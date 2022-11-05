ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Onward State

[Photo Story] Penn State vs. Indiana

Following Penn State football’s loss to Ohio State last weekend, the team prevented a losing streak with a dominant 45-14 win over the Indiana Hoosiers. There was plenty of action on what turned out to be an eventful day in Bloomington. Our photographers traveled to Indiana this weekend to...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Gameday Observations: Indiana

Penn State football is coming home with a surgical win over Indiana. The game featured some exciting play from young stars like Kaytron Allen and Drew Allar, but the real excitement was what went down in and around Memorial Stadium this weekend. Between a loud cannon, a familiar pylon, a...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Onward State

Transfer Portal Roundup: Week 10

Penn State came out on top in a much-needed bounce-back 45-14 win over Indiana this past Saturday in Bloomington. Many former Penn Staters found similar success by stepping up big and helping lead their respective squads to victory. Here’s a look at how some Penn State transfers fared during week 10 of the college football season.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

No. 11 Penn State Women’s Hockey Falls 3-1 To Mercyhurst

Following its resounding victory the afternoon prior, No. 11 Penn State women’s hockey (8-5-1) returned to Pegula Ice Arena on Saturday to finish its two-game series against Mercyhurst (6-6), losing to the Lakers 3-1. After going down early, the Nittany Lions were able to tie the game up on...
Onward State

‘I’m Just The Happiest Dude’: Sean Clifford Staying Positive In Twilight Of Penn State Career

Not many people can say they’ve been the starting quarterback and captain of a Big Ten football team for four years. Sean Clifford is one of the few who can boast that feat. The veteran signal-caller started Saturday’s game against Indiana after there was plenty of chatter during the week about a potential quarterback change. With former five-star prospect Drew Allar waiting in the wings, paired with James Franklin’s refusal to name a starting quarterback during the week, many thought a changing of the guard could be in the cards.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Sean Clifford Starts At Quarterback Against Indiana

It’s not Drew Allar time yet, folks. After a week full of questions and controversy, Sean Clifford is starting at quarterback for No. 15 Penn State football in its game against Indiana. On Tuesday, eyebrows were raised when James Franklin didn’t name a starting quarterback during his weekly press...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Your 2022 Guide To Voting On Election Day

Election Day is just one day away, folks. Last week, Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidates Josh Shapiro and Doug Mastriano, as well as U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman, visited State College. Pennsylvania’s general election is expected to be a close one, so be sure to get out and vote. As you...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

