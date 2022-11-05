ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

FOX Carolina

Officers investigating deadly motorcycle crash in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office confirmed that one person died Friday night following a motorcycle crash in Spartanburg. officers said the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of Asheville Highway and S. Cleveland Park Drive. According to officers, the motorcyclist was driving...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson Co.

HONEA PATH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Friday in Honea Path. According to deputies, 45-year-old David Alley was seen along Highway 252 on November 4. If anyone has information about his whereabouts, submit a tip anonymously...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Man killed after being hit by vehicle in the Upstate, coroner says

EASLEY, S.C. — A man has died after he was hit by a vehicle in Easley. That's according to the Pickens County Coroner's Office. The coroner said the crash happened Friday, on Calhoun Memorial Highway. According to the coroner, the man was walking in the highway when he was...
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police searching for missing man in Mauldin

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department is searching for a missing man who was last seen on Tuesday. Officers said 40-year-old Carlyle “Carl or Kiki” Brooks was last seen on Nov. 1 on Fawn Ridge Way. Police said Brooks weighs 155 pounds with black hair...
MAULDIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver hurt in school bus crash in Spartanburg Co.

PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A school bus driver and bus monitor were taken to the hospital after a collision on Friday afternoon. A spokesperson for Spartanburg School District 3 said no students were on board the bus when the crash occurred in Pacolet. The bus driver suffered minor injuries....
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies respond after shots fired, man stabbed in Taylors

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Sheriff’s Office responded to a scene in Taylors after receiving reports of shots fired in a house with children inside. According to deputies, the call came in at around 2:15 p.m. regarding the scene on Williams Road. Once on scene, deputies found...
TAYLORS, SC
WSPA 7News

Body found along Cherokee Co. road

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A body was found on a shoulder of a rural road Friday morning in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said the body was discovered at about 11:45 a.m. in front of the 5700 block of Cannons Campground Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to vehicle fire along I-85 in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County dispatch confirmed that crews are responding to a vehicle fire along I-85 impacting traffic. Officials said the vehicle on fire is a semi-truck without a trailer that stopped near mile marker 14. This situation is still developing as crews work to clean...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing teen in Pickens County

PICKENS, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said they have found a teen who was last seen in October. According to deputies, 15-year-old Arnold Vidal Alfaro was last seen at his house in Easley on Thursday, Oct. 27.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Gap Creek Road

UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are powering through more than one thousand of your submissions that tell us what roads in the Upstate need to be fixed. And we’re bringing them to official’s attention, one week at a time. We’re focusing on Gap Creek Road. This road...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

