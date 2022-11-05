Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Onward State
No. 13 Penn State Men’s Hockey Falls 4-3 To No. 1 Michigan In Overtime Thriller
No. 13 Penn State Men’s Hockey (9-1) dropped the second and final game of a two-game series to No. 1 Michigan (8-2) 4-3. A late third-period surge by Penn State proved not enough as Michigan escapes Pegula Ice Arena with a win to split the series. How It Happened.
Onward State
No. 21 Penn State Women’s Soccer Overtakes No. 6 Michigan State 3-2 To Win Big Ten Tournament Championship
No. 21 Penn State women’s soccer (13-4-3, 6-3-2 Big Ten) took down No. 6 Michigan State (16-2-3, 9-1-1 Big Ten) 3-2 on Sunday afternoon to clinch the Big Ten Tournament championship. Despite an own goal and a missed penalty kick, Ally Schlegel and Kaitlyn MacBean scored the Nittany Lions’...
Onward State
Penn State Field Hockey To Face Louisville In First Round Of NCAA Tournament Friday
Penn State field hockey is dancing, folks. The Nittany Lions are headed to the 2022 NCAA Field Hockey Championship Tournament and will face Louisville at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, November 7 in the first round. This marks the seventh appearance the program has made in the NCAA Tournament in the last decade.
Onward State
[Photo Story] Penn State vs. Indiana
Following Penn State football’s loss to Ohio State last weekend, the team prevented a losing streak with a dominant 45-14 win over the Indiana Hoosiers. There was plenty of action on what turned out to be an eventful day in Bloomington. Our photographers traveled to Indiana this weekend to...
Onward State
No. 15 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Rutgers In Three Sets
No. 15 Penn State women’s volleyball (19-6, Big Ten 8-6) took down Rutgers (8-18, Big Ten 2-12) in three straight sets on Sunday afternoon. Zoe Weatherington led the Nittany Lions surge over the Scarlet Knights with one of her best performances of the season. How It Happened. The first...
Onward State
Gameday Observations: Indiana
Penn State football is coming home with a surgical win over Indiana. The game featured some exciting play from young stars like Kaytron Allen and Drew Allar, but the real excitement was what went down in and around Memorial Stadium this weekend. Between a loud cannon, a familiar pylon, a...
Onward State
Transfer Portal Roundup: Week 10
Penn State came out on top in a much-needed bounce-back 45-14 win over Indiana this past Saturday in Bloomington. Many former Penn Staters found similar success by stepping up big and helping lead their respective squads to victory. Here’s a look at how some Penn State transfers fared during week 10 of the college football season.
Onward State
Running Back Development Pays Dividends In Penn State’s Offensive Onslaught Against Indiana
Penn State football starting quarterback Sean Clifford has seen a lot of players come in and out of Happy Valley. The sixth-year gunslinger has shared a locker room with guys like Saquon Barkley, Micah Parsons, Trace McSorley, Journey Brown, and Jahan Dotson. He’s seen the entire college career arc of some bona fide stars.
Onward State
No. 11 Penn State Women’s Hockey Falls 3-1 To Mercyhurst
Following its resounding victory the afternoon prior, No. 11 Penn State women’s hockey (8-5-1) returned to Pegula Ice Arena on Saturday to finish its two-game series against Mercyhurst (6-6), losing to the Lakers 3-1. After going down early, the Nittany Lions were able to tie the game up on...
Onward State
‘I’m Just The Happiest Dude’: Sean Clifford Staying Positive In Twilight Of Penn State Career
Not many people can say they’ve been the starting quarterback and captain of a Big Ten football team for four years. Sean Clifford is one of the few who can boast that feat. The veteran signal-caller started Saturday’s game against Indiana after there was plenty of chatter during the week about a potential quarterback change. With former five-star prospect Drew Allar waiting in the wings, paired with James Franklin’s refusal to name a starting quarterback during the week, many thought a changing of the guard could be in the cards.
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Soccer Eliminated From Big Ten Tournament, Falls 1-0 To Indiana
Fifth-seeded Penn State men’s soccer fell 1-0 to fourth-seeded Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Friday night in Bloomington, Indiana. A first-half goal for the Hoosiers gave Indiana the leg up, and Penn State was just not able to overcome their defense in the second half of the match.
Onward State
Sean Clifford Starts At Quarterback Against Indiana
It’s not Drew Allar time yet, folks. After a week full of questions and controversy, Sean Clifford is starting at quarterback for No. 15 Penn State football in its game against Indiana. On Tuesday, eyebrows were raised when James Franklin didn’t name a starting quarterback during his weekly press...
Onward State
Your 2022 Guide To Voting On Election Day
Election Day is just one day away, folks. Last week, Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidates Josh Shapiro and Doug Mastriano, as well as U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman, visited State College. Pennsylvania’s general election is expected to be a close one, so be sure to get out and vote. As you...
Onward State
Lion Ambassadors, YMCA Teaming Up To Reduce Food Insecurity November 7
Penn State’s Lion Ambassadors are teaming up with the YMCA of Centre County to promote food insecurity awareness and combat hunger within the State College community. Penn State students are encouraged to join the effort, too. The event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, November...
