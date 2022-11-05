PREP FOOTBALL: Trim carries Charlotte in his final game

FORT MYERS — Senior Connor Trim made his final game one to remember, and it was an emotional one at that.

Trim rushed for 132 yards, scored five touchdowns and recovered a fumble as the Charlotte High finished its regular season Friday on a strong note with a 48-7 victory over Riverdale in a District 4S-15 matchup.

Trim was in tears after the game, hugging his parents and teammates and wishing the season had gone better.

“It means everything to me,” Trim said. “Football has been my life since I was little and there’s no better way to end it than this.”

After losing their first seven games, the Tarpons won their final two. Meanwhile Riverdale, which celebrated its Homecoming, ended the season at 4-3, with three games having been cancelled by Hurricane Ian.

The Raiders got a good dose of Trim on the Tarpons’ first drive as he carried the ball six times before catching a 17-yard, catch-and-run TD pass from Michael Valentino to give the Tarpons a 7-0 lead.

Riverdale got even on its first possession when Terry Jackson scored on a 20-yard run, but Charlotte came back, with Trim scoring on a 20-yard run to make it 14-7 late in the first quarter.

Charlotte took advantage of an Avant Harris interception midway through the second quarter. Trim again scored on a 20-yard run to make it 21-7 at halftime.

Trim scored on Charlotte’s first possession of the second half and Jaden Palmer added another score at the end of the third to make it 34-7.

Trim scored one more time early in the fourth and after recovering a fumble, Shy Goudette added a 12-yard touchdown run to make it 48-7 and force a running clock.

Key plays: Harris’ interception midway through the second quarter led to Trim’s third touchdown and a 21-7 lead, shooting what had been a promising start for the Raiders in the ear.

Key stats: Connor Trim had 132 yards rushing and five touchdowns. What could be more key than that?

What it means: The Tarpons finished the season strong with two straight wins. The loss puts Riverdale on the fence for the playoffs, and a score like this does not look good.

Quote: “I told my seniors this week was all about them. I was going to lean on them to carry the team. I’m happy with how they stepped up,” Charlotte coach Cory Mentzer said.