doesn’t come from a lot that is subject to a new recall. The meat items in that specific lot might be contaminated with pieces of hard plastic, which can cause accidental injury if ingested.
Scientists rush to create vaccine for world’s biggest animal disease outbreak
Tackling African swine fever – which has led to death of more than 100m pigs since 2018 – has proved a tougher challenge than scientists first thought
foodsafetynews.com
Whole head lettuce recalled because of positive Salmonella test
Kalera Public Limited Company is recalling certain lots of Krunch, Butter and Romaine whole head variety lettuce sold under the Kalera brand because of potential Salmonella contamination. Kalera’s food safety testing procedures indicated the potential presence of Salmonella in some of its whole head lettuce SKUs, according to the company’s...
Salmonella outbreak: Illnesses in at least 3 states tied to raw salmon
(NEXSTAR) – More than 30 people have been sickened in a salmonella outbreak that investigators have traced to raw salmon from a California- and Arizona-based seafood distributor. So far 21 people in California, 11 in Arizona and one in Illinois are confirmed cases, according to the Food and Drug...
Lettuce recalled in Florida over possible salmonella contamination
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) – Kalera Public Limited Company is recalling over 600 cases of lettuce due to concerns that the product could be contaminated with salmonella. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, 633 cases of Krunch, Butter and Romaine whole-head variety lettuces are included in the voluntary recall. Affected lot codes include 001293 and 001294, and can be found on the label.
A near-record bird flu outbreak means you’ll likely have a harder time finding a Thanksgiving turkey this year—and you’ll probably pay more
The average price of a whole frozen turkey is up nearly 75 cents per pound over last year. The reason: a bad season of bird flu that could end up as one for the history books.
Yikes! This Frozen Chicken Is Being Recalled From Costco Because Of 'Sharp Hard Plastic Pieces’
Poultry company Foster Farms is currently recalling approximately 148,000 pounds of fully cooked frozen chicken-breast patty products, The Street reports, that were recently shipped to Costco stores. On October 29th, The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service explained that these frozen items may possibly be contaminated, and customers have reported finding hard, clear pieces of plastic within them. Here’s what you need to know:
Here's Why 150 Tons Of Salmonella-Tainted Fish Is Being Recalled
According to the Mayo Clinic, "eating raw or undercooked meat, poultry, and eggs" is a common culprit of Salmonella infections. Although the USDA is committed to cutting down Salmonella-related illness by 25%, cases persist. A 2021 report by Pew suggests that since 2000, infection rates have remained almost the same, and poultry "is still frequently linked to outbreaks." But you can add fish to the list of notable sources in recent years.
studyfinds.org
Contact with humans may be making the wild American marten eat less meat
RALEIGH, N.C. — Humans are changing the diets of the wild American marten, who are carnivores, making them more likely to consume plant-based meals. Researchers from North Carolina State University say the carnivorous mammals eat more fruit and vegetables when they live in areas closer to humans. The findings provide new insight into the health of wild ecosystems and could boost conservation efforts.
Washington Examiner
Thanksgiving dinners to gobble up paychecks thanks to soaring food prices
Those wishing to go all-out for Thanksgiving this year might notice shortages and higher prices for some key food items. While inflation has hit all types of food — grocery prices rose 13% over the past year, according to the consumer price index — some products are also being hit with the double whammy of being in short supply. Shoppers may be in for an unwelcome surprise as they prepare their holiday spreads.
