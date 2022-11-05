NEW YORK (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, Jayson Tatum added 26 and the Boston Celtics made a franchise-record 27 3-pointers in a 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday night. Brown and Tatum each connected on six 3-pointers, while reserve guard Sam Hauser set career highs with 16 points and five 3-pointers. Malcolm Brogdon chipped in 14 points. Boston shot 13 for 27 from long distance in the first half and then went 14 for 24 over the last two quarters. “We got a really good team who can really shoot the ball,” Brown said. “When we give each other the correct spacing and we get going like we did tonight, a lot of shots can fall.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO