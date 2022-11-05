ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caruthersville, MO

Barbie Sioux Cherokee
1d ago

This is exactly why NO ONE should put the care of their flesh and blood into the hands of strangers DOING SO THIS DAY IN TIME WITH DAY CARE FACILITIES ARE TAKING A CHANCE ON YOUR CHILDS LIFE LITERALLY!Call me old school I don't give a crap, but mother's and father's should not have others raising their children in these facilities, that's what family and good friends are for if you absolutely have no choice but to work, personally I was raised with my mother at home, my dad worked 3 jobs and provided just fine ! THEY SACRIFICED for us children in order to be raised with mom giving guidance morals direction, for that I will be forever grateful !Couldn't tell you how many times I've heard from woman stating if I HAD TO STAY HOME WITH MY KIDS I'D GO CRAZY !WELL DON'T HAVE KIDS THEN !

Nathan Threewitt
1d ago

I think if it was my child this situation would have been hard enough but after seeing her mugshot!!! if would have taken a task force to remove me from the person when I got the chance!! Man or woman period!!! I hope this is one of those times the inmates see to the justice the courts won't. 🤷🤷

