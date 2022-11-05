Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 12:16:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 12:16:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-08 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 12:16:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Potomac, Seeley Lake Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 12:16:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Potomac, Seeley Lake Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
