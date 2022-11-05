Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Sebastian Aho's four-point night leads Canes over Sabres
Sebastian Aho had three goals and an assist as the Carolina Hurricanes settled in after a disturbing opening stretch to beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Friday night in Raleigh, N.C. His final goal was an empty-netter with 2:14 remaining for his fifth career hat trick. Martin Necas posted the...
ESPN
Kucherov posts goal, 3 assists as Lightning beat Sabres 5-3
TAMPA, Fla. -- — Nikita Kucherov had an empty-net goal and three assists, Nick Perbix added his first NHL goal, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Saturday night. Perbix, in his ninth career game, made it 4-3 on his shot from above the right...
Idaho8.com
Reinhart scores 2, Panthers end trip with 5-3 win over Ducks
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Sam Reinhart had two goals in the third period, Carter Verhaeghe scored for the third straight game and the Florida Panthers beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-3. Brandon Montour had a goal and three assists and Sam Bennett also scored for the Panthers, who finished 2-2 on their four-game trip. Anton Lundell had two assists and Spencer Knight stopped 32 shots to improve to 4-1. Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist, and Adam Henrique and Isac Lundestrom also scored for Anaheim, which had won three of its last four coming in. John Gibson made 41 saves.
ESPN
Avalanche top Blue Jackets 5-1 to sweep Finland series
TAMPERE, Finland -- — Artturi Lehkonen scored in his home country, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 on Saturday for a sweep of the NHL's two-game series in Finland. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each had three assists for the Stanley Cup champion Avalanche, who...
Yardbarker
NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin nets NHL-record 787th goal with one team
Nick Ritchie capped a two-goal performance by scoring with 35.4 seconds remaining in the third period on Saturday, as the Arizona Coyotes overcame Alex Ovechkin's NHL-record 787th goal with one franchise to post a 3-2 victory over the host Washington Capitals. Ovechkin's power-play goal at 8:55 of the second period...
Yardbarker
High-scoring Sabres set to take on Lightning
The offensive-minded Buffalo Sabres will complete a set of back-to-back road games when they face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. Buffalo lost 5-3 to the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday in Raleigh, N.C. Jacob Bryson, Victor Olofsson and Rasmus Dahlin -- who has seven goals and eight assists in 11 games -- scored for the Sabres, but they surrendered a hat trick to the Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho.
Idaho8.com
Boston Bruins rescind contract after NHL says player is ineligible over bullying of a Black classmate as a young teen
The Boston Bruins have rescinded their contract with Mitchell Miller after the National Hockey League deemed him ineligible to join the team due to a bullying incident the player participated in when he was a young teenager. The decision, announced Sunday, is effective immediately, just days after the Bruins on...
NHL
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Sabres 3
This was a game in which both teams enjoyed strong segments and carried play. Although the shot totals weren't especially high - the Lightning outshot the Sabres, 30-24 - goaltenders Brian Elliott and Eric Comrie each had to deal with a number of scoring chances. In the end, however, the Lightning did hold an advantage. They owned more possession and out-chanced the Sabres. And they rallied from a 3-2 third period deficit to win the game in regulation.
Yardbarker
Sabres reveal alternate jersey
The Buffalo Sabres have officially revealed their newest alternate jersey, returning to the team’s red, black, and white look they donned from 1996-2006. It’s not the team’s first usage of the logo this season, utilizing it on the new Reverse Retro uniform. Still, it’s the return of the red and black colors that sparked much conversation about the team’s utilization of it in the mid-90s. But nostalgia sells, and it’s clearly a popular choice among fans.
Saginaw Spirit Captain Josh Bloom is Buffalo's Lone OHL Prospect
Tony Ferrari and Brock Otten discuss Josh Bloom's hockey future as the Buffalo Sabres prospect develops his skills in the OHL.
Yardbarker
Nick Perbix's first goal helps lift Lightning over Sabres
Nick Perbix's first NHL goal broke a third-period tie as the Tampa Bay Lightning won for the fourth time in five games, beating the visiting Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Saturday night. Perbix, a rookie defenseman, took a drop pass from Nikita Kucherov and ripped the go-ahead marker with 4:55 left...
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Stock Up, Stock Down: Perbix, Hedman, Shortys & More
Welcome to this edition of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stock Up and Stock Down, a weekly column detailing the highs and lows of the team’s performance. The Tampa Bay Lightning enjoyed some home cooking this week, going 2-0-1 to raise their season record to 7-4-1. It was difficult, as they had to come from behind in the third period to win against the Ottawa Senators and the Buffalo Sabres. In fact, they have had to do that in three of their last six victories. It’s not something they want to do consistently, but it’s nice to know they have what it takes to come back late in games.
NHL
Sabres wrap up moms trip with super sweet question of the day
Buffalo players, family members, share what they love most about each other. Why wait until the holidays to show your family members some love?. The Buffalo Sabres concluded their annual moms trip with a nice question for players and the family member they took on the road. The question was...
FOX Sports
Canadiens visit the Red Wings after Suzuki's 2-goal game
Montreal Canadiens (5-6-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-3-2, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Detroit Red Wings after Nicholas Suzuki scored two goals in the Canadiens' 6-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Detroit has gone 7-3-2 overall with...
Idaho8.com
Bruins’ Neely: Team ‘dropped the ball’ in signing Miller
BOSTON (AP) — Bruins President Cam Neely says the team “dropped the ball” with its internal vetting of Mitchell Miller, ultimately leading to the decision to rescind its contract offer to the defenseman. The 20-year-old Miller was selected by Arizona in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, but the Coyotes relinquished his draft rights for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school. Boston signed Miller to an entry-level contract on Friday, leading to sweeping criticism. The offer to Miller was rescinded late Sunday.
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets vs. Avalanche (NHL Global Series game 2)
Columbus finishes its stay in Finland with a Saturday rematch against Colorado. Columbus took a step in the right direction as Patrik Laine had a goal and an assist in his hometown and the team scored its first power-play goal of the season Friday night, but it wasn't enough as Colorado scored thrice in the third period to take a 6-3 win over Columbus. There's little time to wallow, though, as the Blue Jackets and Avs are right back at it to conclude the NHL Global Series games today in Tampere, Finland.
