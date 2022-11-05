ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte coffee roaster among women leaders honored with South End mural

By John Le
Queen City News
Queen City News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fVfjT_0izTbh4v00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — When it comes to starting a business, people of color face all sorts of barriers. Despite that fact, a Charlotte entrepreneur made it happen in a field with very few minority women.

“This is a dying art that I don’t think a lot of people know about,” Mattie Finch said, who covets coffee with a rare passion. It’s not your average cup of joe .

“So Ethiopians know how to do coffee right,” she said, calling her business, Sage Marie’s Coffee and Tea, an experience.

“What I’m showing you today is an authentic Ethiopian coffee ceremony — Sage Marie’s version. I learned how to roast beans by hand from Ethiopian women,” she told Queen City News.

She quickly realized that she was a trailblazer in the industry.

“There’s not that many women of color in coffee roasting, you know. I would like to see that change,” Finch said.

Change often happens in drips, so mentors play an essential role.

At Nebel’s Alley in South End, the “Women Who Lead” mural by local artist Dustin Moates is a celebration of inspiring female forces including Finch.

“It feels amazing,” she said when at the ribbon cutting for the mural.

That was the day Sharai Lavoie’s vision became reality; a wall highlighting strong women. In addition to showcasing leaders in the area, Sharai also used the mural as an opportunity to support the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

“There are no faces on the women because this could be anybody,” Lavoie explained. “It could be your mom, it could be your grandmother, it could be your mentor, or someone fighting cancer.”

“As we were going through and talking how to spotlight the women, we wanted to come up with a way to make it more permanent, and so that’s what led to the actual mural itself,” she said.

“So here we are, forever memorialized,” Lavoie said, revealing the plaque next to the mural, which included a prominent list of names. “Thank you so much ladies that are here for everything that you do.”

Mattie Finch was among those nominated for the Women Who Lead campaign.

“Being an entrepreneur is an amazing thing,” said Finch. “And so, I want to inspire young women to just get out there and try really hard and bring your dreams to everyone. You can do anything that you put your mind to.”

“I hope [the mural] inspires hope and inspiration — that you can do whatever it is that you want to do, and just be part of something, and lead however you choose to lead,” Lavoie said.

Building a business alone is quite an achievement. Finch also wants to show the next generation that what they might consider impossible is well within their reach.

“I think it’s inspiring for young girls and for minority women,” Finch said.

