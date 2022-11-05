ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
He kept pounding. How Ian Thomas became a Panther

By Mike Lacett
CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Keep pounding. Without question, it’s the most famous saying in Panthers’ history,

“It means what they say it means,” explains Carolina tight end Ian Thomas.

As in, it means to never give up.

“I think it comes with a lot of history and a great man behind it,” Thomas said.

That man, Sam Mills uttered the phrase on a cold Friday in January of 2004. Growing up, Thomas knew nothing of the Panthers legend but he knew exactly what it meant to fight.

“My family was always a keep-pounding family,” Thomas recalled. “Whatever happens, we have to keep going.”

With a shared mindset of his future employer, one could say it was destiny the 6’4″, 260-pounder would become a Panther. But that might risk breezing over all that it took to get here.

“I lost my mom when I was eight. And I lost my dad when I was nine,” Thomas said. “My mom had a tooth infection and then it ended up getting really bad. It shut down her liver, her kidneys. The next year my dad passed. He had a heart attack in his sleep.”

Thomas eventually was raised by his older brother in a rough part of Baltimore. Money was tight and the family was on welfare.

“It was hard,” Thomas remembered. “My older brother and older sister were bumping heads because one wanted to do it that way, the other wanted to do it that way. We were just following along.”

Though life at home was unstable, Thomas was able to find peace on the football field. He was good. But his grades weren’t.

“So I went to junior college route,” Thomas said. “It was like a bunch of craziness every day. You have to fight for a spot to play.

Thomas did exactly that and for his efforts, he landed a scholarship at Indiana. The pieces quickly came together. Following two productive years with the Hoosiers, Thomas was drafted by the Panthers in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

“It felt good to have all of that work pay off.”

But just so he’s clear.

“I’m definitely an underdog and I still have more to go.“

And so the 26-year-old keeps pounding. Not because he has to anymore but because ultimately, that’s still who he is.

