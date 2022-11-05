Fatal motorcycle crash in Bay County
BAYOU GEORGE, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Florida Highway Patrol was on the scene of a motorcycle wreck Friday evening.
FHP is investigating the fatal traffic crash that happened in Bayou George.
According to troopers, it happened a few minutes before 5 p.m. on County Road 2301 and Kiser Road. Troopers said a 31-year-old man was riding a motorcycle northbound on 2301.
A 75-year-old man was reportedly trying to turn off of Kiser Road into the southbound lane of 2301 and pulled in front of the biker. The motorcycle t-boned a car.
Paramedics took the biker to a local hospital where the doctor’s pronounced him dead from his injuries. The driver and his 74-year-old female passenger suffered serious injuries.
All three people were from the Youngstown area.
Troopers conducted a traffic homicide investigation and reopened the road at about 8 p.m.
