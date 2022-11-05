ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Foodie event offers Greenville, SC patrons a chance to ‘Savor Charlotte’

By Morgan Frances
Queen City News
Queen City News
 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’ll be a culinary experience like no other where the restaurants are traveling to the customers. Next week, eight of Charlotte’s top chefs and mixologists are hitting the road to Greenville, South Carolina.

The Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority is serving up a savory evening, but it’s not for Charlotte residents.

“There are some fantastic chefs and mixologists in Charlotte that’re going to go down to Greenville, South Carolina,” said Jon Rosenberg, General Manager at Supperland.

A group of chefs and mixologists are taking their talents and refined palates across state lines to try to leave a lasting impression.

“Greenville is a very respected market in food,” said Top Shelf Co. Mixologist Justin Hazelton. “And to have a place that close that is actually doing food on that level, to be respected in that market is awesome! It’s something anybody in this market wants to do.”

According to the CRVA, 25% of visitor spending is on food and beverage.

It’s one of the reasons they partnered with The Local Palate and Euphoria Greenville to bring residents down south to the mouth-watering flavors and spirits of Charlotte.

“Typically, when you think, ‘hey, I’m going to take a vacation and eat somewhere,’ I’m going to think somewhere like Charleston,” Rosenberg said, “And we’d love for Charlotte to be on the map for something like that.”

Here’s the dish : there are four participating Greenville restaurants. People will first choose their Charlotte chef and mixologist duo, reserve the table and enjoy their curated menu items before tagging @Charlottesgotalot on social media.

It’s an interesting strategy to attract business.

“Tell your friends [to] come to Charlotte! Make a foodie event of it,” said Rosenberg.

“To be exposed to a new market and to make such an impact in that market that they travel all the way back to yours is the ultimate compliment,” said Hazelton.

Restaurant patrons who attend the event on November 10 can enter for a chance to win a Charlotte hotel stay and a pair of Charlotte Brew Badge passes.

For more information, please click here .

