Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 12:16:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 12:16:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. * WHERE...Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 12:16:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, and Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 12:16:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. Snow showers could deposit up to 2 inches on the south side of Flathead Lake Tuesday morning. Gusty northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph are expected in both Flathead Valley and Flathead Lake through Tuesday morning. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 12:16:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. * WHERE...Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, and Pierce. * WHEN...Until 2 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains, Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 09:16:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 10:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains; Lower Clark Fork Region; Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys; Potomac, Seeley Lake Region Intense snow showers will impact portions of south central Missoula, southwestern Granite and central Ravalli Counties through 1045 AM MST At 1020 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking intense snow showers along a line extending from near Evaro to Lolo to 9 miles southeast of Conner. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Visibility one-half mile or less and winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Low visibility could result in dangerous driving conditions. Roads may become quickly snow covered and slick. Locations impacted include Missoula, Hamilton, Lolo, Stevensville, Darby, Wye, Florence, Evaro, Victor, Bonner-West Riverside, East Missoula, Conner, Woodside, Frenchtown, Pinesdale, Grantsdale, Corvallis, Turah, Como and Sula. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 between mile markers 86 and 115. Highway 93 N between mile markers 0 and 11. Highway 93 S between mile markers 8 and 94. Highway 200 E between mile markers 0 and 4. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Panhandle Mountains, Coeur d'Alene Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 10:50:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Coeur d'Alene Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow expected. Snow accumulations for the valleys between 2 and 5 inches. Winds gusting to 35 mph. * WHERE...Mullan, Fernwood, Kellogg, Grand Coulee, Coeur d`Alene, Post Falls, Dobson Pass, Hayden, Airway Heights, St. Maries, Davenport, Downtown Spokane, Worley, Osburn, Fourth Of July Pass, Wilbur, Cheney, Wallace, Fairfield, Rockford, Lookout Pass, Spokane Valley, Pinehurst, and Creston. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Timing of snow along with the arrival of much colder temperatures will result in a slick Monday morning and evening commute.
Comments / 0