Not many people can say they’ve been the starting quarterback and captain of a Big Ten football team for four years. Sean Clifford is one of the few who can boast that feat. The veteran signal-caller started Saturday’s game against Indiana after there was plenty of chatter during the week about a potential quarterback change. With former five-star prospect Drew Allar waiting in the wings, paired with James Franklin’s refusal to name a starting quarterback during the week, many thought a changing of the guard could be in the cards.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO