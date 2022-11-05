Madison announces projects during State of the City

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Madison Mayor Paul Finley announced several new projects during his address during the Celebrate Madison event Friday Night.

During his address, the mayor highlighted two property purchases the city is using to improve green space and quality of life for the city.

The first was the city’s recently finalized purchase of 40 acres of property off of Mose Chapel Road for $3 million. The city is calling the property Sunshine Oaks to honor the previous owner’s dedication to Madison.

Finley said the property already features a house and barn and after more funding is found the city plans to renovate the barn into an event space. The city plans to also add other features like a pavilion, disk golf course, playground and park.

“We are pleased to secure additional green space within the City of Madison,” Finley said. “Through managed growth in our area, prioritizing this acreage was paramount for our residents.”

Finley said the city is also in the process of purchasing a building on the Hexagon campus. The mayor said the city plans to convert the building into a fourth fire station and a police substation to support the southern side of the city.

Finley said the city will also be acquiring the adjoining parking lot for Toyota Field overflow parking and the surrounding field for parks and recreation projects.

He said the goal is to improve the softball and baseball fields and build a pickleball complex once funding is defined. Finley said the finalization of the purchase should occur by the end of 2022.

City Administrator Steve Smith said the projects have direct and positive impacts on the city’s residents.

“Additionally, we will now have the space needed to continue our focus on public safety, and we are proud to partner with the Hexagon team to better serve our community,” he said.

