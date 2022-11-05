Read full article on original website
Related
New images of suspect accused of critically wounding Henry County detention officer, killing another
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Officials are releasing new images of a suspect accused of shooting and critically wounding a Henry County detention officer and killing another person. On Monday, the Henry County Sheriff's Office released a video of the suspect, 32-year-old Brentson Bernard Thomas, in order to "give more perspective to the suspect's body type."
fox5atlanta.com
One dead, one arrested after Jonesboro shooting
JONESBORO, Ga. - Clayton County police are unraveling the details in a Jonesboro shooting that left one dead and one in handcuffs Sunday morning. Around 7:57 a.m. officers said they were flagged down in the area of Tara Boulevard and Old Dixie Road to investigate a shooting. That's when they said they actually saw the suspect trying to flee the scene.
Man arrested in fatal shooting of 17-year-old in DeKalb neighborhood
A 23-year-old man is facing a murder charge after a 17-year-old boy was found shot to death in a DeKalb County neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
Man accused of public indecency at Dollar Tree in Henry County, police say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — Henry County police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man accused of public indecency at a Henry County Dollar Tree. On Aug. 19, at around 9:30 p.m., a man wearing long black sleeves is accused of committing public indecency while at the Dollar Tree located at 2824 East Atlanta Road, in Ellenwood.
Ex-Leon County Sheriff's Office corrections officer detained
The Leon County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that a former LCSO corrections officer was arrested Friday by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
Police investigating deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta | What to know
ATLANTA — A woman has been killed in a homicide on Stephanie Drive Sunday, according to Atlanta Police. Officers said they arrived at the location around 9:20 a.m., where they found the woman, 36-year-old Dzondria Walters of Atlanta, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead later when Atlanta Fire Rescue arrived on scene.
Man shot, killed during stolen car investigation, GBI says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was killed by a DeKalb County police officer following an investigation into a stolen car in his driveway, Georgia Bureau Investigation reported on Saturday. DeKalb County Police Department officers were sent in uniform to Autumn Crest Court in Stone Mountain regarding a stolen...
Shooting at Atlanta convenience store leaves one dead, police say
ATLANTA — One man is dead after a shooting at an Atlanta convenience store. Atlanta Police said the shooting happened along Katherwood Drive at the Peach Pantry. The victim was identified as 51-year-old Michael Gray. Officers add that this happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday night. They said they...
3 juveniles, driver injured after car crashes into DeKalb County prep school
ATLANTA — A car drove into Ivy Preparatory Academy in DeKalb County Monday morning, according to police. At this time, very little is known about the situation; however, police said three juveniles were injured as a result of the accident. Thankfully, officers said none of the injuries are life threatening.
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb police fatally shoot man while investigating allegedly stolen car, GBI says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said police shot and killed a man in Stone Mountain while investigating an alleged car theft. The GBI identified the man as 36-year-old Marando Salmon and no officers were injured. Officials said the DeKalb County Police Department officers went to Autumn...
58-Year-Old Peter DeToyffoli Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash On I-75 (Clayton County, GA)
Clayton County Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on I-75 that claimed a life. The crash happened near Forest Parkway and Tara Boulevard around 3 a.m. The victim was identified as 58-year-old Peter DeToyffoli.
fox5atlanta.com
Man allegedly texted he 'always shoots first' after opening fire at rival gang members, Cobb DA says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Prosecutors said a Cobb County jury found a man guilty of shooting at members of a rival gang. The Cobb County District Attorney's office said Taviair Dye received a 15-year sentence with 10 in custody after a jury convicted him of aggravated assault and violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.
Two sent to hospital after argument leads to shooting in Old Fourth Ward, police say
ATLANTA — Two men are in the hospital recovering after an argument turned violent Saturday night, police say. Atlanta Police said two groups got into an argument around 3 a.m. on Gartrell Street in the Old Fourth Ward area. One group was apparently in a car, while another was...
cobbcountycourier.com
Self-described gang member sentenced to 15 years for shoot-out in Powder Springs
A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with 10 of those years to be served in custody, for a March 9 shootout in Powder Springs. Taviair Dye was found guilty by a Cobb County jury on October 21 of aggravated assault and violation of Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.
Man dead, child injured in crash involving Clayton County police officer
A man is dead and a 2-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after they were involved in a crash with a Clayton County police officer on Ga. 85 early Friday morning, officials said.
Man dead after another argument leads to gunfire, police say
Another dispute led to deadly gunfire in Atlanta on Friday night, according to police.
Juvenile shot by northwest Atlanta apartment complex, police say
ATLANTA — Officers are investigating after a juvenile was shot near a northwest Atlanta apartment complex Saturday afternoon, according to police. Atlanta Police Department investigators said they were called to Magnolia Way NW by Vine City, not far from a Walmart Supercenter and Michael R. Hollis Innovation Academy. Police...
Police investigating apparent stabbing at Morrow High School
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police with Clayton County Schools are investigating an apparent stabbing of a student at an area school. The school system said there was an incident here at Morrow High School Friday afternoon and its police department is investigating what happened. Channel 2 Action News received...
fox5atlanta.com
Note found on allegedly armed man fatally shot by Gwinnett police, officials say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police shot and killed an allegedly armed man who was carrying a note during an incident near Norcross. There was a police presence Friday morning on Singleton Road south of Interstate 85. Police said officers responded to a call about a man with a gun at around 8:30 a.m.
Father grieving after son dies in crash involving Clayton County Police officer
CLAYTON, Ga. — The father of a driver killed after a police crash is overcome with grief. "My son is gone, man," Butler said with emotion as he paces the scene, where his oldest son Kelvontae Zikel Banks died. He was killed early Friday morning after getting to a...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
58K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 1