Sheryl Gamba
2d ago
I hope he changed her nasty attitude how she talks down to everyone.But I wish her well.
Related
She Said Yes! '1,000-lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Engaged To Boyfriend She Met In Rehab
Tammy Slaton is ready to say "I do!" The 1,000-lb Sisters star is officially engaged to her now-fiancé, Caleb, who she met while staying at a weight rehab facility in Ohio. Caleb popped the question to the television personality in the parking lot of the medical center in late October after the duo were reportedly involved for several months.
Mama June Shannon Looks Unrecognizable in Stunning Glam Photo, Fans Accuse Her of Using ‘Filters’
Filtered? Mama June Shannon looked unrecognizable according to fans in a stunning new makeup photo, with many accusing her of using “filters” in the glam snapshot. “You don't need so much Photoshop!!!” one person commented...
Soulja Boy welcomes first child, a baby boy, with girlfriend Jackilyn Martinez
Soulja Boy and Jackilyn Martinez’s first child arrived last month. The couple debuted their baby boy via Instagram on Sept. 30. “Lil Soulja daddy love u 🥹🥹🥹🙏🏾,” the rapper, 32, wrote at the time. Martinez, for her part, gushed, “This was an amazing...
Kody Brown's Son Gabriel Heartbreakingly Admits His Dad Seems 'Tired Of Putting Effort Into Maintaining' Their Relationship
Kody Brown and his son Gabriel appear to be at odds. During the Sunday, October 16, episode of Sister Wives, the patriarch and his 21-year-old offspring went head to head over Janelle's RV. As Kody and his son with Janelle tried to fix the home together, Gabe insisted he was the only one who knew how to fix the property, to which the 53-year-old replied, "We have to know how to fix it."Kody later shared his frustration with his son in a side interview, saying, "Gabriel doesn’t know anything about this RV. He hasn’t read the manual, he hasn’t driven...
‘Teen Mom’ Recap: Catelynn Lowell Is Shocked When She Learns Who Briana DeJesus Is Secretly Dating
Briana DeJesus channeled Whitney Houston during the Oct. 18 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, when she revealed she’s secretly been dating a bodyguard. But it’s not just any bodyguard — it’s Catelynn Lowell‘s bodyguard! Bobby Scott is his name, and Briana made the reveal after returning home from Amber Portwood‘s birthday getaway with her cast-mates. Briana’s co-stars were happy for her upon hearing the news, but no one was more surprised than Catelynn, who revealed that Bobby was her bodyguard on Teen Mom: Family Reunion. Briana said she spotted him while filming the show and immediately made a move on him. Fortunately, he was also interested in her, so now they’re dating. And she already flew up to Detroit to see him and attend a concert with him, but her mom told her not to rush into this romance. Especially since Bobby is 42 and Briana is only 28.
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Drowning in Debt When Christine Left the Family in 2021
'Sister Wives' stars Kody and Robyn Brown were in trouble with the IRS when Christine Brown left the family in 2021. Is that why Kody wanted the money from Christine's home?
The Hollywood Gossip
Angela Deem Displays Bloody Wounds on Happily Ever After: What Happened?
On last weekend’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Angela Deem’s vicious fight with Michael took center stage. She flew to Nigeria, not to visit her husband, but to ambush and investigate him. When her surprise visit to his home in the middle of the night...
Kristen Bell admits her five-year-old daughter is still in nappies
Kristen Bell is a big fan of keeping it real, and she made the revelation that her daughter was still wearing nappies at the age of five years old. While most children are toilet trained as toddlers, Bell once explained that her daughter, Delta, isn't quite there yet on her podcast series, Mansplaining with Kristen Bell.
‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 3 Spoilers: Do Natalie and Mike Get Back Together?
Natalie Mordovtseva is going to visit her estranged husband, Mike Youngquist, after a year of living apart on 'The Single Life' Season 3. Will visiting him spark some feelings again? Here's what we know.
Are ‘Welcome to Plathville’ Stars Kim Plath and Barry Plath Divorced? Inside Their Split
After 24 years of marriage, Welcome to Plathville stars Kim Plath and Barry Plath shocked fans when they announced their decision to split during season 4 of the TLC series — but have they filed for divorce? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Barry and Kim’s separation.
Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained
Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
Debbie Johnson Is a ‘90 Day Fiance’ OG! See The TLC Star’s Net Worth, How She Makes Money, More
90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson first made her appearance in the franchise in 2018 with a supporting role in her son Colt Johnson’s love story with Larissa Dos Santos Lima, but the mom of one has gone on to create her own narrative on the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Following Colt’s hasty departure from their shared home, the Las Vegas resident was in a bind looking for a place to live and looked toward her new boyfriend, Tony. So how does Debbie make money? Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about Debbie’s net worth and more.
Bindi Irwin issues an emotional response after a 'massive tragedy': 'Sending love, light and hope'
The Irwin clan is famous for their animal loving ways and are known around the world as 'Wildlife Warriors'. And Bindi Irwin was quick to respond to an American farm owner's plea for help after she lost 99% of her birds to avian influenza. Taylor Blake, also known as Eco...
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Says She's Dating After Kody Split -- What She's Looking For (Exclusive)
Christine Brown is single and ready to mingle more than year after her split from her husband of 25 years, Kody Brown. The 50-year-old Sister Wives star opened up to ET's Deidre Behar about her post-Kody life, where she described herself as "single." "I'm single now, right? So I kind...
SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: Devon Gets a Shock Even as Two Couples Could Be Hitting the Skids
Billy and Lilly’s relationship continues to face problems. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of October 31 – November 4, Abby is shocked at where she finds Chase. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Billy and Lilly’s relationship has faced some tests lately,...
70-Year-Old Country Star George Strait's Marriage Problems With Wife Norma Exposed
Country legend George Strait is ready to put his music career in the rearview mirror and saddle up as a full-time rancher, but he is reportedly butting heads with his wife, Norma, who isn’t quite as ready to give up on the big life, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 70-year-old...
Little People fans slam Audrey Roloff’s parenting as she abandons daughter Ember, 5, during bike ride on dangerous road
LITTE People star Audrey Roloff has gotten heat from fans over her parenting decision during a family bike ride. The reality star enjoyed the Fall weather on Saturday by spending time outdoors with her husband, Jeremy, and their three children. Audrey documented the group outing on her Instagram Stories, showing...
tvinsider.com
’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: Usman’s Family Says Kimberly Can Be His Second Wife (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 9 “Bad Blood.”]. There’s a lot of family time on this week’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? — and it doesn’t go the way each of our couples would like. Let’s get into the nitty-gritty of Episode 9.
Teen Mom fans think Kailyn Lowry’s son Lincoln, 8, is dad Javi Marroquin’s ‘clone’ in hilarious video
TEEN Mom Kailyn Lowry's son Lincoln looks just like his dad, Javi Marroquin, in a funny new video, fans have expressed. The Teen Mom 2 alum shared the video of her eight-year-old son Sunday on TikTok. Captioned, "He didn't finish it," the video shows Lincoln tasting a frappuccino made from...
Teen Mom Briana DeJesus slammed for shocking parenting decision with daughter Stella, 5, in new TikTok video
TEEN Mom Briana DeJesus has been criticized for her surprising parenting decision with her youngest daughter. The MTV star's two girls, Nova, 11, and Stella, five, joined their mother for a new TikTok video. However, it was Stella who stole the show as the trio was enjoying their Starbucks breakfast...
