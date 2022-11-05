Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 10:45:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region; Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PST THIS MORNING Snow will continue but road temps will warm and allow impacts to decrease.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Panhandle Mountains, Coeur d'Alene Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 10:50:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Coeur d'Alene Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow expected. Snow accumulations for the valleys between 2 and 5 inches. Winds gusting to 35 mph. * WHERE...Mullan, Fernwood, Kellogg, Grand Coulee, Coeur d`Alene, Post Falls, Dobson Pass, Hayden, Airway Heights, St. Maries, Davenport, Downtown Spokane, Worley, Osburn, Fourth Of July Pass, Wilbur, Cheney, Wallace, Fairfield, Rockford, Lookout Pass, Spokane Valley, Pinehurst, and Creston. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Timing of snow along with the arrival of much colder temperatures will result in a slick Monday morning and evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 12:16:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains, Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 09:16:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 10:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains; Lower Clark Fork Region; Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys; Potomac, Seeley Lake Region Intense snow showers will impact portions of south central Missoula, southwestern Granite and central Ravalli Counties through 1045 AM MST At 1020 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking intense snow showers along a line extending from near Evaro to Lolo to 9 miles southeast of Conner. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Visibility one-half mile or less and winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Low visibility could result in dangerous driving conditions. Roads may become quickly snow covered and slick. Locations impacted include Missoula, Hamilton, Lolo, Stevensville, Darby, Wye, Florence, Evaro, Victor, Bonner-West Riverside, East Missoula, Conner, Woodside, Frenchtown, Pinesdale, Grantsdale, Corvallis, Turah, Como and Sula. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 between mile markers 86 and 115. Highway 93 N between mile markers 0 and 11. Highway 93 S between mile markers 8 and 94. Highway 200 E between mile markers 0 and 4. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
