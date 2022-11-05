Effective: 2022-11-07 09:16:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 10:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains; Lower Clark Fork Region; Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys; Potomac, Seeley Lake Region Intense snow showers will impact portions of south central Missoula, southwestern Granite and central Ravalli Counties through 1045 AM MST At 1020 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking intense snow showers along a line extending from near Evaro to Lolo to 9 miles southeast of Conner. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Visibility one-half mile or less and winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Low visibility could result in dangerous driving conditions. Roads may become quickly snow covered and slick. Locations impacted include Missoula, Hamilton, Lolo, Stevensville, Darby, Wye, Florence, Evaro, Victor, Bonner-West Riverside, East Missoula, Conner, Woodside, Frenchtown, Pinesdale, Grantsdale, Corvallis, Turah, Como and Sula. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 between mile markers 86 and 115. Highway 93 N between mile markers 0 and 11. Highway 93 S between mile markers 8 and 94. Highway 200 E between mile markers 0 and 4. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

