Effective: 2022-11-07 12:16:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. Snow showers could deposit up to 2 inches on the south side of Flathead Lake Tuesday morning. Gusty northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph are expected in both Flathead Valley and Flathead Lake through Tuesday morning. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO