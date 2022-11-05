ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 15

Sheryl Gamba
2d ago

I hope he changed her nasty attitude how she talks down to everyone.But I wish her well.

Reply
6
Related
OK! Magazine

Kody Brown's Son Gabriel Heartbreakingly Admits His Dad Seems 'Tired Of Putting Effort Into Maintaining' Their Relationship

Kody Brown and his son Gabriel appear to be at odds. During the Sunday, October 16, episode of Sister Wives, the patriarch and his 21-year-old offspring went head to head over Janelle's RV. As Kody and his son with Janelle tried to fix the home together, Gabe insisted he was the only one who knew how to fix the property, to which the 53-year-old replied, "We have to know how to fix it."Kody later shared his frustration with his son in a side interview, saying, "Gabriel doesn’t know anything about this RV. He hasn’t read the manual, he hasn’t driven...
HollywoodLife

‘Teen Mom’ Recap: Catelynn Lowell Is Shocked When She Learns Who Briana DeJesus Is Secretly Dating

Briana DeJesus channeled Whitney Houston during the Oct. 18 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, when she revealed she’s secretly been dating a bodyguard. But it’s not just any bodyguard — it’s Catelynn Lowell‘s bodyguard! Bobby Scott is his name, and Briana made the reveal after returning home from Amber Portwood‘s birthday getaway with her cast-mates. Briana’s co-stars were happy for her upon hearing the news, but no one was more surprised than Catelynn, who revealed that Bobby was her bodyguard on Teen Mom: Family Reunion. Briana said she spotted him while filming the show and immediately made a move on him. Fortunately, he was also interested in her, so now they’re dating. And she already flew up to Detroit to see him and attend a concert with him, but her mom told her not to rush into this romance. Especially since Bobby is 42 and Briana is only 28.
Tyla

Kristen Bell admits her five-year-old daughter is still in nappies

Kristen Bell is a big fan of keeping it real, and she made the revelation that her daughter was still wearing nappies at the age of five years old. While most children are toilet trained as toddlers, Bell once explained that her daughter, Delta, isn't quite there yet on her podcast series, Mansplaining with Kristen Bell.
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained

Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
RALEIGH, NC
In Touch Weekly

Debbie Johnson Is a ‘90 Day Fiance’ OG! See The TLC Star’s Net Worth, How She Makes Money, More

90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson first made her appearance in the franchise in 2018 with a supporting role in her son Colt Johnson’s love story with Larissa Dos Santos Lima, but the mom of one has gone on to create her own narrative on the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Following Colt’s hasty departure from their shared home, the Las Vegas resident was in a bind looking for a place to live and looked toward her new boyfriend, Tony. So how does Debbie make money? Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about Debbie’s net worth and more.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy