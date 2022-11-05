Read full article on original website
Pedestrian dead in Pickens Co. crash
According to the Pickens County Coroner's Office, the pedestrian, Douglas Casey, 66, was walking in the highway when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle.
FOX Carolina
Officers investigating deadly motorcycle crash in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office confirmed that one person died Friday night following a motorcycle crash in Spartanburg. officers said the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of Asheville Highway and S. Cleveland Park Drive. According to officers, the motorcyclist was driving...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson Co.
HONEA PATH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Friday in Honea Path. According to deputies, 45-year-old David Alley was seen along Highway 252 on November 4. If anyone has information about his whereabouts, submit a tip anonymously...
Motorcyclist dies in Friday night crash
One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a sedan. The Spartanburg Police Department says, the two vehicles collided around 6:40 Friday night on Asheville Highway near Cleveland Park.
WYFF4.com
Man killed after being hit by vehicle in the Upstate, coroner says
EASLEY, S.C. — A man has died after he was hit by a vehicle in Easley. That's according to the Pickens County Coroner's Office. The coroner said the crash happened Friday, on Calhoun Memorial Highway. According to the coroner, the man was walking in the highway when he was...
FOX Carolina
Police searching for missing man in Mauldin
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department is searching for a missing man who was last seen on Tuesday. Officers said 40-year-old Carlyle “Carl or Kiki” Brooks was last seen on Nov. 1 on Fawn Ridge Way. Police said Brooks weighs 155 pounds with black hair...
FOX Carolina
Driver hurt in school bus crash in Spartanburg Co.
PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A school bus driver and bus monitor were taken to the hospital after a collision on Friday afternoon. A spokesperson for Spartanburg School District 3 said no students were on board the bus when the crash occurred in Pacolet. The bus driver suffered minor injuries....
counton2.com
Man dies a week after car hit by axle on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died a week after their vehicle was hit by the rear axle of a tractor trailer that had crashed along Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County. The crash happened October 26 on I-85 near mile marker 83. Highway Patrol said a tractor trailer...
WYFF4.com
Woman's body found on side of Cherokee County road, coroner says
COWPENS, S.C. — A death investigation is underway after a woman's body was found on the shoulder of a road in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Coroner identified the woman as Emily Lauren King, 20, of Canton, Georgia. The coroner says King was discovered by a passerby about 11:45...
FOX Carolina
Deputies respond after shots fired, man stabbed in Taylors
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Sheriff’s Office responded to a scene in Taylors after receiving reports of shots fired in a house with children inside. According to deputies, the call came in at around 2:15 p.m. regarding the scene on Williams Road. Once on scene, deputies found...
Body found along Cherokee Co. road
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A body was found on a shoulder of a rural road Friday morning in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said the body was discovered at about 11:45 a.m. in front of the 5700 block of Cannons Campground Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s […]
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to vehicle fire along I-85 in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County dispatch confirmed that crews are responding to a vehicle fire along I-85 impacting traffic. Officials said the vehicle on fire is a semi-truck without a trailer that stopped near mile marker 14. This situation is still developing as crews work to clean...
FOX Carolina
Emergency crews respond to house fire in Union County
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Fire Department says they’re responding to a house fire on Mt. Tabor Rd. Officials say there’s no further details at this time, but stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
WYFF4.com
Anderson County mother describes drive-by shooting at her home, with kids inside
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. — Keri French is a mother of four, currently living in Williamston. French said she and her children were at home Wednesday night when bullets started to pass through her house. "I didn’t know why they were trying to kill me and my entire family,” French said....
FOX Carolina
Missing teen found in Greenville, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a teen who is deaf and mute who went missing has been found. According to officials, 16-year-old Niyo Elisa was located.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing teen in Pickens County
PICKENS, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said they have found a teen who was last seen in October. According to deputies, 15-year-old Arnold Vidal Alfaro was last seen at his house in Easley on Thursday, Oct. 27.
FOX Carolina
Driver who died week after I-85 crash in Spartanburg Co. identified
COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A driver died on Thursday, more than a week after a crash on Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County. Troopers said a tractor-trailer ran off the roadway near the 83 mile marker on Oct. 26 and struck a concrete wall. The collision caused the rear trailer...
1 dead, 1 hurt after car shot into in Hickory, police say
HICKORY, N.C. — One person is dead and another is injured after someone shot into a car early Saturday in Hickory, according to Hickory Police. Officers said they responded to Highland Avenue just before 3 a.m. after receiving a call from a person who saw a vehicle had driven off the roadway.
Drugs, ‘ghost gun’ taken from arrested Asheville teen
The teenager was found in West Asheville and is believed to be a person of interest, according to the Asheville Police Department.
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Gap Creek Road
UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are powering through more than one thousand of your submissions that tell us what roads in the Upstate need to be fixed. And we’re bringing them to official’s attention, one week at a time. We’re focusing on Gap Creek Road. This road...
