Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102
Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102
VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls
TORONTON (AP) — Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season-highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104. VanVleet returned after missing three games because of a sore lower back. O.G. Anunoby scored 22 points, Gary Trent Jr. had 12 and Christian Koloko added a career-high 11. Nikola Vucevic had 18 points and 12 rebounds, Alex Caruso had 11 rebounds and 11 assists and DeMar DeRozan scored 20 points for the Bulls, who lost their second straight.
Garland, Mitchell lead Cavs past Lakers to 8th straight win
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Darius Garland added 24 in the dynamic Cleveland backcourt’s return from injury absences, and the Cavaliers rolled past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 for their eighth consecutive victory. The Cavs improved to 8-1 by extending their longest winning streak since a 13-game run in late 2017, during James’ final season with his hometown club. James scored 27 points and Anthony Davis had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Lakers, who dropped to 2-7 with their second straight home defeat. Russell Westbrook had 19 points and 10 assists with seven turnovers.
Cleveland Cavaliers win eighth straight, down LeBron James and struggling Los Angeles Lakers, 114-100
Just a week after Halloween, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers continued their scary start to the season, losing 114-100 to a hot Cleveland Cavaliers team and falling to 2-7 on the year. Thanks to a dominant backcourt performance led by Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland — who combined...
NBA Odds: Celtics vs. Knicks prediction, odds and pick – 11/5/2022
The New York Knicks host the Boston Celtics in a divisional battle on NBA TV! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Knicks prediction and pick. The Celtics defeated the Chicago Bulls Friday night 123-119 to improve to (5-3) on the season. DeMar DeRozan scored 46 for the Bulls while Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 36 points. Both DeRozan and Tatum attempted at least 20 free throw attempts each which is rare to see in one game. The Celtics are on a back-to-back along with the Knicks as they meet for the first time this season.
With Beal and Porzingis, why is Wizards' offense stalling?
WASHINGTON -- The 42-point margin in Friday night's loss to the Brooklyn Nets marked the worst home loss in Wizards franchise history and just the 14th time they have lost by 40-plus points. While that is notable, it also served as a reminder of what this season could be like for Washington, in the sense that teams that hover around .500 tend to have high highs and low lows.
Tatum scores 36, Celtics rally to hold off Bulls 123-119
By KYLE HIGHTOWER AP Sports WriterBOSTON (AP) - Jayson Tatum had 36 points and 12 rebounds, including some late free throws to help the Boston Celtics hold on for a 123-119 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. Malcolm Brogdon added 25 points on 9-of-10 shooting and Jaylen Brown scored 16 points for Boston, which has won two of three.DeMar DeRozan had a season-high 46 points for Chicago. Nik Vucevic added 24 points and 12 rebounds and Zach LaVine finished with 16 points. Chicago was denied its first three-game winning streak of the season. Boston took a 93-87 lead into the...
Pelicans looking for growth during visit to Pacers
The New Orleans Pelicans are doing well during regulation. In overtime, not so much. They will try to take care
Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Are Making Cavaliers History
When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell, the goal was to create a dynamic back court Mitchell teaming up with All-Star point guard Darius Garland. While the two have seen limited time together in the regular season due to injuries, when the pair have been on the floor together it has been electric.
Mitchell scores 33, Garland 24, Cavs beat Lakers 114-100
Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Darius Garland added 24 in the dynamic Cleveland backcourt's return from injury absences, and the Cavaliers rolled past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 Sunday for their eighth consecutive victory.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Washington Wizards: live updates
FedExForum has been a homecourt advantage for the Memphis Grizzlies so far this season. Memphis (6-3) has won its first three home games. The next test is against the Washington Wizards (4-5). The Grizzlies will be without Jaren Jackson Jr., Ziaire Williams and Danny Green. Kenneth Lofton Jr. was also...
Indiana Pacers hold on to beat Miami Heat 101-99
INDIANAPOLIS -- — Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton added nine assists and nine rebounds, just missing a triple double. Tyler Herro had...
LeBron James And Anthony Davis' Finalized Status For Jazz-Lakers Game
LeBron James and Anthony Davis will both be available for Friday's game between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers.
Celtics And Knicks Injury Reports
The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks have announced their injury reports (as of 2:30 Eastern Time) for Friday's game.
