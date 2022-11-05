ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Fatal motorcycle crash in Bay County

By Tom Lewis
WMBB
 2 days ago

BAYOU GEORGE, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Florida Highway Patrol was on the scene of a motorcycle wreck Friday evening.

FHP is investigating the fatal traffic crash that happened in Bayou George.

According to troopers, it happened a few minutes before 5 p.m. on County Road 2301 and Kiser Road. Troopers said a 31-year-old man was riding a motorcycle northbound on 2301.

A 75-year-old man was reportedly trying to turn off of Kiser Road into the southbound lane of 2301 and pulled in front of the biker. The motorcycle t-boned a car.

Paramedics took the biker to a local hospital where the doctor’s pronounced him dead from his injuries. The driver and his 74-year-old female passenger suffered serious injuries.

All three people were from the Youngstown area.

Troopers conducted a traffic homicide investigation and reopened the road at about 8 p.m.

nomore2parties
2d ago

wow breaks my heart. people need to start waking up and be more serious, this is horrible. life is short and we couod be taken at anytime. remember that folks. lots of pedestrians, motorcycles, and just car accidents in general here now, as of late. more than I have ever noticed. last year or 2 seems like a uptick. God bless :( the family and prayers during this time. 🙏 they'll all need it on both sides.

Joseph Davis
1d ago

He was Christian Stevens my niece died in 2017 phentanyl overdose and this young man is the Daddy to their 11 year old boy who is now left with neither Mom or Dad. Heartbroke

KIRMF
1d ago

Can’t blame the old couple for doing wrong and not the motorcyclist. They both broke the law. The motor cycle was speeding and old couple failed to yield to traffic.

WMBB

