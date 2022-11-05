Read full article on original website
953wiki.com
Stabbing Leads to Madison Man's Arrest
Investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible. November 6, 2022, at approximately 5:55 PM Madison Police arrested Donald T. Wynn 33, Madison, Indiana, for; attempted residential entry L-6 felony, intimidation L-5 felony, battery L-6 felony and battery with a deadly weapon L-5 felony. Madison Police responded to the 150...
953wiki.com
New Albany Man Arrested on Several Counts of Child Molestation
Molestations occurred multiple times over several months. Floyd County, Ind. – Monday, November 7, 2022: Troopers with the Indiana State Police (ISP) in Sellersburg arrested a New Albany man Saturday on multiple counts of child molestation. Detective Travis Baker began an investigation in early October after the victim's mother...
Connersville felon uses hidden rooms to evade police during warrant service
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Hidden rooms. Chemical weapons. A felon on the run. That was a part of the scene in Connersville on Saturday as police attempted to serve a felony warrant to a man that evaded their capture. Officers with the Connersville Police Dept. were sent to the 1300 block of Eastern Avenue around 7:45 […]
shelbycountypost.com
Man charged with making false allegations against ISP trooper
A Columbus man was recently charged with false reporting after making false allegations against an Indiana State Trooper. In September 2022, detectives with the Indiana State Police, Versailles Post, began an investigation when Alan Parker, 38, reported that he was being harassed and poisoned by a neighbor, who was a 19 year veteran of the Indiana State Police. During the investigation, Parker stated that he believed the trooper had given him a poisonous substance. He also accused the trooper of turning off his electricity and internet service, as well as looking through his windows and using power tools during the night to harass him.
IMPD: Decatur Twp. school bus involved in hit-and-run
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that involved a school bus Monday morning. An IMPD spokesperson said a Decatur Township school bus was hit by a vehicle in the vicinity of S. High School Road and Milhouse Road just before 7 a.m. It was not disclosed which school district the bus serves, but […]
953wiki.com
Welfare Check leads to couple arrested on narcotic related charges
November 3, 2022, Madison Police arrested Carl Tyrrell Jr. 57, Madison, Indiana and RoseMarie Tyrrell 41, Madison, Indiana, on narcotic related charges. Officers responded to Second and Mulberry Streets for a welfare check on Carl Tyrrell. The subsequent investigation, by Officer Jordan Perry, led to the discovery of methamphetamine possession.
953wiki.com
Deputy Man arrested on numerous drug charges
Substantial amount of drugs along nearly $25,000 cash. On November 2, 2022, Madison Police arrested Tobie W. Dennis for an armed robbery which occurred at the Jefferson Federal Credit Union. The residence in which Dennis was located was on Blake Road in Deputy, Indiana. Madison Police secured a search warrant for the residence as part of the armed robbery investigation.
Hidden rooms, crawl spaces found in Indiana home amid hunt for wanted man
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Police tracked down a wanted man at a Connersville home on Saturday. Inside they didn't find the felon, but they uncovered hidden rooms and crawl spaces fit for a felon known for having a history of evading arrest. Officers were tipped off that Steven Lakes was...
Dive team finds multiple stolen vehicles while training in Indiana river
INDIANAPOLIS — Conservation officers were conducting sonar training on the White River last week when they found five vehicles hiding beneath the surface. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources called in their Conservation Officers Dive Team to help locate and remove the vehicles from the river in southwestern Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
Police likely looking for additional suspects in the Delphi murders
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter has been the face of the Delphi murder investigation from day one. I-Team 8’s Richard Essex talked to Carter twice this week about the investigation, suspect Richard Allen and releasing the probable cause affidavit to the public. Essex: Who’s...
Man shoots nephew after calling Plainfield police about trespasser
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A man in Plainfield shot his nephew after calling police about a person trespassing at his house Thursday afternoon, police said. Plainfield Police Dept. officers were originally dispatched around 1:45 p.m. to the 500 block of Table Blvd. after a man called in a trespass complaint, PPD said in a release. Shortly […]
1017thepoint.com
CAMBRIDGE CITY MAN KILLED IN PREBLE COUNTY CRASH
(Lewisburg, OH)--A Cambridge City man is dead as the result of a weekend crash in Preble County. It happened Saturday afternoon on U.S. 40 at the western edge of Lewisburg. Investigators say 45-year-old Jason Buckley of Lewisburg drifted across the center line and went into the path of 41-year-old Curtis Albright of Cambridge City and 40-year-old Kelli Foust of New Paris. Albright was pronounced dead at Reid Health. Foust was seriously injured. Buckley, who caused the crash, sustained only minor injuries. There’s no word on what caused him to cross the center line.
indypolitics.org
More Possible Trouble for Morales?
The possibility of Secretary of State candidate Diego Morales committing voter fraud has apparently gotten the attention of Indiana State Police. Indy Star Columnist James Briggs wrote a column on Morales voting in Plainfield in 2018 when he was a candidate for Congress in the 4th Congressional District, although he took a homestead deduction for the home he owned in Marion County.
Male critically injured in shooting outside area party
INDIANAPOLIS – A male was critically injured after he was shot outside a party early Sunday on Indy’s south side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 600 block of East Hanna Avenue just before 1 a.m. They located a male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to […]
ISP: 2 dead, 1 injured in fatal southern Indiana car crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people are dead and one is critically injured after a crash in Washington County, Indiana on Friday officials said. Indian State Police (ISP) said troopers were sent to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on SR 56 just east of Shields Road around 7:50 a.m.
WISH-TV
Indiana police superintendent: Delphi murders’ facts will come out at trial
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter, in an interview Thursday with I-Team 8, said his agency is still looking for others involved the Delphi murders. Plus, tips on the case are still coming in, Carter said. Abigail “Abby” Williams and LIberty “Libby” German were last seen...
Quadruple homicide suspect may avoid murder conviction through plea agreement
One of four people charged in connection with a quadruple homicide in 2020 may have avoided a murder conviction by pleading guilty to other counts against him.
953wiki.com
MADISON WOMAN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES
November 1, 2022, @ approximately 8:54PM Madison Police responded to the Wal-Mart Parking Lot reference welfare check on an individual in a vehicle. Officers Kyle Potter and Nichole Midgett responded. Upon arrival, officers located the individual in question and identified her as Laura Moore 60, Madison, Indiana. Moore displayed significant...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man arrested after shooting at Anderson gas station
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — An Anderson man was arrested in connection to the shooting of an Indianapolis man Wednesday afternoon inside a gas station, Anderson Police Department said Thursday. Maine Diamond, 28, remained in serious condition in intensive care at an Indianapolis hospital, the department said in a news...
Indiana Daily Student
Car crashes into Bloomington UPS Store Friday
A car crashed into The UPS Store on 885 S. College Mall Road in Bloomington around 11:45 a.m. on Friday, shattering the front store glass. Earlier this year on April 8, a car drove into the same store, shattering the other side of the front store glass. . In a statement...
